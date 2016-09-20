Firefox 49 Arrives With Improvements (venturebeat.com) 129
An anonymous reader writes: Mozilla today launched Firefox 49 for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android. The new version includes expanded multi-process support, improvements to Reader Mode, and offline page viewing on Android. The built-in voice and video calling feature Firefox Hello, meanwhile, has been removed from the browser. First up, Firefox 49 brings two improvements to Reader Mode. You can now adjust the text (width and line spacing), fonts, and even change the theme from light to dark. There is also a new Narrate option that reads the content of the page aloud. Next is the Mozilla's crusade to enable multi-process support, a feature that has been in development for years as part of the Electrolysis project. With the release of Firefox 48, Mozilla enabled multi-process support for 1 percent of users, slowly ramping up to nearly half of the Firefox Release channel. Initial tests showed a 400 percent improvement in overall responsiveness.Mozilla says at least "half a billion people around the world" use its Firefox browser.
This is also supposed to be the version you can play Netflix on. If that's true, I will never, ever install Chrome again.
So long, Google spyware!
Good luck with that. Android doesn't let me uninstall it, and Google's search widget uses it and cannot be configured to use another browser.
Remember when Microsoft got a legal finding of anti-trust violation against them for doing this exact same thing?
This is all smartphone vendors, Android now ships with a browser you can't remove and private APIs in their closed source Google Play Services. Apple does the same thing shipping a browser you can't uninstall, they actively prevent alternative browsers so you can only skin the engine that is shipped (which is even worse than Microsoft), they even claim you can't remove it because it would break OS functionality (oh where have I heard that before?), they ship with private APIs that only they can use and you
To be fair to google (Score:3)
Now with Apple, who won't even let another company make a browser for iOS (any browser on iOS is really just a skin on Safari) and therefore has no competition you might h
Google has fairly strong competition with Firefox on Android.
Say what? Firefox on Android has market share of half a percent [netmarketshare.com]. Shit, desktop Linux had a higher market share than that when Microsoft was prosecuted for monopoly practices. Browsers like Opera Mini have ten times the market share of Firefox on Android. It may as well not exist for all the presence it has.
Now with Apple, who won't even let another company make a browser for iOS (any browser on iOS is really just a skin on Safari) and therefore has no competition you might have a point. But we don't like to speak ill of Apple around here
I can't speak for "we", but I didn't mention them because they just aren't that relevant to me. They provide roughly the same product as the Android vendors, but with worse lock-in issues, and for hundreds of dollars more. Last I checked their sales market-share was in the vicinity of 1/5th of the market, and falling. There will probably be a blip up next month due to a new version coming out, but the trend is pretty clear.
Android as of March had a hair more than 70% of all sales in the market. That's not
When I try to view Netflix using FireFox 49 on Linux it asks me to install Silverlight...
Re:Isn't it supposed to play Netflix too? (Score:4, Informative)
Ahh - it works if you configure a user agent add-on to report the browser as Chrome on Linux. Neat...
If only I could test my website on it (Score:1)
No longer directly supported by Selenium, you are no suppose to use Marionette as the driver. Marionette, however, will be done Real Soon Now.
Improvements
Improvements? They put the UI back to how it was in version 38?
Don't be so fucking retarded.
XP FTW.
I figured out how to switch it to classic look. I'm like that there John Stuart Mill, very advanced for my age.
Nah, Linux Mince.
yes let's move on from something that worked great for 14 years for whatever shiny "modern" design microsoft wants to push into your face that makes a system less accessible for many. and then not have this modern design for another modern design in a required iteration of windows
no thanks
Re:Improvements (Score:4, Insightful)
Are you one of those people that wish MS would still stick with the Windows 2000 UI?
That's pretty much the usable Windows UI. It got a bit better with Win7 in that the taskbar can combine launching programs and switching to them, if you prefer it that way (I do). Other than that, Win7 UI as configured by a geek looks very much like the Win2k UI.
Almost every UI change in the past 15 years - to bascially any established software product - was wrong-headed, stupid, and abandoned in the next version.
I decided with Win10 that I would jump onboard early and just run with it, now I could never go back. For browsers I don't care so much since 99% of what I do is in the window itself. I can understand some
Win 10: https://www.penny-arcade.com/c... [penny-arcade.com]
It's just Win 7 + "fuck you"
I don't mind minor UI changes like those introduced until Win 7 but explain to me why on a desktop is better a flat UI, no borders on buttons, no shadows, huge UI elements, tons of whitespace. Those things are nice on a touchscreen, on my PC I want a high density UI.
In Linux at least the UI is decoupled from the base OS and thus you can choose whichever you like the most
In Linux at least the UI is decoupled from the base OS and thus you can choose whichever you like the most
Or rather, choose the UI you hate the least. Linux GUI is an abomination, and don't pretend otherwise. It is the classic example of design by committee.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Improvements? They put the UI back to how it was in version 38?
Surely you meant version 3.6. Firefox 4.0 is when everything started to go downhill fast.
Google brought out Firefox developers to start Chrome, they gave Mozilla filthy amounts of money, the developers left or returning started to make Firefox into a dumb Chrome clone badly targeted at novices (shit UI is shit UI for everybody) who are obviously stopping to use Firefox as they upgrade their PC (because their geek friends and family members are not installing it anymore on their PC), and we went from 30% mar
"Improvements"
Does it..
Does it come with a real menu bar with file, edit and other proper menus? Or do I have to play "hunt the secret glyph" to unlock a menu?
Or, y'know, press Alt...
After that (Score:2)
Or just right-click the empty space next to the tabs and select Menu bar. Now you don't have to press Alt at all!
Right-click on the chrome anywhere around the address bar, and check Menu Bar. It's everything you ever wanted.
Does it come with a real menu bar with file, edit and other proper menus? Or do I have to play "hunt the secret glyph" to unlock a menu?
Yeah, it does. You can even configure it to always show it. Alt+v opens the view menu. Then select Toolbars (e.g. by pressing t) and select Menu Bar.
Re: (Score:3)
What do you need a menu for? All functions of a modern app should be managed by making funny faces at the camera to will it into submission.
Does it come with a real menu bar with file, edit and other proper menus? Or do I have to play "hunt the secret glyph" to unlock a menu?
It has never not done that. Just right-click... in the right spot... and select "menu bar" - and there it is again. The right spot may be tough to find though. The plus-sign next to the tabs works, at least.
I do agree completely that it should never have been hidden to begin with.
Yes, it does. You can enable it by right-clicking on the toolbar and ticking the "Menu Bar" option. To make the menu bar a fixture rather than appearing only when you press alt. When the menu bar is enabled in this way you can still toggle its visibility by pressing F10.
Personally I find the menu bar occupying a whole row on its own to be a waste of space, so I install the Personal Titlebar [mozilla.org] extension, which allows me to use the "Customise" screen to add a page title next to the menu.
Here's what my browser l [imgur.com]
Add the "Hide tab bar with one tab" Firefox extension and you'll recover even more wasted screen real estate.
Ugh. They've turned it into Chrome.
Cool. Now ...
Anyone have a list of the about:config settings required to disable the new "useful" and/or annoying "features" added and/or changed by this release?
Just be happy you're still getting those, and 3rd party plugins for the rest of the stuff they fuck up that can't be changed through config. I would have abandoned Firefox a long time ago if it weren't for that.
"Exact numbers"? Half a billion users?
Translation: We're in decline but don't want to confirm that by looking at the actual data. We'll just hand wave that for everyone else.
Opera (Score:2)
While everyone here is bitching and whining about the lesser of two evils between the changes being done to Chrome and Firefox, as well as debating the stability of both, I'll just continue to sit over here comfortably with Opera for the time being. And if I feel like getting adventurous, there is still Vivaldi too.
Because software from a random Chinese company never hurt anyone.
I've gone to Pale Moon, but I have Opera as a backup. I'm not pleased that they've been acquired by a Chinese company, because I have little doubt the only thing standing between me and full-scale surveillance by one of the nastier totalitarian regimes on the planet is their lack of interest.
Opera jumped the shark for me
:(
Vivaldi is what I'm browsing from (from the actual makers of Opera, not the Chinese company).
Firefox Hello (Score:2)
Extension Support?
Isn't this also the version that changes extension APIs so we essentially have to use Chrome extensions now?
To my shock and awe they didn't break my plugin
They didn't get rid of slashdot ads (Score:1)
Just saying.
Sigh
Can I save sets of tabs yet?
I often do research for projects and end up with a set of related tabs open all at once. How nice it would be to be able to save those tabs to a file, so I don't have to leave them open in a separate window all the time.
You know, it's the simple things that really make the difference.
Tried the Session Manager extension?
headine is quite telling...
With how the people around here view Firefox, they might as well just give up and generically say "improvements", because we'll find reasons to hate everything Mozilla does regardless. Best not waste time, and just give us the floor to hate on everything.
sticking with version 48
What have they done to the dark theme?
What have they done to the developer tools dark theme? They seem to have changed it to a bright, low-contrast medium-grey-over-pale-blue scheme. I'm all for trying new things, but that's hardly practical.
I just switched to Chrome at work
Running with the exact same number of tabs (pinned and regular) in two windows and similar extensions I get:
Startup and tab load:
Firefox: 72 seconds
Chrome: 15 seconds
Launch a new zendesk.com tab from a link in a mail (I do this a lot):
Firefox: 35 seconds
Chrome: 1 second
Memory use:
Firefox: 1750 MB
Chrome 114 MB
Firefox really needs to pick up its game!
Or perhaps their user-base doesn't really care about startup time and memory use.
If I just start the browser once when I boot my computer, and then use it for days (or weeks) thereafter, its tough to get really exercised about that whole extra minute I had to wait that once. If I'm primarily using my system for web browsing, and it has 16Gig of memory, do I really need the browser maintenance engineers spending all their available time getting it to take up 0.0007% of my available RAM instead of 0.01% of
I use Firefox daily, mainly because I don't like Google, but occasionally
Same here, but I wouldn't say I don't like Google. I actually love the hell out of Google. Won't trust my web searches with any other company.
But I don't like to use the same company for multiple different things if I don't have to, because the market that results from that kind of behavior will never be in my best interest. I also don't like to use proprietary products when there's a viable Free Software alternative. The former points me away from Chrome, and the latter points me to Mozilla.
FF49, still a pig
I still have it installed on my Mac, too. And FF49 still eats memory by the gigabyte and slows down grossly after operating for as little as an hour with no more surfing that reading Slashdot and surfing Amazon a little bit. Has to be restarted many times a day if I want it to perform reasonably. It's been like that for years. They're so busy adding features, they don't bother to do even the most basic debugging.
However, Safari is terrible, Chrome is a joke, Opera has repeatedly sent me running from CSS pro
er... FF48, still a pig
...except the upgrade they pushed to me today was 48.02, not 49. Just looked. I ASSumed that today's update would be today's update as represented here. Silly me.
Permanently a pig.
Oh, and also, "You cannot perform further updates on this system."
So fuck me, I guess. Here's some broken shit, live with it.
So fuck me, I guess.
No, thanks. You seem a bit needy and high maintenance.
LOLWUT?
It's open source, silly. Mozilla doesn't get to decide that; you do. Just download a 49 binary and install it, and if that doesn't work then compile it from source and make it work!
Get real
Hardware lacking SSE2 support (i.e. pre-Pentium 4) is barely capable of accessing the web as it currently exists, and would probably be better served by running a browser a lot more lightweight than current builds of FF anyway.
This is just another douche move from a company that is quickly killing itself.
Et tu, Firefox?
Re: (Score:3)
I've been hearing this complaint for years and yet I've never experienced it. Not even once.
Right now, for me, Firefox is using 340 MB which is the most I've seen in quite a while.
Re: (Score:2)
What OS are you running?
This seems to be the key, Firefox seems to have memory leaks on OS X but not on other platforms.
I've got 15 tabs open across six windows at the moment on Firefox for OSX. It's currently using 1.04GB but stays open for days at a time - it only gets restarted for System Software updates and the ocassional Angular web site going pear-shaped.
Going to about:memory shows that about 1/2 of that (483 MB) is consumed by gfx-textures, about 1/4 (253.29 MB) by the js-main-runtime component and pretty much everything else spread out through the heap-allocated collection.
As I type this, Firefox 48.0.2 is using 1200 MB. There are 20 windows open, with a total of 95 tabs between them. I just closed one window with 23 tabs in it, and the memory usage didn't change.
For me, on MacOS X 10.10.5, FF 48.0.2 is using about 4.75 Gb of VM space, which is around where it sits most of the time (starts lower, then slowly creeps up, I normally have a whole bunch of tabs/windows open). But every once in awhile, FF will decide to start eating memory, until the computer runs out of virtual memory. It gets up to about 50-60Gb, and FF is completely unresponsive, and I have to force-quit the app. Wait a minute for the computer to reclaim the VM space (and reduce the size of the VM f
ok, fine -- but isn't it reasonable to expect that load to go away when I close the slashdot tab?
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
I installed the Tab Momory Usage addon on FF and what I noted is site like Gmail, Facebook,
... consume a LOT of memory because of all the Javascript bloat they use. My Gmail tab alone consumed almost 200 MB of memory! So I switch to the basic HTML version of GMail and memory usage dropped to 3.5 MB only! Yes I lost all the keyboard shortcuts, draft auto-save, ... (come on Google, you can at least enable keyboard shortcuts!), but I can leave with the basic version.
So yes maybe browsers need optimization but