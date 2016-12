World's First 'Solar Panel Road' Opens In France

The world's first solar road has officially opened in the small village of Tourouvre-au-Perche in Normandy, France. The road is 1 kilometer long and can generate enough electricity to power the street lights. The Verge reports:Earlier this year, Solar Roadways partnered with the Missouri Department of Transportation to upgrade a small stretch of the historic Route 66 roadway with solar-powered panels . They too are facing the same seemingly insurmountable cost problems as Colas and the French.