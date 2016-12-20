Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Social Networks Government Privacy Twitter United States

Twitter Will Hand Over Data On the User Who Sent a Seizure-Inducing Tweet To a Journalist (theverge.com) 479

Posted by msmash from the controversial-things dept.
Last week, an unidentified Twitter user tweeted a seizure-inducing animation at Newsweek and Vanity Fair writer Kurt Eichenwald, who has epilepsy. Now, Eichenwald has taken the first step toward identifying the user. In response to a civil suit filed by Eichenwald this week in Dallas district court, Twitter has agreed to hand over all relevant subscriber data for the user in question. The attack came in apparent retaliation for Eichenwald's aggressive coverage of President-elect Trump. From a report on the Verge: While Eichenwald has yet to file criminal charges, the civil suit was sufficient for an ex parte order from the district judge. Twitter subsequently agreed to expedited relief, declining to challenge the order or demand further evidence from Eichenwald. The next step is likely to be a lawsuit against wireless carriers or service providers implicated by Twitter's records, who will have records linking IP addresses and other metadata to the attacker's legal name.

Twitter Will Hand Over Data On the User Who Sent a Seizure-Inducing Tweet To a Journalist More | Reply

Twitter Will Hand Over Data On the User Who Sent a Seizure-Inducing Tweet To a Journalist

Comments Filter:

  • Didn't know I could do this (Score:5, Funny)

    by PingSpike ( 947548 ) on Tuesday December 20, 2016 @02:43PM (#53524815)

    Is it to late for me to file suit against the creators of all those geocities home pages I viewed back in the day?

  • Take away his gif animation tools! (Score:5, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 20, 2016 @02:46PM (#53524837)

    When tweeting seizure-inducing animations becomes a crime, only criminals will tweet seizure-inducing animations.

  • So Twitter is now actively doxing people?

    • Yes. If you try to assault someone with aid of their service, they will turn your information over to the authorities pursuant to a court order.

Slashdot Top Deals

It's not so hard to lift yourself by your bootstraps once you're off the ground. -- Daniel B. Luten

Close