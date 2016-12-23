Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Uber Lawsuit Alleges Employees Were Misled On Equity Compensation

An Uber employee has filed a lawsuit accusing the company of misleading employees about their equity compensation. Uber "devised a fraudulent scheme to recruit highly sought software engineers," according to the case. From a report on TechCrunch: The lawsuit claims that Uber promised a more tax favorable type of options at the time employees were hired and then later changed the plan. The case alleges that at least 100 others on the Uber staff may have been impacted and that these stock options can potentially be worth "hundreds of millions of dollars" to employees and also save Uber "millions of dollars of tax deductions." The plaintiff, Lenza McElrath, who was previously a lawyer and is now an engineer at Uber, says that he was under the impression that all his shares could be treated as ISOs, which do not require an upfront tax bill. He said he was later given a notice about a change to the exercisability schedule, that effectively turned most of his shares into NSOs, which are taxed at the time they are exercised. While many startups allow their shares to become exercisable over the course of a four-year vesting agreement, Uber has share agreements that become exercisable after just six months. In other words, Uber employees can buy the stock they are entitled to shortly after they gain employment.

Uber Lawsuit Alleges Employees Were Misled On Equity Compensation

  • A company that behaves in an unethical manner in the marketplace also deceives employees.
    Who would have thought about that.
    Now, I would get that they exercize their share options a lot sooner than most. So, I would think there would be a catch.

    • Re:Nice one... (Score:4, Insightful)

      by ranton ( 36917 ) on Friday December 23, 2016 @11:29AM (#53543741)

      A company that behaves in an unethical manner in the marketplace also deceives employees.

      Or in this case, a company that behaves in an unethical manner towards low paid employees also deceives their more skilled employees. These developers didn't seem to care they were helping their company create a new servant class, but they sure noticed once their company started acting in a similarly unethical manner towards them. It's kind of like a spouse who knows their partner makes money being deceptive and ignoring regulations at work and then is outraged when that spouse has another lover on the side.

      • I didn't make a distinction, though there is a Irony.
        People in power require others to do their bidding, some are more complicit than others.
        But in the end, the powerful will try to discard themselves of their promisses and of people.

  • Uber stock isn't worth anything though (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Uber lost 800 mil this quarter. They're projected to lose 2.6 billion next year. And that's not even accounting for cities turning on them and employees wanting proper compensation.

    Uber is fucked. So go ahead, fight for your worthless equity.

  • shocking! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Friday December 23, 2016 @11:11AM (#53543657)

    You're saying that a company that is infamous for skirting the law and screwing people over is skirting the law and screwing people over?! How unpredictable! ;)

    • Hindsight is 20/20 (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Ungrounded Lightning ( 62228 ) on Friday December 23, 2016 @11:36AM (#53543781) Journal

      You're saying that a company that is infamous for skirting the law and screwing people over is skirting the law and screwing people over?! How unpredictable! ;)

      But were they infamous for that when they were hiring the early-hire developers in question? Or did they only develop the reputation AFTER the developers had built the platform and the executives used it in ways that screwed over the "line workers".

      Hindsight is 20/20. How were the engineers hired to build the infrastructure to know, at the time, that they were going to be shafted in a way even the early-hire shafting executives of most Silicon Valley startups would never dare? This strikes at the fundamental draw for engineer hiring for startups. If it becomes common practice, the startup-driven innovation cycle could collapse. Uber needs a big, public, spanking over this, to nip it in the bud.

      • But were they infamous for that when they were hiring the early-hire developers in question?

        If they are unethical scumbags now they probably were back then too. We just know more about it now.

      • Yes back then they were illegal in all their markets. They hadn't yet gotten anyone to write special laws for them retroactively legalizing them a few places.

  • TFA makes it sound like this guy made an assumption before he got anything in writing and is suing because the writing didn't match his assumption. If other people also feel they were mislead, it would be interesting to hear about that.

