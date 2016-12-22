World's First 'Solar Panel Road' Opens In France (theverge.com) 49
The world's first solar road has officially opened in the small village of Tourouvre-au-Perche in Normandy, France. The road is 1 kilometer long and can generate enough electricity to power the street lights. The Verge reports: That might not sound very impressive for 30,000 square feet of solar panels -- and it kind of isn't, especially for its $5.2 million price tag. The panels have been covered in a silicon-based resin that allows them to withstand the weight of passing big rigs, and if the road performs as expected, Royal wants to see solar panels installed across 1,000 kilometers of French highway. There are numerous issues, however. For one, flat solar panels are less effective than the angled panels that are installed on roofs, and they're also massively more expensive than traditional panels. Colas, the company that installed the road, hopes to reduce the cost of the panels going forward and it has around 100 solar panel road projects in progress around the world. Earlier this year, Solar Roadways partnered with the Missouri Department of Transportation to upgrade a small stretch of the historic Route 66 roadway with solar-powered panels. They too are facing the same seemingly insurmountable cost problems as Colas and the French.
There must be people in high places who can't add, for these projects to be getting built.
The bigger problem is dumb voters. Many people don't understand the connection between their high taxes and popular support for squandering money on idiotic boondoggles such as this.
It's just pork barrel environmentalism.
Local government without a clue spending other people's money on things they think makes them look good, without any actual effort to make a real difference, and instead lining the pockets of business set up to fleece just such idiots.
And yet there media will in general laud such efforts... Giving the motions exactly the payoff they are after.
Welcome to the new green.
NOT the same "insurmountable problems" at all. (Score:3)
French project actually works and it doesn't try to heat the snow away or light up that deer while it's crossing the road.
French have just made a highly durable and highly expensive type of solar panels. And they've covered a kilometer of road with those panels, for test purposes.
Solar FREAKING Highways crowd haven't made shit but a small section of sidewalk. [bonnercountydailybee.com]
Consisting of 30 panels. And they missed their deadline on that cause their panel manufacturing process burned out their panels.
There is absolutely no way that anyone would ever use that sludgy black stuff that oozes out of the ground as the basis for a modern transportation system, I mean, to just get it to burn with any appreciable energy you have to subject it to all sorts of expensive and complicated refining processes that with today's modern 1800's technology simply don't make financial common sense.
Tiger repellent (Score:2, Funny)
Once you have achieved a feat like this, the last thing you want is for your shiny new solar road thingy to be destroyed by tigers. I've got access to the finest all natural tiger repellent. I've been wearing it for a year and haven't had one tiger mess with me. Please have the people in this city's procurement office give me a ring, and I will give them a great price. While I have them on the line, I will mention some of my other offerings: hyperloop, water seer, and magic beans.
I will mention some of my other offerings: hyperloop, water seer, and magic beans.
Bingo, and thank you.
And don't forget the latest stupid idea, "spinning solar panels [metabunk.org]". There's so much wrong with the idea I hardly know where to start.
Wait until... (Score:3, Insightful)
Solar panel roads are just plain stupid.
Incorrect (Score:2)
If you have the solar panels at an angle, it's hard to drive on them!
Not if they are on a heavily banked high-speed turn. Perfect for high-speed European driving.
What benefit are we missing? (Score:2)
The benefit is pork, Son. Pork.
Re:What benefit are we missing? (Score:4, Insightful)
Can someone tell us what the benefit of these solar "roadways" is that isn't apparent and justifies the absurd expenditure vs. installation on roofs and open fields? I am truly at a loss to explain why this technology continues to be ramrodded into deployment.
An experiment.
Not too many years ago, some folks were saying the same thing aout any solar installations.
I'm big on solar, and I doubt this particular experiment wll work out that well. But it won't work out at all if no one tries it.
I suspect that you don't actually like solar for some reason or other, because you appear to have the attitude that this ramrodded Research in solar Must Be Stopped!
Any other promising research that you want stopped?
Or... It's just a stupid idea that everyone should know will fail from the start? I don't need to put my cat in the stove to know it's a bad idea anymore than I need to spend millions on solar panels in the road to know that's a bad idea.
You do need to put your cat in the stove if you're really really hungry though.
Any other promising research that you want stopped?
You seem to be assuming that this project is promising. With a bit of basic math, you can figure out that the costs are insanely high, aren't likely to come down any time soon, and would be much better spent building regular solar farms that we know work pretty well.
How about we stop this terrible project, and spend the money on something more promising? Storing energy created by solar/wind is still a pretty big issue, how about throwing some money at that problem?
Yes, the cost of this road is very high. So was the cost of all early solar panels. Solar panels have come down in cost to the point where they are now cheaper than any other source of electricity, except wind. Batteries are the same. Early battery storage was very expensive. Now the cost has come down to the point where hard headed utilities are installing battery peaking storage because it is cheap.
This road is expensive but it is a prototype research project. It may or may not turn out to be cost effect
Any other promising research that you want stopped?
It is not "promising", and every euro squandered on this nonsense, is one less euro that can be used to fund something that actually makes sense.
The "benefit" (and I use that word loosely) is that it sounds like a wonderful idea to innumerate, scientifically illiterate people who say to themselves, "It's such a waste, having all those roads take up so much space. If only we could put them to better use!" And then those people decide to "invest" money in a company that promises to build
You said it yourself. The road is already there. Probably 97% of the time any given square inch of it is open to the sky to absorb whatever radiation might be coming in, assuming reasonable traffic loads, speeds, and spacing.
This is real estate that would otherwise be wasted, whereas open fields might be used for other purposes and just maybe the owners of the roofs might have their own ideas on how to employ that incoming energy.
Crying pork is no excuse. Pork drives lots of things, including fossil fuels.
Monorail! (Score:2)
But Main Street's still all cracked and broken
Sorry, Mom, the mob has spoken
Monorail!
Seems expensive, what about piezoelectric roads? (Score:1)
5.2 million dollars sounds like a lot, would be curious to see how the price would go down over time...
I'd be interested to see how it performs against piezoelectric roads, which have a far lower price point:
http://large.stanford.edu/courses/2012/ph240/garland1/
Also, unless the location is always sunny, some days it may barely generate any power at all? So depending on what performs better, it seems to me that a piezoelectric road would generate far more electricity on a busy street.
5.2 million dollars sounds like a lot, would be curious to see how the price would go down over time...
I'd be interested to see how it performs against piezoelectric roads, which have a far lower price point: http://large.stanford.edu/cour... [stanford.edu] Also, unless the location is always sunny, some days it may barely generate any power at all? So depending on what performs better, it seems to me that a piezoelectric road would generate far more electricity on a busy street.
Yeah sure. I'll bet this experiment is about 99 percent testing the road surface instead of getting maximum bang for the buck out of the solar power. Also, since its powering street lamps, I suspect that there might be a battery or two in the loop as well, since the lights will be on during the night, when the sun isn't in the right place.
Now between us chachalacas, I doubt that solar roadways will be all that great for a long time. But I also remember in 1977 that Solar power from Crystalline silicon was
An inefficient gasoline burning generator (Score:2)
You may know that under-inflated tires greatly reduce gas mileage. A bendy road would be similar - it would be taking energy from the cars, so they have to burn more gas to keep going. That's where the energy comes from in a piezoelectric road - from burning more gas.
If we wanted to generate electricity by burning gasoline, there are generator designs at least 250 times more efficient than piezoelectric.
A road without piezoelectric power generation converts gasoline into heat instead of heat and electricity.
All road surfaces flex when they're driven over. The flexing is what causes damage.
Perhaps if some of the energy that went in to damaging the road was taken away in the form of electricity, the road surface would last longer.
Lol, seriously? (Score:2)
Jesus christ, not this "solar roadway" bullshit again.
"That might not sound very impressive for 30,000 square feet of solar panels -- and it kind of isn't, especially for its $5.2 million price tag."
That's right, it's not very impressive, not at all. How much electricity could you buy for $5.2 million? Probably enough to light those street lamps for 50 years.
How often will these things fail? Probably far too often, and then they'll have to shut down a lane of traffic to replace them. Brilliant. (And if they
Not even worth experimenting with? (Score:2)
So is this a technology not even worth trying to develop with small scale pilots?
Yes, the challenges are huge but I can't help but think that it's kind of worth experimenting with if only for the improvements in roadway quality. The biggest challenges to solar roads are durability and if that problem can be solved then theoretically it can benefit any road even if you build it without solar generation.
If they can get the cost of it within an order of magnitude of traditional roads, make it last 2x or more
