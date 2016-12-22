Encrypted Messaging App Signal Uses Google To Bypass Censorship (pcworld.com) 54
Developers of the popular Signal secure messaging app have started to use Google's domain as a front to hide traffic to their service and to sidestep blocking attempts. Bypassing online censorship in countries where internet access is controlled by the government can be very hard for users. It typically requires the use of virtual private networking (VPN) services or complex solutions like Tor, which can be banned too. From a report on PCWorld: Open Whisper Systems, the company that develops Signal -- a free, open-source app -- faced this problem recently when access to its service started being censored in Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. Some users reported that VPNs, Apple's FaceTime and other voice-over-IP apps were also being blocked. The solution from Signal's developers was to implement a censorship circumvention technique known as domain fronting that was described in a 2015 paper by researchers from University of California, Berkeley, the Brave New Software project and Psiphon. The technique involves sending requests to a "front domain" and using the HTTP Host header to trigger a redirect to a different domain. If done over HTTPS, such redirection would be invisible to someone monitoring the traffic, because the HTTP Host header is sent after the HTTPS connection is negotiated and is therefore part of the encrypted traffic.
I'm just waiting until Egypt does what China has done and blocks Google until they comply. Hopefully not.
Signal is an awesome app. It reminds me of the old TextSecure app that isn't made any longer, which was a perfect replacement for Android's stock SMS app
TextSecure was their original app. They replaced it with Signal.
According to the article a lot of cloud service providers and CDNs allow HTTP host header redirection, so the Egyptian government would need to block a lot than just google.com.
China also had to create a domestic tech industry to replace all the foreign websites that it blocked. A country the size of China can pull this off, but Egypt is much smaller...
So Google gets metadata? (Score:4, Interesting)
Re:So Google gets metadata? (Score:4, Interesting)
So, IANACryptographer, but if I understand correctly: Google gets metadata when Alice sends a message (because connect to its server using this "fronting"), and when Bob receives one (because Signal delivers messages using GCM). It doesn't look too hard for them to reconstruct that Alice is exchanging messages to Bob.
Except Google's servers are sending and receiving millions upon millions of messages every second, so no it wouldn't be very easy to match up one particular sender with one particular receiver. Then you have the problem that, as you said, Google gets the metadata, not Egypt, and Google has no interest in trying to reconstruct this conversation, regardless of how easy it may be to do so.
Re:So Google gets metadata? (Score:4, Informative)
Google has no interest in trying to reconstruct this conversation, regardless of how easy it may be to do so.
Google has an interest in complying with the laws of the countries in which it operates. Are you sure that certain government agencies or individuals representing such agencies have no such interest?
Google would presumably reveal that they are doing so for a given country, though.
Google would presumably reveal that they are doing so for a given country, though.
Funny man. You really think that Google would tell you if an all writs or security court order compelled them to assist the US government and not disclose it to anyone? And that they aren't already doing this?
Google would presumably reveal that they are doing so for a given country, though.
Funny man. You really think that Google would tell you if an all writs or security court order compelled them to assist the US government and not disclose it to anyone? And that they aren't already doing this?
I don't think there is, at present, any sort of standard legal mechanism that could compel disclosure of message content coupled with a gag order. A National Security Letter has the gag order, but can't compel disclosure of content, and other mechanisms don't have the gag order. I suppose a judge could issue an order that does both, but it's hard to see what sort of situation would motivate a judge to do that... and which wouldn't get rejected by the appellate court.
Autocratic governments don't need a specific law, they just tell people/corporations what they want. It's like when the US government discovered they can ignore the Constitution if they tell a corporation to do the job and give them the intelligence instead of doing the spying directly.
It's a good thing the United States doesn't work like that. Not yet, at least.
Re: (Score:3)
In a nutshell, any security that depends on a third party becomes vulnerable to the integrity of the third party. Google and any agency that has ties with Google can certainly run traffic analysis and log the end points and request response sizes, even if the TLS connection is forwarded. When using Google, with the added advantage of having profiles for the contents already.
Even more, merely using such a service puts the traffic in the category of what's interesting and worthwhile trying to analyze and b
Re: (Score:3)
well, in this case, probably a lot farther than the government of Egypt.
well, in this case, probably a lot farther than the government of Egypt.
That depends on who and where you are. I'm certain that some other governments who can pull Google's strings have the means to harm you far more than the Egyptian government. That may even be true for many Egyptians.
Then don't use the application. You're free to completely secret, and thus incommunicado, by not initiating a connection through Google and remaining blocked.
> Google can certainly run traffic analysis and log the end points and request response sizes, even if the TLS connection is forwarded.
So can any ISP or network equipment operators between a Signal user and OWS's servers. I'm wondering just _exactly_ what threat you think Google poses to Signal users. Is your sole concern that Google will figure out that two computers are communicating with Signal and do $SOMETHING with that data?
Newsflash: The big infrastructure operators like ATT can _already_ do this
So can any ISP or network equipment operators between a Signal user and OWS's servers. I'm wondering just _exactly_ what threat you think Google poses to Signal users. Is your sole concern that Google will figure out that two computers are communicating with Signal and do $SOMETHING with that data?
What you're missing is that Google knows the endpoint (or next step, if daisy-chained), which your ISP or firewall doesn't. Seeing that you visit overthrow.sedition.org is Useful Information for the snoops.
(It's worse because it's Google, because they also having statistics for traffic size, order and latencies for the endpoint web sites, making it possible to determine and log probabilities for just what content is being accessed too.)
1) Signal has never, ever, ever claimed to provide any protection for message addressing metadata that could be derived from analysis of the TCP conversations required to use Signal. It only claims to protect the _contents_ of your conversation and -if you bother to verify the keys of your conversing party- provide MitM protection to ensure that your conversing party is who you think they are.
2) Google is far more honest and forthright than the operators of most networking equipment in the path between Alic
Could the same technique used with Amazon S3, CloudFlare, or Azure back-ends?
Yes. That's what Tor "meek" transport does, and it works reliably in China.
Egypt and other countries that want to block Signal will now have to start blocking https://.google.com/ [google.com] and https://.cnd_domain_here/ [.cnddomainhere] real soon now.
This would allow non-encrypted Google searches and non-encrypted CDN traffic. Since most users in those countries know their government is spying on them, er, I mean protecting them from bad stuff on the Internet, this shouldn't cause too much domestic political blowback.
Face it, if you are in a country with draconian censorship or government monitoring
FTFA: "The anti-censorship feature is currently present in the latest version of Signal for Android. It’s also included in a beta version of the app for iOS that will be released in production soon. The developers also plan future improvements that will allow the app to detect censorship automatically and switch to domain fronting even if the user has a phone number from a country where censorship is not normally present. This is intended to cover those cases where users travel to other countries whe
If it can operate through sites other than Google, can it get through to and from China?
What is everybody else's opinion on Signal?
I have thought about installing Signal, but then I always remember the laundry list of permissions it wants access to in order to install.
Here [whispersystems.org] is a rundown on device permissions for Signal. Most of them seem basically necessary for a functional messaging app.
What is everybody else's opinion on Signal?
I've been using it for a few weeks, and I like it just fine. It is a transparent replacement for my default messaging app, and handles encryption to/from other signal users transparently. An additional perk is a Chrome plugin which lets me send/receive SMS messages from my browser. For a lot of obvious reasons, it is likely to be nowhere near as
