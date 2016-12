Slashdot Asks: Are You Ashamed of Your Code?

Programmer and teacher Bill Sourour wrote a post last week called " Code I'm Still Ashamed Of ," where he recounts a story in which he was hired to write code for a pharmaceutical company. Little did he know at the time, he was being " duped into helping the company skirt drug advertising laws in order to persuade young women to take a particular drug," recaps Business Insider. "He later found out the drug was known to worsen depression and at least one young woman committed suicide while taking it." Sourour was inspired to write the post after viewing a talk by Robert Martin, called " The Future of Programming ," who argues that software developers need to figure out how to self-regulate themselves quickly as software becomes increasingly prevalent in many people's lives. Business Insider reports:We'd like to ask what your thoughts are on Sourour's post and whether or not you've ever had a similar experience. Have you ever felt ashamed of your code?