Are Airlines Intentionally Overbooking Their Flights? (popularmechanics.com) 96
"if you sell one seat to two different people, and only one of them shows up, you get extra money," explains an article in Popular Mechanics shared by schwit1. Citing a recent TED-Ed video, they argue that the airlines' strategy for booking flights "makes perfect sense, just not for you." The most frustrating part? This math could be tuned to ensure the maximum number of tickets sold with a near zero percent chance too many people show up. Instead, the most profitable solutions often involve a decent chance a few passengers getting screwed, because the extra ticket sales outweigh having to put someone up in a hotel now and then.
That's strange. That doesn't make any sense. Why were they repeatedly overbooking flights by such a huge amount when someone at an information disadvantage was able to notice a pattern and exploit it for such a huge profit? Seems like someone wasn't doing their job.
How !! (Score:4)
is it legal to sell one thing to two different people?
It depends. If you read the fine print on the back of your airline ticket (or on the website if you buy online) it specifically says that you may get bumped, and it also says that a refund or replacement ticket is your only legal recourse. You agreed to those terms when you bought the ticket. So in this case, yes it is legal.
They can sell 110 tickets on a 100-seat flight. But if all 110 people turn up, they have to buy 10 spare tickets from another airline - or buy *back* 10 of the tickets from the passengers, at whatever price the passengers feel like setting.
Not sure about that !
Hotels do this too. And as much as it sucks to get bumped from a plane, it *really* sucks to show up at a hotel and not have a room, especially when there's a big event on in town.
This is why I get most of my hotel rooms with American Express concierge service.
I use AirBNB. I have never been bumped. When I rent a sofa bed in spare bedroom for $18, it is all mine.
No shit Sherlock? (Score:2)
You need to understand how to protect yourself, especially on high risk tickets. Not rocket science.
I watched such a drama unfold before me. It turned out that those seated were in the wrong theatre.
Suppose an airline knows they have 100 seats on a flight and there is a demand for 1000 seats
Then they way underpriced the tickets.
This is a really immature view of the practice, bordering on conspiracy theory. The airlines are optimizing to overbook as close as possible to the rate of no-shows/changes, but when they get it wrong they lose money. You pay $300-500 for a RT fare and if they have to VDB you on a single leg, they will spend $400-650 on vouchers, meals, and possibly hotel. And if they have to IDB when nobody volunteers, things get a lot worse for them.
You want them to do this. It increases efficiency and keeps ticket prices
Yes (Score:3)
Yes, of course they do. I thought this was common knowledge. From what I've seen, airlines typically deal with over-booking by offering passengers free first-class upgrades on a later flight, or other perks to induce people to voluntarily give up their seats.
I wouldn't be surprised if they *don't* overbook flights at the busiest time of the year, since that's almost a guaranteed money-loser for them, but I have no evidence either way. Has anyone ever experienced overbooked flights at busy holidays, etc? I suppose it's also airline-specific.
Are you not aware that US airlines pay a mandatory cash penalty to passengers for forcibly bumping them? Read this FAQ from Southwest [southwest.com].
The highlights are:
* They try to find volunteers, and give cash bonuses and vouchers to entice this (one-way ticket cost voucher + $100). If longer than 2 hours, $300 in cash plus the voucher.
* If passengers are forced to wait, they get a check for $675 or a voucher for double one-way fare, their choice, if under two hours delay. For longer, a max of $1,350 or voucher for
I used to do it all the time when I was commuting for contract. Every time I heard them announce the request I made sure I hustled on up there. Later plane and cash in pocket or free next trip.
I think it varies with the regulatory environment. Every time I've been at a US airport they've had overbooked flights and asked people to come forward if they can take a later flight, but you don't notice this happening in other parts of the world. Perhaps overbooking is more common in places where there's more "free market" worship allowing the freedom to screw customers harder.
No (Score:4, Funny)
Uh... Yeah? (Score:3, Interesting)
This has been standard practice for years. In fact, if you have status on some airlines, you can *always* bump someone else off of any flight with the right ticket type.
I flew a few times on a United IAD->SFO route, and of four trips, I got involuntarily deferred twice. The second time, I noted to the gate agent that there's always an equipment change that screws up the flight, and she said, I shit you not, "they do it every night so we can give vouchers instead of cutting checks, even though the change is for fewer seats than the flight was overbooked. It sucks every night."
So, yeah, I gave those vouchers away, because fuck if I'm going to fly United again, even for free.
Been boned on the IAD-->SFO route a couple of times with United as well. Now I pay a little more and use another airline. They probably do the same thing, but I don't notice the same free-for-all atmosphere as people are bumped at the last instant like I experienced on United.
United is truly a hideous airline....in fact most US airlines are. Surly and unhelpful terminal staff, old planes, long waits at airports......awful experience. Having said that, Virgin America isnt too bad except for the awful musical safety demonstration video. At least their planes dont look like the inside of a 40 year old Greyhound bus and the boarding process isnt out of Hunger Games.
Please elaborate on how this works, particularly how the equipment change figures into it? I assume if they claim equipment problem/change they only have to hand out vouchers instead of monetary compensation? I'm not familiar with the fine print and not a frequent flier.
It's business (Score:1)
Large corporate accounts have guaranteed seats, if they decide they need to fly.
Which can and does bump little guys which is to say "attention, we've overbooked the flight".
No show? (Score:1)
And even on my cheap EasyJet flights I can know my seat number a month in advance. So to overbook they'd have to know exactly who will not show.
Who the fuck buys a plane ticket and doesn't show up?
You're trying to tell me you've never met a loose slag in an airport bar, and taken her up to the crew hotel for a quickie, only to wake up 18 hours later with no wallet and no pants? Because the police explained to me this is a very common occurrence indeed, and I had nothing to be embarrassed about.
Me, several times. I'd fly out to a customer site to do some work, and usually the return flight was booked the day I expected to be finished, with the expectation I'd drive from the customer site directly to the airport. If the work ran long, and I wasn't where I could call my employer to have them rebook, the seat went unclaimed. My employer would much rather eat the cost of a ticket than have an unhappy customer that's just paid half a million d
Happens all the time. Meetings get canceled or rescheduled. Incoming leg gets delayed and they misconnect. Also, changes to tickets have the same effect if done in the last week or two when it will be difficult to resell the seat.
Me, for one. I was supposed to be bringing a yacht back from far away and saw the flight I needed for peanuts so i booked it. Yacht owner changed his mind so i didn't need the flight.
Who the fuck buys a plane ticket and doesn't show up?
Nearly every flight has no shows. Sometimes they had a change in plans. Sometimes they are just stuck in traffic.
And even on my cheap EasyJet flights I can know my seat number a month in advance. So to overbook they'd have to know exactly who will not show.
If you book months in advance, you get assigned a seat. If you book two hours before a flight, you generally don't. You get assigned a seat at the gate. Your seat is someone that didn't show up.
Never had a dose of Ghandi's revenge?
Get real compensation (Score:1)
You can demand compensation (As in, hard cash, not a voucher) if you're booted off a flight. Usually at a minimum of 2x the cost of the ticket. They don't like to advertise it for obvious reasons, but I highly recommend it over the vouchers.
My world is shattered! (Score:3, Funny)
What earth-shattering fact are you going to drop on me next, that customer service is insincere when they tell me to have a good day?
Wait, what?? (Score:2)
The person I spoke with sounded very sincere when they told me to a great day.
Though, due to the very heavy Indian accent, they may have told me I was gay... either way though they sounded sincere.
Customer loyalty has a value as well (Score:2)
The forecast model is inaccurate if it assumes customers will continue to have the same behavior towards an airline that regularly overbooks flights. I had two incidents with an airline 10 years ago where I got bumped because of overbooking and I just stopped flying with them. I've also told all my friends. The airline I use now is about 15% more expensive and the seats are slightly less comfortable (although that's improving), but I still don't want to risk being bumped off the flight.
This always makes me laugh. Almost every airline operates exactly the same way. Every irregular ops flight I'm on, some rare flyer is stomping around saying they will never fly this airline again, as if the other airlines don't have mechanical delays or staff union rules or overbook their flights or get screwed by air traffic control every once in a while. Even when it's weather!
Why aren't airline execs going to jail? (Score:2)
I don't like tele-evengelists like Jim Bakker https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] But if he went to prison for fraud for overbooking his theme park time-share hotel, why aren't airline execs getting the same treatment?
Yes. I'm pretty sure it's illegal to sell the same thing to multiple people, or to otherwise knowingly sell more of a product than you have.
Broadband ISPs do it as a standard practice. I believe it's a corollary of "too big to fail"..."contributes/lobbies too much to prosecute" in both the ISP and airline cases. At least that's the way it is in the US where we have the finest government and legal system money can buy.
Strat
Hotels do it too. (Score:2)
Source: I worked 8 different hotels in 6 years a long time ago. If they know especially that it's some kind of special event they ALL do it and will also triple the rack (regular) rate sometimes impose a minimum stay too - fuck locals they'll come back another night goes the thinking.
I've never been able to wrap my head around this (Score:4, Insightful)
Oh, I understand why airlines overbook. But I just can't grasp why a significant number of people who've paid good money for airline tickets simply don't show up. If I spend several hundred dollars on something, I'm going to make sure I get what I paid for...
Here are some fun stories to grasp:
I missed my flight from Miami to Dallas in ~2005 because I missed the 45 minute checkin time by 2 minutes due to misreading the ticket.
On an international flight home from Colombia to the United States I missed my flight by ~7 hours because my ~6 hour bus ride from Medellin to Bogota was delayed by 15 hours due to a mudslide that blocked the highway.
More recently my flight got pushed back one day and screwed up my onward travel from London to Budap
Another flight home from Cartagena, I was too hung over in the morning and nearly missed my flight home, but thank god, they held the flight for me by ~15 minutes as I didn't have any checked luggage and Spirit Airlines patiently waited for me to be expedited through security/customs.
Thursday, I nearly missed my flight from SFO to Dallas because I thought my flight was at 5:45 but really it was 5:25 and also I didn't count on SF traffic to the airport. Thanks to the miracle of online checkin I was a
I once bought a bus ticket from Iguazu, Brazil to Rio De Janiro for about $250, went to go see the falls that morning (they're amazing by the way, twice as wide and twice as high and twice as much water as Niagra falls), and the bus driver that takes us back in to town slept through lunch and I got back an hour later than I expected. Worse, I thought the bus started from the Argentinian side, so I had to get an international taxi for $80 to the bus terminal. Got my passport stamped sitting in the back of a
The Iguazu falls are only 50% wider, average somewhere around 50% taller and have only 73% of the water flow of Niagara Falls.
Because out of 100 people, one person will have a family emergency they have to attend to. 2 people will have mis-set their alarm clocks, 5 are first-time travelers and underestimated traffic and security delays. Then there are the business travelers who have a last minute change of agenda, and take a flight at a later time.
Meetings run long. They get canceled or rescheduled. People oversleep and need to take a later flight. Or they get in a fight with their girlfriend and take an earlier flight. They misconnect because their first leg was delayed.
Heck, one time I was was at my gate really early (early enough that there was another flight at the gate before mine), working on my laptop until my flight. And I missed my flight at the very gate I'm sitting in because my laptop clock was in a different time zone and I was so focuse
One reason people miss their flights is because they have busy, unpredictable schedules. They may be doing something like business negotiations that don't run on a nice schedule; they're finished when everybody agrees on terms. For someone like that, it's more convenient either to book multiple flights and then take whichever one works out or to pay the full, non-refundable fare that lets them keep changing their flight so they can push it back one day at a time. FWIW, this kind of thing is why there ar
But I just can't grasp why a significant number of people who've paid good money for airline tickets simply don't show up. If I spend several hundred dollars on something, I'm going to make sure I get what I paid for...
I see you don't fly much.
Is this April Fools? (Score:3)
This is not an open question and the answer is not news. Of course they overbook their flights, and you should be happy they do. Unused seats are inefficient and result in higher ticket prices. If x% don't show up to a given route, then the airline should oversell up to x% depending on the VDB cost (e.g. "500 Delta dollars") and the cost of the fare.
Most passengers have their tickets heavily subsidized by price insensitive passengers (e.g. Business travelers). If you're reading an article claiming that your average passenger is "getting screwed", you can be sure the author has no idea what he or she is talking about.
Yes, all airlines have been doing this forever (Score:2)
And there was a vastly different reason for it back then. Basically, the airlines had ppl pranking them by booking 20-30 more seats so that they could be guaranteed getting on with standby.
Many people love to volunteer to take a later flight in exchange for compensation.
I get why airlines overbook from an operational standpoint, but this volunteering to take a later flight part is what mystifies me. Vacations are only so long, hotel rooms are paid for, activities with inflexible schedules are planned, someone's changed their plans to provide destination end transport, and so on.
While I'm pretty sure this is mostly my biases, I can't even begin to imagine sitting at the airport thinking "No problem, I'd love to get to my destination 8-24 hours later, because I'm not lookin
Airlines overbook? (Score:2)
yeah? So? Been doing this since the 80s. (Score:3)
Sadly, the western based airlines are now a disaster due to de-regulations combined with MBAs that do not have an original thought. Worse, because the CEOs now have stock in the airlines, it is in their best interest to look at short-term stock value and not at long-term profits. Crandall REFUSED to have publicly traded stock to any executive when there. AA became the best. Once he left, the execs that took over ran AA into the ground.
Nobody gets bumped from their flight (Score:3, Interesting)
That is pure misinformation. What does happen is that 50,000 passengers a year get an offer to fly at a later flight for compensation, and they accept that offer!
The number of people who don't fly on a flight for which they have a confirmed ticket without their consent is near zero.
Shachar
Why is that even a question? (Score:2)