Uber Pulls Self-Driving Cars From San Francisco, Sends Them To Arizona (sfgate.com) 60
An anonymous reader quotes a report from SFGate: Uber is moving its self-driving pilot to Arizona, one day after the California Department of Motor Vehicles ordered the autonomous vehicles off the roads in San Francisco. "Our cars departed for Arizona this morning by truck," an Uber spokeswoman said Thursday afternoon in a statement. "We'll be expanding our self-driving pilot there in the next few weeks, and we're excited to have the support of Governor Ducey." After starting its San Francisco pilot on Dec. 14, the ride-hailing company angered the mayor and officials at the DMV by refusing to get a permit to operate its self-driving cars. And so, around noon on Thursday, a fleet of Uber self-driving cars passed through the South of Market area on the backs of several flat-bed trucks. Commuters gawked at the fleet with their distinctive hoods, backing up traffic as the convoy slowly drove by. In a statement Thursday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey called California's regulations "burdensome" and said Arizona welcomes Uber's self-driving car pilot with "open arms." "While California puts the brakes on innovation and change with more bureaucracy and more regulation, Arizona is paving the way for new technology and new businesses," he said. It is unclear which city -- or cities -- the cars are headed to.
Re: (Score:3)
Unregulated self-driving cars. What could go wrong?
We should focus less on what "could" go wrong with SDCs, and focus more on what actually goes wrong with HDCs everyday: About 80 deaths per day in America alone, thousands of injuries, and more than $2 billion per day (over $800B annually) in medical costs, legal costs, and property damage. Almost all of these accidents are a result of human error.
And a significant number of those accidents are due to 'distracted driving.' Yet it's trivial for the GPS function built into most smartphones to detect motion and disable themselves.
One fatal flaw in that logic:
No smart phone is smarter than a human.
So let's call "almost all" of the accidents that are human caused 8 out of 10 of all accidents.
Do you think that any of those 8 will be replaced by machine driven accidents?
Surely there are machine failure modes we can't see yet once SDCs are turned loose at mass adoption levels on the full variety of possible roads and conditions. The tech will get better and those numbers will go down, but you have to introduce it to get any benefit out of it and you can't wait until the potential for machine failure is
This.
The same logic blows up conversations regarding smart guns.
- What if the batteries die? (don't use batteries, and even then
... what if the round stovepipes? You'll run out of bullets first))
- Someone will hack the WiFi and disable or discharge the weapon ("smart" = phone?)
- What about the documented failure of (insert pilot here)? (the pilot programs were killed)
As for statistics, I point out that gun owners will most likely kill themselves (suicide, accidental discharge) or be killed by their own gun
Or possibly it was the "No commercial operation" clause... which would prohibit Uber from carrying actual paying passengers while "testing".
said vs meant (Score:2, Insightful)
"While California puts the brakes on innovation and change with more bureaucracy and more regulation, Arizona is paving the way for new technology and new businesses," he said"
What he meant was that a campaign contribution was made by relevant lobbyists.
Regulation works! (Score:3)
What a surprise -- regulation works!
California regulates self-driving cars (the part of regulation Uber most likely didn't like was the reporting requirement), and when Uber didn't want to play by the rules, they went somewhere that apparently doesn't care about making their public streets into unregulated test grounds for new technology.
I prefer regulations that promote safe operation (Score:2)
If the goal of the regulation was to chase away people who are doing cool stuff, this regulation worked.
I prefer regulations that promote doing things with an appropriate level of safety. By that standard, this regulation failed - they aren't doing it California at all now.
That's why I prefer dealing with regulatory agencies with relatively few people they regulate, such as the local ATF and FAA offices. (Versus the DMV). They tend to engage licensees to find ways to do things safely, rather than declari
Re:I prefer regulations that promote safe operatio (Score:5, Insightful)
If the goal of the regulation was to chase away people who are doing cool stuff, this regulation worked.
Public streets aren't meant for "cool stuff", do that on an off-road track. If you want to do cool stuff on the streets, then expect some oversight -- a $150 permit and reporting requirements sounds like pretty light regulation for something that's being tested alongside the general public.
I prefer regulations that promote doing things with an appropriate level of safety. By that standard, this regulation failed - they aren't doing it California at all now. That's why I prefer dealing with regulatory agencies with relatively few people they regulate, such as the local ATF and FAA offices. (Versus the DMV). They tend to engage licensees to find ways to do things safely, rather than declaring you can't do it at all unless you do it exactly *this* way, a way that doesn't work
The FAA has a $15B budget, and has over 7000 people working in their aviation safety division alone -- they issue on average 5 - 10 Airworthiness Directives per day. Are you sure that's a good example of a hands-off, low oversight agency? Try to get a GPS certified for use in the air, and try the same thing for a car, and tell me which agency was easier to deal with (hint, the California DMV doesn't care as long as you don't hang it on the windshield).
lol TOO perfect. That's for blind piloting by GPS (Score:2)
> California DMV doesn't care as long as you don't hang it on the windshield
I can use a Tomtom, or any other GPS, on my plane, AND I can stick it on my windshield.
> Try to get a GPS certified for use in the air
The certification you're probably thinking of is IFR certification - flying when you can't see, relying only on the instruments. Which is actually a lot like an autonomous car relies on it's instruments. Which one is easier to do legally? Hint - instrument rating in the US requires 105 hour
Trust me when I tell you the FAA is way, way worse. I had family running a small business doing aerial photography with drones over a decade ago -- when the FAA had no rules at all about drones. The person piloting the drones was an actual plane pilot and put in a flight plan for every flight.
We're talking cutting edge helicopter drones with high-end cameras and zero regulation. The business was booming -- real estate agencies contracted with them, police agencies used it for tracking fugitives. YE
Yeah, well, Oh.... by the way, while they're based in Arizona; California cannot legally encumber Uber's self-driving cars from passing through their state while traveling from another state to a different state, thus, they could still include routes through California in their travel.
If your car is legal to operate in the state that issued its registration, then the constitution causes all states to be required to honor the vehicle's registration and license issued by the home state to operate; In som
Good Riddance! (Score:1)
If these bullies can't manage to obey the law in San Francisco, then going someplace else is a good idea. Now to get rid of the rest of their Gypsy cabs what do we have to do? They have put thousands of extra black cars on the streets causing traffic congestion for special snowflakes who then go on about bicycles, cars, and carbon neutrality as if they aren't contributing massively to congestion, accidents, and pollution. We won't miss them.
My fervent wish (Score:3)
"It is unclear which city -- or cities -- the cars are headed to."
Oh please oh please, let it be Maricopa.
They should have gone to Nevada (Score:1)
Political Crash (Score:2)
Arizona politicians are going to have massive egg on their faces if somebody gets seriously hurt or killed from the experiments.
The regulation-vs-risk debate is rather involved and complicated, but politically they are taking a big gamble.
They would be better off leveling with voters. Example:
"Arizona is willing to accept some risk to advance our economy and the entrepreneurial spirit of Arizona. We are sons of pioneers; exploration and its risks are part of who we are."
Sorry to say, but it will happen. Someone will get seriously injured by one of these cars. And Arizona has just partnered with a company that has shown over and over again that it doesn't give a shit about individuals, only the all mighty dollar.
Versus regular cars, which never crash or injure anyone.
Come back when you can learn to drive, Uber (Score:3)
Uber's "justification" for not getting the autonomous driving license that California requires for self-driving vehicles, a license that 20 other companies already have, was that their vehicles were "not sophisticated enough." Guess that was right, given the numerous reports in the past weeks of autonomous Uber cars failing to stop at street lights and signs.
Good luck Arizona; your governor just sold the safety of your streets out for a quick soundbite.
Good move (Score:2)