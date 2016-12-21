7-Eleven Beats Google, Amazon To First Commercial Drone Delivery Service In US (phys.org) 28
schwit1 quotes a report from Phys.Org: U.S. drone delivery service Flirtey on Monday announced that its self-piloting flying machines have whisked flu medicine, hot food and more from 7-Eleven convenience stores to customers' homes. The Nevada-based company boasted of being the first drone service to complete regular commercial deliveries to residences in this country, having completed 77 such autonomous missions. "We have now successfully completed the first month of routine commercial drone deliveries to customer homes in partnership with 7-Eleven," Flirtey chief executive Matthew Sweeny said in a release. "This is a giant leap towards a future where everyone can experience the convenience of Flirtey's instant store-to-door drone delivery." Flirtey said it made 77 drone deliveries to homes of select customers on weekends in November, filling orders placed using a special application.Ordered items, including food and over-the-counter medicine, were packed into special containers and flow by drones that used GPS capabilities to find addresses, according to Flirtey. Drones hovered in the air and lowered packages to the ground, on average getting items to customers within 10 minutes, the company reported.
Fake news! (Score:4, Funny)
I've never be able to buy anything that can be called food at 7/11. So I don't believe it.
Commercial drone deliveries require a certificated remote pilots with direct line of sight of the drone or visual observers with direct line of sight. Also you can't fly over people. This is mostly research/publicity stunt.
FAA: Waivers to be granted if done safely (Score:5, Informative)
As noted in the FAA Summary of UAS Rule ( https://www.faa.gov/uas/media/... [faa.gov] ), most of the requirements can be waived if the operator shows that the intended flight can be done safely, with the waiver specifying compensating conditions.
More information on waiver can be found here:
https://www.faa.gov/uas/beyond... [faa.gov]
The complete text of the rule can be found here:
https://www.federalregister.go... [federalregister.gov]
PS larger drones and Flirtey's exemption filings (Score:4, Informative)
PS there's an entirely different set of rules for larger drones (see Section 333). Flirtey, the company working with 7-11, has filed for exemptions under Section 333, such as this one filed in July:
https://www.federalregister.go... [federalregister.gov]
Dude!! Shut up. Nachos Rule! Huhuh. Huhuhuhuhuhuh. Huhu.
Talking drones? (Score:2)
Once they drop the delivery to the customer, do they say in a cheerful voice "Thank you, call again!"?
Yep, with an Indian accent.
What do Reno neighbourhoods look like? (Score:2)
Just looking outside my house (Toronto, Canada), there are power & telephone lines and fairly high/mature trees. Not to mention, fairly volatile weather - ie it's snowing right now, just the kind of weather I would like a CARE package from 7-11 from if I didn't have to go out to get it.
It would be a significant challenge for a drone to be able to find a reasonable place to lower a package using it's own capabilities - trees and electrical lines randomly cover properties including driveways and backyard
https://goo.gl/maps/s4ZytioW14... [goo.gl]
Hint: It looks just like everywhere else.
I assume they manually pilot the drone using video over cell network. Still, many delivery destinations would be unacceptably hazardous, flying between power lines in a blinding snowstorm being a good example. 7-11 at least has one huge advantage over Amazon: they have way more delivery sources, much closer to the destination on average. But they have many of the same problems. This is a great PR generator for the pioneering companies, but that will change instantly to clickbait for news orgs the first time
I think the subject missed "regular" in the title (Score:2)
We've been doing this since 2010, so what? (Score:2)
I want my Big Gulp right fffing now! (Score:2)
$10.99 sir thank you come again.
Great Opportunity for widespread stores (Score:2)
I think stores like 7-11 make a far more realistic starting point for commercial drone delivery.
That's because there are stores all over that are in short range of many people, that would probably gladly welcome drone delivery of small items - like a cup of coffee or a Big Gulp or a burrito.
Amazon has a lot of warehouses around but they have a lot wider range in terms of item size and weight they may be delivering, and although they do have a lot of distribution warehouses they simply will never cover a cit
Now They can pursue even lower standards of service: A hot cup of coffee dumped on you from 300 ft up!
Sadly this probaby won't work for "long tail" stuff like electronic components at first, whic
Oh thank heaven (Score:1)
So now when 7-11 things come from the sky, we really can say "oh thank heaven for 7-11".
Think of the People outside (Score:1)
Drones vs. Autonomous Trucks (Score:2)
I wonder, in the end, which will win out: flying drones going from a warehouse to a retail shopper's domicile, or self-driving delivery trucks (eventually manned by unloading robots that can carry your package to your door)?
Sure, they could be combined, with trucks loaded with package-bearing drones that take off from the truck as it nears the package's destination. I wonder how the time/fuel efficiency works out, with the different ways of doing that. I imagine companies are doing simulations on that alrea
