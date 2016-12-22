Google's Free Wi-Fi in India Now Live in 100 Railway Stations; 15,000 New Users Connect to Web Everyday (mashable.com) 20
Last year, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the company will be bringing free Wi-Fi to 100 railway stations in India by the end of 2016. The company began, what was the "the largest public Wi-Fi project in the world", in India earlier this year. Today, it announced its free Wi-Fi has reached 100th Indian railway station in the country. From a report: Google announced Thursday its free Wi-Fi is now working at the 100 busiest railway stations in India. Over five million people in the country latch onto Google's free internet service every month, with 15,000 of them accessing the internet for the first time in their lives every day, the company said. The growth of what Google described as "the largest public Wi-Fi project in the world" is in line with company's expectations. Interestingly, Google has partnered with Indian government-run RailTel ISP for free internet service, and it lets users access as much data as they want and visit whichever website they would like. This is in contrast to Facebook's Free Basics, which offered Indians access to select websites. The Indian government earlier this year banned Free Basics on the grounds of net neutrality. Nobody in India has an issue with Google's approach.
Google free internet: heres internet, brought to you by a familiar provider. its free. use as much as you want. peace out.
Google: Hi, Indian government, we'd like to partner w/ you to provide free internet to people at railway stations
Facebook: Hi, Indian government, we'd like to provide some internet for free to people
"Free" for...the users, sure (assuming ticket prices remain constant and there aren't any "station fees" or the like), but who's paying who for what in the "partnership?"
You are confusing "free" with "gratis", don't you?
And that gives you an idea of the growth potential for this project
Way to go google.
Google is a global company. Why is any country more deserving than another as recipients of Google's projects?
Power of the Internets [indianexpress.com]
PR0N FTW.
"Every day" means each 24-hour rotation of the globe.
"Everyday" means mediocre.
