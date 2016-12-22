Google Isn't Giving Up On Smartwatches; Two Flagship Android Wear 2.0 Watches Launching Early Next Year (theverge.com) 12
Google isn't giving up on its smartwatches. The company said today it will be launching two new flagship smartwatches in the first quarter of next year. These watches will run Android Wear 2.0 operating system and will be the first ones to launch with the new platform. From the report: Following the launch of the new devices, existing Android Wear watches will get the update to Android Wear 2.0. Not every existing Android Wear watch will be updated, but Google says most of the recent models will be. Certain features, such as Android Pay, require specific hardware, so not all models will support them. [...] Google will release the fifth and final developer preview of Android Wear 2.0 in January, and it is expected to include support for both Google Assistant and Android Pay (on supported devices) in it. It will also work with iOS devices, and Chang confirmed that while there will be differences between Wear 2.0 on Android and iOS, Android Pay will work on both platforms.
While I am in your age group, I can see the point of a "smart watch". Not that I'll ever get one, as I haven't actually worn a watch in probably 20 years or so. I haven't, mainly because I don't need a watch, since I started carrying my first PDA (Palm Pilot) and it had a built in clock. But
... I am digressing.
The point of a Smart Watch is so you don't have to pull out your phone every time it rings, vibrates, buzzes, dings or whatever. You look down, and see what it is, and then decided. The fact that it
Cue the bevy of posts from closed-minded nerds who think smartwatches are pointless because they themselves don't want one...
I'd get a smartwatch...
If it could do passwords and work with every device. Just act as a bluetooth keyboard or something, I have no real need for 2FA. Is there such an app? I haven't found one. Is it because bluetooth is too insecure?
Solution in search of a problem
Tech just hasn't advanced to the point that a smartwatch is, or will any time soon be, a crucial piece of technology for a large segment of the population.