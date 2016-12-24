Twitter Admits It Recently Overcharged For Ads (cnn.com) 1
An anonymous reader quotes a CBS report about more bad news for Twitter: The microblogging service has acknowledged that it inadvertently overcharged some advertisers for video ads, capping off a year that has featured a failed sale of the company, the departure of six of its 10 top executives and a nearly 30% drop in its stock price. As Business Insider reported, a bug in a recent version of Twitter's Android App inflated some metrics by as much as 35% for video ad campaigns that ran between November 7 and December 12.
The San Francisco-based company issued refunds to the affected advertisers, which in many cases were for minimal amounts of money, a person familiar with the situation said. "The impact was limited given this happened only on Android clients over the course of a month," the San Francisco-based company said in a statement. "This was a technical error, not a policy or definition issue, so it has been resolved."
One analyst told CBS, "I don't think this as fatal as it is embarrassing."
Twitter Admits It Recently Overcharged For Ads
