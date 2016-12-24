Are Airlines Intentionally Overbooking Their Flights? (popularmechanics.com) 201
"if you sell one seat to two different people, and only one of them shows up, you get extra money," explains an article in Popular Mechanics shared by schwit1. Citing a recent TED-Ed video, they argue that the airlines' strategy for booking flights "makes perfect sense, just not for you." The most frustrating part? This math could be tuned to ensure the maximum number of tickets sold with a near zero percent chance too many people show up. Instead, the most profitable solutions often involve a decent chance a few passengers getting screwed, because the extra ticket sales outweigh having to put someone up in a hotel now and then.
A friend of mine did the same.
They were actually a small traveling group of about 3 and used to get the original tickets replaced, either for a later flight or in cash, about $50 for the invonvenience and often a hotel voucher or vouchers for some shows (and often they earned the miles for the flights not taken)
That was around the mid 1990s.
He did not 'finance his studies' in the US that way, but his holidays. What do you exactly care where you exactly fly to next days when you can fly for fre
I did not do this deliberately, but decades ago with People's Express airlines I flew the day before Christmas. I had the first flight oin the morrning, and volunteered to be bumped 3 times before the ticket agent insisted I get on the next plane. It did pay for my personal air travel for the next year.
It was understandable economically. Keeping that extra small percentage of seats full keeps money coming in to the airline's coffers for that month, and helps expand reports of their numbers of riders and ove
That doesn't make any sense. Why were they repeatedly overbooking flights by such a huge amount when someone at an information disadvantage was able to notice a pattern and exploit it for such a huge profit?
Not only that, but if a flight was over 100% booked 35 times in a row, the airline would either raise the ticket prices on that flight, or add extra flights to the route. The story makes no sense, and I don't believe it.
It was obviously not the 'single' same flight, but basically every flight of most american airlines.
... for a reason.
You are old enough to know people who did that, too. Even I know people who did that in the USA, and I live in Europe. Overbookiing is here forbidden
So, how does that work, if several people with such tickets decide to take a fully booked flight? Someone else will be told that the flight is overbooked, and the people with their expensive flexible tickets get what they want.
Yeah they don't intentionally overbook, but "just" have highly priced tickets that can get you on any flight any time. The end result is almost the same except a lot less common.
I forgot:
the airline would either raise the ticket prices on that flight: it can't. Then it would no longer be competitive with those that don't rise the peices.
or add extra flights to the route. For that it would need:
a) buy a slot for that flit from the air traffic authorities
b) have a plane (last time I checked they cost a 'couple' of millions
c) have a crew, and depending on distance a second or third crew to keep the plane flying when the other crews have their mandatory rest
The story makes no sense, a
You are Officer Crabtree from Allo Allo AICMFP.
Airlines weren't so optimized 30 years ago - many flights you could get standby seats reliably (I remember flying "student standby", which is lower than standby, for $30 or so). Other flights were always overbooked. Oddly enough, there were a lot of airline bankruptcies back then.
The video linked in the summary explains it well.
Basically maximum profit is achieved by consistently overbooking. Normally some people don't turn up, and if there are people who need bumping and compensating that is offset by the extra profit from all the other times overbooking paid off.
It's not entirely true that passengers don't benefit from this. Ticket prices would be higher if they didn't do it. So you trade a very small chance of being bumped for consistently lower fares.
Um, what? The story makes no sense? I saw this article and thought why is this even a story, this isn't a magical revelation, this has been simple fact for many years. I don't even know why this would be news to anyone, let alone people denying it.
The airline industry has long been doing this, they can't simply raise prices or add extra flights because that means they become less competitive against others flying the route, and they can't just add extra flights because it can sometimes be impossible to get hold of extra capacity on a route. Try getting a slot from Heathrow because you want to increase capacity, have fun waiting years until it's your turn in the queue as an airline requesting an extra slot on the airfield and flight plan.
It doesn't matter if they have to pay a few people compensation, paying double the flight cost charged every flight for one or two people isn't exactly a big deal when they've doubled up say 10 seats.
Consider they have 200 seats, they sell 210 tickets, 8 people don't show because they missed their connecting flight, or someone fell ill, or it was just a cancelled business trip and the tickets are non-refundable then sure they have to pay 2 people double the cost of the ticket as compensation, but that means they're still 206 tickets profit up on a flight that only holds 200 people.
It's really just an insurance type setup for the airlines, as long as they optimise their calculations based on data so as they maximise the number of tickets sold vs. the number of tickets actually used then they're going to increase their profits. This is exactly what they do and exactly what they have done since at least the 90s at busy airports. Yes there are people who know how to play the system, but that already gets factored into the calculations airlines make in terms of how many tickets to sell - it's a complex statistical operation and has to factor in things like local events; i.e. if there's been a damaging hurricane at the destination a lot more people might choose not to fly, so they oversubscribe seats by a higher number knowing they'll get more no-shows.
The news for me here is that people weren't aware of this, I always figured it was pretty common knowledge. I'd have thought pretty much anyone whose flown from a major airport would've known about this having seen it first hand and having asked any of the staff the question. This is even more the case as I figured people were more aware than ever nowadays of the sorts of profit maximisation analytics that occur at companies of which this is just another example.
The fact is flying a plane costs a lot of money, so they want to maximise the number of people on that flight. There's a heavy baseline cost of lifting that massive flying tube into the air, and the more tickets sold against that baseline the more profit for the airline. Simplistic mindset type free market economics of "they should just raise the prices!" don't work when you have constraints like airport capacity. Some countries/airports even enforce penalty costs on flights that aren't carrying sufficient numbers of passengers when the airport capacity is near maximum - they can't justify having a carrier taking up a slot that isn't carrying many people so issues like that too incentivise airlines to do everything they can to fill up their planes regardless of the impact on customers. It's a pretty shitty cutthroat industry in general in this regard.
This story is absolutely spot on, it's also at least 30 years too late to be called news too though unfortunately.
is it legal to sell one thing to two different people?
It depends. If you read the fine print on the back of your airline ticket (or on the website if you buy online) it specifically says that you may get bumped, and it also says that a refund or replacement ticket is your only legal recourse. You agreed to those terms when you bought the ticket. So in this case, yes it is legal.
The FAA has rules around that. If you get bumped from your flight you are eligible for 4x the ticket price of the entire trip and they have to accommodate alternative travel or housing. You may have to take them to small claims to get it, they often only give vouchers up to 2x the ticket price.
They aren't selling you a seat.
They are selling you a LICENSE to sit in a specific spot on THEIR airplane at a specific time.
Just like the weasel words "on a computer" and "on the internet", "license" is the new get-out-of-jail-free card.
Yes it's a service. The law protects the consumer to ensure they will eventually get what they paid for which is transport within a window listed in the terms of sale.
Of course it isn't, because they don't offer you a refund or a ticket on an alternative flight and hey kick you in the nuts too. That's whey pretty much every time you go to an airport you see check-in agents being dragged away in handcuffs.
They can sell 110 tickets on a 100-seat flight. But if all 110 people turn up, they have to buy 10 spare tickets from another airline - or buy *back* 10 of the tickets from the passengers, at whatever price the passengers feel like setting.
Not sure about that !
They pretty much have to find volunteers. But remember, once they start offering cash to take a later flight, it's a reverse auction, and they only need to find the cheapest passenger on the flight. It's a pretty safe bet by the airline that even if all 110 show up, at least 10 shop at WalMart.
Yes, and they have been doing it for at least the last 30 years from my memory. From what my airline industry parents tell me, this practice was prevalent 50 years ago as well. Get with the times PopSci
Hotels do this too. And as much as it sucks to get bumped from a plane, it *really* sucks to show up at a hotel and not have a room, especially when there's a big event on in town.
This is why I get most of my hotel rooms with American Express concierge service.
I use AirBNB. I have never been bumped. When I rent a sofa bed in spare bedroom for $18, it is all mine.
There are other risks with AirBNB and similar services. Adam Conover did a fairly good "Adam Ruins Everything" presentation at http://www.thewrap.com/adam-ru... [thewrap.com]
Adam Conover has been doing fine, satirical work discrediting a lot of commonly held beliefs such as the effectiveness of private prisons the usefulness of summer vacation, hygiene, weddings, and many others. It's the sort of information Slashdot readers may have picked up in pieces, but presented in clear individual sketches that even children can
There was that one time about 2000 years ago. Fortunately there was a stable available so others didn't have to deal with a mewling, puking newborn in the foyer while they were trying to sleep on the chairs.
Not in Israel, unless it coincides with Hanukkah.
You need to understand how to protect yourself, especially on high risk tickets. Not rocket science.
I watched such a drama unfold before me. It turned out that those seated were in the wrong theatre.
This is a really immature view of the practice, bordering on conspiracy theory. The airlines are optimizing to overbook as close as possible to the rate of no-shows/changes, but when they get it wrong they lose money. You pay $300-500 for a RT fare and if they have to VDB you on a single leg, they will spend $400-650 on vouchers, meals, and possibly hotel. And if they have to IDB when nobody volunteers, things get a lot worse for them.
You want them to do this. It increases efficiency and keeps ticket prices
Suppose an airline knows they have 100 seats on a flight and there is a demand for 1000 seats
Then they way underpriced the tickets.
Oh, gosh did you really write that nonsense?
The demand would not change at all if you change the price. It is only that more and more people can not afford the price anymore, so probably the inquiries and google searches for such a flight go down leading to your false assumption the demand would have vanished.
If bread prices are to high, the demand is only fitting the supply when the beggars have starved off
... not when you change the price for the bread :-/
Yes, of course they do. I thought this was common knowledge. From what I've seen, airlines typically deal with over-booking by offering passengers free first-class upgrades on a later flight, or other perks to induce people to voluntarily give up their seats.
I wouldn't be surprised if they *don't* overbook flights at the busiest time of the year, since that's almost a guaranteed money-loser for them, but I have no evidence either way. Has anyone ever experienced overbooked flights at busy holidays, etc? I suppose it's also airline-specific.
I think it varies with the regulatory environment. Every time I've been at a US airport they've had overbooked flights and asked people to come forward if they can take a later flight, but you don't notice this happening in other parts of the world. Perhaps overbooking is more common in places where there's more "free market" worship allowing the freedom to screw customers harder.
Yes, of course they do. I thought this was common knowledge. From what I've seen, airlines typically deal with over-booking by offering passengers free first-class upgrades on a later flight, or other perks to induce people to voluntarily give up their seats.
I wouldn't be surprised if they *don't* overbook flights at the busiest time of the year, since that's almost a guaranteed money-loser for them, but I have no evidence either way. Has anyone ever experienced overbooked flights at busy holidays, etc? I suppose it's also airline-specific.
I fly a lot, and the most popular times tend to be overbooked, but not that often. Even when they ask for volunteers it is still a 50/50 chance they need them, based on my experience volunteering. I've even booked popular times just to take the bump and the voucher offering that I can use later. In my experience, weather or a mechanical problem is more likely to result in the airline needing volunteers than overbooking. My record is 4 bumps in a row on a single day when fog canceled all the AM flights. Desp
Are you not aware that US airlines pay a mandatory cash penalty to passengers for forcibly bumping them? Read this FAQ from Southwest [southwest.com].
The highlights are:
* They try to find volunteers, and give cash bonuses and vouchers to entice this (one-way ticket cost voucher + $100). If longer than 2 hours, $300 in cash plus the voucher.
* If passengers are forced to wait, they get a check for $675 or a voucher for double one-way fare, their choice, if under two hours delay. For longer, a max of $1,350 or voucher for four times one-way fare.
There are always a percentage of people that don't make their flight, and this helps to maximize the passenger load on the flights, at some occasional inconvenience to passengers. Given the financial penalties, airlines certainly don't want to consistently overbook either.
"Getting screwed?" It certainly wouldn't be pleasant to get forcibly bumped, but I think I could deal with the trauma of an hour delay for $675 in compensation.
I used to do it all the time when I was commuting for contract. Every time I heard them announce the request I made sure I hustled on up there. Later plane and cash in pocket or free next trip.
The problem is they don't bear the true cost of not honoring their contract with the flight. If the airlines had to pay the cost in lost wages, or deals gone bad, or job loss or whatever, they'd stop pulling this nonsense.
What "true cost"? If they had to bear such a "true cost", then you would have to pay such a "true cost". You and your employer could always just put some slack into your schedule so that a late flight isn't job ending or whatever.
>There are almost always 1 or 2 cheapskates on a flight of 150+, whom can be bought off.
Sure, count me as one of them (as a frequent flier). As long as I don't have a strict deadline, I'll usually take a voucher. One year I think I probably got back more credit worth in vouchers than I spent on flying.
This has been standard practice for years. In fact, if you have status on some airlines, you can *always* bump someone else off of any flight with the right ticket type.
I flew a few times on a United IAD->SFO route, and of four trips, I got involuntarily deferred twice. The second time, I noted to the gate agent that there's always an equipment change that screws up the flight, and she said, I shit you not, "they do it every night so we can give vouchers instead of cutting checks, even though the change is for fewer seats than the flight was overbooked. It sucks every night."
So, yeah, I gave those vouchers away, because fuck if I'm going to fly United again, even for free.
Been boned on the IAD-->SFO route a couple of times with United as well. Now I pay a little more and use another airline. They probably do the same thing, but I don't notice the same free-for-all atmosphere as people are bumped at the last instant like I experienced on United.
Please elaborate on how this works, particularly how the equipment change figures into it? I assume if they claim equipment problem/change they only have to hand out vouchers instead of monetary compensation? I'm not familiar with the fine print and not a frequent flier.
That's right.
If they purely overbook a flight and too many people show up, people getting bumped is known as an involuntary deferment. They used to have to cut you a check for the price of your ticket, up to $400. (And still get you there). Now that's been bumped up by the FAA ($800 or something).
If they have an equipment change that reduces seat count, they don't have to pay out cash. They can instead "compensate" you with credit on their airline that A) may not be spent at all and B) may require that
That is truly evil, and the FAA ought to crack down on them.
And even on my cheap EasyJet flights I can know my seat number a month in advance. So to overbook they'd have to know exactly who will not show.
Me, several times. I'd fly out to a customer site to do some work, and usually the return flight was booked the day I expected to be finished, with the expectation I'd drive from the customer site directly to the airport. If the work ran long, and I wasn't where I could call my employer to have them rebook, the seat went unclaimed. My employer would much rather eat the cost of a ticket than have an unhappy customer that's just paid half a million dollars for a new machine + installation.
It happens a lot in
Happens all the time. Meetings get canceled or rescheduled. Incoming leg gets delayed and they misconnect. Also, changes to tickets have the same effect if done in the last week or two when it will be difficult to resell the seat.
Me, for one. I was supposed to be bringing a yacht back from far away and saw the flight I needed for peanuts so i booked it. Yacht owner changed his mind so i didn't need the flight.
Who the fuck buys a plane ticket and doesn't show up?
Nearly every flight has no shows. Sometimes they had a change in plans. Sometimes they are just stuck in traffic.
And even on my cheap EasyJet flights I can know my seat number a month in advance. So to overbook they'd have to know exactly who will not show.
If you book months in advance, you get assigned a seat. If you book two hours before a flight, you generally don't. You get assigned a seat at the gate. Your seat is someone that didn't show up.
Never had a dose of Ghandi's revenge?
Who the fuck buys a plane ticket and doesn't show up?
It makes a lot of sense if there are a few plausible options but you can't commit to one but want to be sure to have a seat. For instance, you're flying to Chicago on Wednesday to meet with a customer, the meeting may be done that day or it may drag on. You can buy a single changeable/refundable ticket for MDW-SJC on Southwest for $500, say for Friday. But if the meeting finishes early, there may not be any seats on the earlier flights and you're stuck even though you paid for a super-expensive ticket.
Conve
You can demand compensation (As in, hard cash, not a voucher) if you're booted off a flight. Usually at a minimum of 2x the cost of the ticket. They don't like to advertise it for obvious reasons, but I highly recommend it over the vouchers.
What earth-shattering fact are you going to drop on me next, that customer service is insincere when they tell me to have a good day?
The person I spoke with sounded very sincere when they told me to a great day.
Though, due to the very heavy Indian accent, they may have told me I was gay... either way though they sounded sincere.
The forecast model is inaccurate if it assumes customers will continue to have the same behavior towards an airline that regularly overbooks flights. I had two incidents with an airline 10 years ago where I got bumped because of overbooking and I just stopped flying with them. I've also told all my friends. The airline I use now is about 15% more expensive and the seats are slightly less comfortable (although that's improving), but I still don't want to risk being bumped off the flight.
This always makes me laugh. Almost every airline operates exactly the same way. Every irregular ops flight I'm on, some rare flyer is stomping around saying they will never fly this airline again, as if the other airlines don't have mechanical delays or staff union rules or overbook their flights or get screwed by air traffic control every once in a while. Even when it's weather!
I don't like tele-evengelists like Jim Bakker https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] But if he went to prison for fraud for overbooking his theme park time-share hotel, why aren't airline execs getting the same treatment?
Yes. I'm pretty sure it's illegal to sell the same thing to multiple people, or to otherwise knowingly sell more of a product than you have.
Broadband ISPs do it as a standard practice. I believe it's a corollary of "too big to fail"..."contributes/lobbies too much to prosecute" in both the ISP and airline cases. At least that's the way it is in the US where we have the finest government and legal system money can buy.
Strat
Source: I worked 8 different hotels in 6 years a long time ago. If they know especially that it's some kind of special event they ALL do it and will also triple the rack (regular) rate sometimes impose a minimum stay too - fuck locals they'll come back another night goes the thinking.
Oh, I understand why airlines overbook. But I just can't grasp why a significant number of people who've paid good money for airline tickets simply don't show up. If I spend several hundred dollars on something, I'm going to make sure I get what I paid for...
Here are some fun stories to grasp:
I missed my flight from Miami to Dallas in ~2005 because I missed the 45 minute checkin time by 2 minutes due to misreading the ticket.
On an international flight home from Colombia to the United States I missed my flight by ~7 hours because my ~6 hour bus ride from Medellin to Bogota was delayed by 15 hours due to a mudslide that blocked the highway.
More recently my flight got pushed back one day and screwed up my onward travel from London to Budap
Another flight home from Cartagena, I was too hung over in the morning and nearly missed my flight home, but thank god, they held the flight for me by ~15 minutes as I didn't have any checked luggage and Spirit Airlines patiently waited for me to be expedited through security/customs.
Thursday, I nearly missed my flight from SFO to Dallas because I thought my flight was at 5:45 but really it was 5:25 and also I didn't count on SF traffic to the airport. Thanks to the miracle of online checkin I was a
OK, not to be all "the man", but you should seriously reduce your substance abuse if shit like that is an ongoing problem. Fat drunk and stupid is no way to go through life, or so I'm told.
I once bought a bus ticket from Iguazu, Brazil to Rio De Janiro for about $250, went to go see the falls that morning (they're amazing by the way, twice as wide and twice as high and twice as much water as Niagra falls), and the bus driver that takes us back in to town slept through lunch and I got back an hour later than I expected. Worse, I thought the bus started from the Argentinian side, so I had to get an international taxi for $80 to the bus terminal. Got my passport stamped sitting in the back of a
The Iguazu falls are only 50% wider, average somewhere around 50% taller and have only 73% of the water flow of Niagara Falls.
Because out of 100 people, one person will have a family emergency they have to attend to. 2 people will have mis-set their alarm clocks, 5 are first-time travelers and underestimated traffic and security delays. Then there are the business travelers who have a last minute change of agenda, and take a flight at a later time.
Meetings run long. They get canceled or rescheduled. People oversleep and need to take a later flight. Or they get in a fight with their girlfriend and take an earlier flight. They misconnect because their first leg was delayed.
Heck, one time I was was at my gate really early (early enough that there was another flight at the gate before mine), working on my laptop until my flight. And I missed my flight at the very gate I'm sitting in because my laptop clock was in a different time zone and I was so focuse
One reason people miss their flights is because they have busy, unpredictable schedules. They may be doing something like business negotiations that don't run on a nice schedule; they're finished when everybody agrees on terms. For someone like that, it's more convenient either to book multiple flights and then take whichever one works out or to pay the full, non-refundable fare that lets them keep changing their flight so they can push it back one day at a time. FWIW, this kind of thing is why there ar
But I just can't grasp why a significant number of people who've paid good money for airline tickets simply don't show up. If I spend several hundred dollars on something, I'm going to make sure I get what I paid for...
I see you don't fly much.
Heh, most concise answer in this thread.
1) Missed connections. This happens way more often than you think - either the connection is impossible, delays, or longer than normal flight can easily cause a connection to be missed.
2) Cheap seats - a lot of these are non-refundable, and non-flexible
This is not an open question and the answer is not news. Of course they overbook their flights, and you should be happy they do. Unused seats are inefficient and result in higher ticket prices. If x% don't show up to a given route, then the airline should oversell up to x% depending on the VDB cost (e.g. "500 Delta dollars") and the cost of the fare.
Most passengers have their tickets heavily subsidized by price insensitive passengers (e.g. Business travelers). If you're reading an article claiming that your average passenger is "getting screwed", you can be sure the author has no idea what he or she is talking about.
Re: (Score:2)
Many people love to volunteer to take a later flight in exchange for compensation.
I get why airlines overbook from an operational standpoint, but this volunteering to take a later flight part is what mystifies me. Vacations are only so long, hotel rooms are paid for, activities with inflexible schedules are planned, someone's changed their plans to provide destination end transport, and so on.
While I'm pretty sure this is mostly my biases, I can't even begin to imagine sitting at the airport thinking "No problem, I'd love to get to my destination 8-24 hours later, because I'm not lookin
It used t be that you could plan on certain plights being overbooks, so some people did just that. These days, the airlines are counting on WalMart shoppers on vacation - be a few hours late for $200 in cash, sure thing! (Any time the flight is seriously overbooked, the airline does a reverse auction for a cash payout - they only need to find the cheapest people on the flight.)
For me, psychologically at least, there's not really any realistic amount of money that would offset the delay.
It would literally require them telling me they were transferring me to the private aviation terminal to be flown on a private jet to go along with it, or whatever the cash equivalent of that is.
Well that's why it doesn't work and the whole process is clearly a myth. Because everyone, from senior business people to backpacking vacationers, has exactly the same money/time tradeoff profile as you.
Sadly, the western based airlines are now a disaster due to de-regulations combined with MBAs that do not have an original thought. Worse, because the CEOs now have stock in the airlines, it is in their best interest to look at short-term stock value and not at long-term profits. Crandall REFUSED to have publicly traded stock to any executive when there. AA became the best. Once he left, the execs that took over ran AA into the ground.
Sadly, the western based airlines are now a disaster due to de-regulations combined with MBAs that do not have an original thought.
Deregulation was the major cause as it changed how airlines competed for passengers. When the CAB set fares and awarded routes, airlines were assured of a profit and competed on service, not price because everyone's price was the same. Deregulation change that model to one where price became the major determinants of demand, so airlines started to cut costs to stay competitive and service went out the door. Suddenly, routes that were only profitable because the CAB set fares became unprofitable and cities l
That is pure misinformation. What does happen is that 50,000 passengers a year get an offer to fly at a later flight for compensation, and they accept that offer!
The number of people who don't fly on a flight for which they have a confirmed ticket without their consent is near zero.
Shachar
Why is this news? I can remember this being done all the way back to the 80s...
