Posted by msmash
An anonymous reader writes: A Google product manager has filed a lawsuit against the company for its confidentiality policies on the grounds they violate California labor laws. California labor laws give employees the right to discuss workplace issues with law enforcement, regulators, the media, and other employees. Google is accused of firing the employee for exercising his rights, then smearing his reputation in an internal email sent to the rest of the company. These policies are put in place to allegedly prevent the leaking of potentially damaging information to regulators or law enforcement. They in turn prohibit employees from speaking out about illegal activity within the company, even to its own lawyers, and encourage them to report other employees suspected of leaking information. The Verge has obtained a copy of the complaint, linked below in full. "Google's motto is 'don't be evil.' Google's illegal confidentiality agreements and policies fail this test," the lawsuit reads. One policy allegedly even prevents employees from writing a novel about working for a large Silicon Valley corporation -- like, for instance, Dave Eggers' dystopian novel, The Circle -- without first getting final draft approval from Google. The Information confirmed that this lawsuit was filed by the same individual, known in the suit only as "John Doe," who filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board earlier this year over many of the same confidentiality policies.

  • Google is a scam (Score:3)

    by Quakeulf ( 2650167 ) on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @01:48PM (#53531927)
    I don't believe their revenue stream or anything they boast about. I can't trust a company that isn't transparent. If they have something to hide then they are not on the right side of the law.

    • If they have something to hide then they are not on the right side of the law.

      So you'll have no problem posting your SSN, birthdate, and all credit card numbers for us, right?

  • Neither the summary nor the article give much information. My guess is that someone was fired for cause and is blaming everyone but him (or her) self.
    • TFA is incredibly vague. It suggests he's suing because Google asks people to keep secrets a secret. All corporations do this. It doesn't say anything about condoning or hiding illegal activities.

    • Re:Not enough information (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Areyoukiddingme ( 1289470 ) on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @02:25PM (#53532295)

      My guess is that someone was fired for cause...

      Obviously he was fired for cause. The cause is violating company policies. He's going to court to challenge the legality of those policies, and therefore the quoted cause for his firing.

      I wouldn't be surprised if he wins. Every company in America has written policies that are illegal at least a little bit. They're almost never challenged. Choosing a California company to challenge is probably an easier win than most, since California still has some worker protection laws on the books.

      California law seems a little more unusual than I realized. Apparently he's suing on behalf of all Google employees, as well as himself, without getting class action status. I didn't know that was possible. (And possibly it's not.) More likely he'll get the $14,600 statutory award and Google will be ordered to change their policies. And they won't.

      • There's a big difference between writing a book and contacting authorities. If I get fired for contacting the police/FBI/etc about a relevant matter, it's a lot different than getting fired for writing a tell-all book with what might contain company secrets.

  • Forget the dollar amount (Score:5, Interesting)

    by anthony_greer ( 2623521 ) on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @01:52PM (#53531985)

    thats the tip of the iceberg. If this gets overturned as illegal you will see other tech companies subjected to the same types of complaints and more importantly, a flood of potential information about the real shenanigans going on and the true level of privacy violations they commit in the course of business.

    No one really wants the to illicitly gain access to these companies' metaphorical secret sauces recipies, we just want to make sure the ingredient list doesn't include rat poison.

  • ethics/governance contact (Score:3, Interesting)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @01:54PM (#53531999)
    Most large companies now have an ethics/goverance contact for exactly this reason: giving an employees an outlet to safely report shady stuff without recrimination, along with a mandatory annual ethics training video. If Google has something like this, they're probably OK and this is just a whiny employee. If not, well then, they will after this lawsuit. (Not getting sued by whistleblowers is largely a solved problem in corporate America: they report, get paid off, and life goes on after some non-public changes.)

    • Most large companies now have an ethics/goverance contact for exactly this reason: giving an employees an outlet to safely report shady stuff without recrimination, along with a mandatory annual ethics training video. If Google has something like this, they're probably OK and this is just a whiny employee. If not, well then, they will after this lawsuit. (Not getting sued by whistleblowers is largely a solved problem in corporate America: they report, get paid off, and life goes on after some non-public changes.)

      How is this OK? Not reporting a crime to the authorities is also an ethics violation. An employer is not "family." Treat anyone at your company like any other stranger walking down the street.

      • >> How is this OK? Not reporting a crime...

        Most of the "shady stuff" that I referred to would result in civil (think "being sued") lawsuits or regulatory fines rather than criminal (think "being arrested") lawsuits.

    • Have you ever actually tried to USE one of the ethics hotlines? Any actual complaints won't be investigated. Calling the hotline is NOT anonymous and basically puts you on a watch list of employees to be fired.

      • Re:ethics/governance contact (Score:5, Informative)

        by hondo77 ( 324058 ) on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @02:51PM (#53532527) Homepage

        Have you ever actually tried to USE one of the ethics hotlines?

        I did once. About a year after ethics training. The hotline had been disconnected and no longer existed. It no longer appeared in the company directory. I figured the training and hotline were setup as part of a court settlement and that once the terms had been fulfilled, it was all dismantled.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Guyle ( 79593 )

        I used it once. A manager at the company I was working at decided to stop notifying employees about missing time on their time cards until AFTER it was submitted to payroll for processing and thus too late to correct it so the employee got their full pay. It was done as "training on the consequences of not properly reporting your time." I called BS on it, was told "If you want to get paid, submit your time," which is reasonable, but to not even give a person a chance to fix it before it's too late? Nope

      • Have you ever actually tried to USE one of the ethics hotlines?

        Yup

        Any actual complaints won't be investigated.

        Actually, it was and I was found to be in the right, my management got spanked for it.

        Calling the hotline is NOT anonymous and basically puts you on a watch list of employees to be fired.

        Correct. While my management go spanked, I got fired (retaliatory termination). They used the cover of the recent layoffs at my former company to hide it (lawyer agreed that it was unfair dismissal, but flatly told me my case would get buried because I was in the layoffs). So an employee of 17 years with nothing but positive reviews was suddenly bottom rank and terminated...

        Funny thing is, I knew what I was in for, b

  • Makes for rich lawyers (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I predict they will settle for $1.061 Billion. The lawyers will take $1 Billion and each employee will get a $100 gift card for the Google store.

  • What surprising to me is that somebody still believes that 'don't be evil' motto... Poor naive souls...

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      What surprising to me is that somebody still believes that 'don't be evil' motto...

      What makes you think somebody still believes it?

  • Just unethical. Big difference!!

    One is keeping your employees from talking about the company true or not and over-managing the employees rights to free speech. This is unethical.

    The other would be like slicing the throats of all employee's children who don't toe the company line. This is evil.

    Are we clear? I hate it when the line gets blurred.

