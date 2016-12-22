Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Google Isn't Giving Up On Smartwatches; Two Flagship Android Wear 2.0 Watches Launching Early Next Year (theverge.com) 12

Posted by msmash from the new-smartwatches-incoming dept.
Google isn't giving up on its smartwatches. The company said today it will be launching two new flagship smartwatches in the first quarter of next year. These watches will run Android Wear 2.0 operating system and will be the first ones to launch with the new platform. From the report: Following the launch of the new devices, existing Android Wear watches will get the update to Android Wear 2.0. Not every existing Android Wear watch will be updated, but Google says most of the recent models will be. Certain features, such as Android Pay, require specific hardware, so not all models will support them. [...] Google will release the fifth and final developer preview of Android Wear 2.0 in January, and it is expected to include support for both Google Assistant and Android Pay (on supported devices) in it. It will also work with iOS devices, and Chang confirmed that while there will be differences between Wear 2.0 on Android and iOS, Android Pay will work on both platforms.

  • I'm "old" (if you consider 57 as being old). I've worn a watch, since the early 70's. Had an LED watch at one time too, so tech isn't something I shy away from. Heck, in 2010, when everyone was squinting at 3-4" smartphone screens, I bought a Dell Streak 5, with a (at the time) massive 5" screen. The stares, laughs and "what do you need a screen that big" was all I got. I didn't care. I wanted the larger screen. I've had two even larger, and now use a 6" screen. But, these "smart" watches, always seeme

  • aaannd.. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Cue the bevy of posts from closed-minded nerds who think smartwatches are pointless because they themselves don't want one...
    SSDD...

    • Well, so far not many people have given a fuck about them, so the closed-minded nerds are not totally wrong. Smartwatches and VR glasses are the video telephone systems of the 80s.
  • At least they are not working on bringing back glassholes.

  • If it could do passwords and work with every device. Just act as a bluetooth keyboard or something, I have no real need for 2FA. Is there such an app? I haven't found one. Is it because bluetooth is too insecure?

  • Tech just hasn't advanced to the point that a smartwatch is, or will any time soon be, a crucial piece of technology for a large segment of the population.

