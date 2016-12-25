Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Networking Linux

Is Your Internet Connection Free From Bufferbloat? (blogspot.com) 98

Posted by EditorDavid from the better-Wi-Fi dept.
Bufferbloat is that "undesirable latency that comes from a router or other network equipment buffering too much data," according to the site for an ongoing project trying to address it. Now long-time Slashdot reader mtaht writes:Inside the lede-project, two core new bufferbloat-fighting techniques are poised to enter the linux mainline kernel and thousands of routers -- the first being a fq-codel'd and airtime fair scheduler for wifi, and the second, the new "cake" qdisc, which outperforms fq_codel across the board for shaping inbound and outbound connections.
His submission ends with a question for Slashdot readers. "It's been nearly six years since the start of the bufferbloat project. Have you or has your ISP fixed your bufferbloat yet?"

Is Your Internet Connection Free From Bufferbloat?

  • Disable Nagle's Algorithm?

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

  • Not like I'm writing router or server code, I'm just a clueless dude surfing the web. Bad stuff happens, "the network" is hosed.
  • Judging from the first 25 replies, the slashdot readership is suffering from an overdose of eggnog. Here's a link (which has links to results from every ISP), which shows latency under load often measured in seconds. http://www.dslreports.com/spee... [dslreports.com] The problem with this survey is that there are now plenty of folk that get sub-30ms latencies on their internet - which is what those using bufferbloat fixes get, and the question was if you or your isp was driving improved hardware to get those results. Pro

    • Re:Go measure (Score:5, Interesting)

      by waveclaw ( 43274 ) on Monday December 26, 2016 @01:41AM (#53554527) Homepage Journal

      With dislreports and other aggregation tests, the bloat for download and upload may not be symmetric. So the resulting score might not be as good as it looks.

      Paying for a commercial connection? Test for this kind of performance daily and scream as soon as it drops. Otherwise why bother to pay so much?

      In the United States [gizmodo.com] and other jurisdictions a home 'customer' user is not expected to run a "server" on their paid for Internet connection. Downloads may be finely tuned to low bloat. But upload may have significant bufferbloat, caps and gradual dropout. For financial reasons [businessinsider.com], of course.

      This upload problem may get to be much worse in the future. [ieee.org] More and more services push data from "client" devices in the home or office. Camera phone videos, twitch streams, shared google docs and your home automation spyware upend the upload/download assumptions [bgr.com] of last-hop telcos. P2P is impacted now. The highly asymmetric buffering of uploads is detectable using protocols like bittorrent that don't have client-server separation.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by mtaht ( 603670 )
        I am not huge on basic web tests, preferring the finer grained results we get from flent. (https://flent.org).
        And I totally agree that the trendline is to ever more devices doing ever more stuff randomly when you least desire it. We need to have edge routers AND ISPs ready for this change in traffic patterns.
        The article you cited was quite good, although it missed completely the outputs of the ietf aqm working group, of which both I and fred baker are members.
        https://tools.ietf.org/wg/aqm/ [ietf.org]

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by wbr1 ( 2538558 )
        Cloud PC backups affect this as well. We offer this to business and home user clients, and those that are on smaller, non business, connections suffer from upstream bloat far more. Of course our primary DSL provider is Centurylink who is pretty terrible. Comcast seems to have been doing a bit better job, but not by much, and that may just be an artifact of a larger pipe.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by wbr1 ( 2538558 )
      Dave, I think most of the /. readership is on the eggnog all the time. However, this is the type of thing a few of us still come to this site for. Thanks for your work on this, one can only hope more ISPs and equipment manufacturers implement it.

      I see the effects of bufferbloat everyday. As a manager at a small MSP, we have many clients who have large scheduled 'cloud' backups that can saturate the upstream connection. Especially on DSL. Significant reduction of bufferbloat would mean that we could us

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by ipb ( 569735 )

        "Dave, I think most of the /. readership is on the eggnog all the time. However, this is the type of thing a few of us still come to this site for. Thanks for your work on this"

        I second this.
        After the first couple of pages I almost gave up reading because of the eggnog comments.
        For the record, queue management in OpenWrt has done a lot to lower bufferbloat on the systems I use.

    • Why is bufferbloat something that's done at the routers, rather than in our browsers, w/ a variable buffer that we/the browser itself have an option of deleting? Why is it the job of a router to store all that garbage, rather than get that from the browsers themselves and do it?
      • The router needs to manage the bottleneck link, since that's the place all the data gets queued up (in those buffers that are the topic of interest). The router is the only device that has visibility into the amount of data that's in transit "to the internet". Your browser doesn't know that your spouse's/kid's iPhone just decided to upload all new images to the cloud. Nor can your gaming system. Browsers are designed to send the data as fast as possible. Gaming systems are designed to send immediately aft

  • Forget BB, the plethora of ad-serving sites... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by GerryGilmore ( 663905 ) on Monday December 26, 2016 @12:30AM (#53554389)
    ...is what slows my connection speed down. Fuck, I could have a gigabit connection and would spend 80% of my time waiting for the next version of ad.doubleclick.net, etc. Really? Bufferbloat? I wish!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mtaht ( 603670 )
      Oh, I strongly recommend ublock, too! I go around installing that on friends and family's computers every christmas. :) But this christmas, I reflashed a ton of routers, too.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

      ...is what slows my connection speed down. Fuck, I could have a gigabit connection and would spend 80% of my time waiting for the next version of ad.doubleclick.net, etc. Really? Bufferbloat? I wish!

      Yeah, you'd think the folks at Alphabet (DoubleClick's parent company) would know a thing or two about how to optimize for the Internet.

      On the other hand, now DoubleClick knows everything you did on other Alphabet sites, like Google, YouTube, etc.

    • I highly recommend DNS based blocking in your router. All smartphones and tablets using your network will also be rid of 99% of all that crap.

      There's a package in OpenWRT (not in the main repository, though) that updates blocklists on a schedule (the scripts are very straightforward and DIYable, but it's nice to have a click and go solution):
      https://github.com/openwrt/pac... [github.com]

      The only downside is that making (temporary) exceptions is not really an option.

  • The latency measurements in the article are meaningless. Reducing seconds of latency to milliseconds! Where is point a and b? The driver layer adds ten seconds of latency? None of this makes sense.

    • Re:More data? (Score:4, Informative)

      by mtaht ( 603670 ) on Monday December 26, 2016 @12:59AM (#53554447) Homepage
      If you are referring to the cake article, the baseline latency of the path is ~11ms. It grows to about 250ms under pressure from a tcp transfer with a "normal" cable modem, and to only 16ms or so with cake. See the bar graph... wifi could get much much worse. but we fixed it in the upcoming linux 3.10 release. Not that anybody seems to understand....

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by amacide ( 12270 )

        Thank you for such excellent contributions to Linux kernel :-)

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by wbr1 ( 2538558 )
        Few here can understand anymore. Admittedly it is at the edge of my skill and knowledge level, but I understand enough to respect it. I think most of the real engineers have gone from here.....

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mtaht ( 603670 )
      As for the wifi article, yes, we have seen 10+ seconds of excess latency in the wifi stack. 1-2 seconds is typical with normal traffic at lower rates, as most protocols time out in that range.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by DamonHD ( 794830 )

        You're coming across as rather rude and condescending in your various posts.

        As it happens I do kinda understand the problem having run one of the first live commercial IP connections in the UK since it was possible, and for example had to have a word with a small startup called something weird like 'Google' that more connections doesn't equal lower latency either when you are bandwidth constrained (which everyone on the UK was by orders of magnitude more than the US to the bafflement of G's engineers).

        So ba

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by mtaht ( 603670 )
          I was a bit put off by the first 25 posts being basically trollish. I have tried to be helpful, merely, since.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by DamonHD ( 794830 )

            That's gracious of you.

            I've gone and read a bunch of your work, including blogs, and it is very interesting and definitely a public good if you pull it off, thank you.

            I like smart distributed algorithms.

            I am still baffled from an afternoon's reading round the subject if to be effective your anti-BB magic has to happen at (nearly) every edge device, or (nearly) every lossy (or speed-mismatched) network gap, or if BB can be fixed by judicious ISP infrastructure deployment, or would cumulatively benefit if mul

      • Thanks for sharing the baseline latency. I work for a rather prominent wireless manufacturer and I just don't see the latency you're talking about. Voice over wifi would be impossible with that level of latency and we see customers deploy that everyday. Is this limited to Linux?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by mtaht ( 603670 )
          These are "latency under load" measurements (using the dslreports and flent tools to stress out your link). If your network is otherwise idle voip is fine, but with people adding ever more devices to their network doing random things at random times, the bloat problem raises its ugly head.
          (and yes, voip is frequently unusable when your ISP link is under stress from something else without out these queue management techniques in place there)
          I tried to stress in the lwn article that first eliminating bloa

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by mtaht ( 603670 )
          Many enterprise APs are pretty good, btw - and while I have not tested the current crop of stuff from eero, and google and so on, I'm pretty sure they've been paying attention to the work. (portions of the make-wifi-fast project were funded both by google and comcast research) So I hope you've been making your stuff great in the first place, and not having to deal with paying off all the technical debt we've been paying off here: https://docs.google.com/docume... [google.com] But please go test for the things we are
  • Buffer bloat can't happen without congestion. Congestion is the real problem and talk of buffer bloat is a bit off-point. Sure, if you combat congestion with very large buffers (and hence significant queuing), you get increased latency due to the queuing. Reasonable increase in latency (say 20%) is not a huge hit on performance. Remember that you're trading that extra latency for lower probability of dropped packets.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by adolf ( 21054 )

      You're right, of course. The trouble is, the latency increases aren't reasonable for common consumer networks under load.

      Two speedtests I just did on my lightly-loaded hardwired home network (30Mbsp cable from Time Warner):

      With QoS [dslreports.com]

      Without QoS [dslreports.com]

      Throughput is less (rather surprisingly less -- I may want to check some things) with my QoS rules that group connections into individually-throttled categories, but bufferbloat is sane-ish (a brief peak at 250ms was observed, but otherwise under 100ms).

      Without QoS, bu

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by wbr1 ( 2538558 )
        You've done it all wrong! Those results are impossible!

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mtaht ( 603670 )
        Nice success story and the exact circumstances we were trying to make easier to solve with cake. (and the dream is more ISPs would just be doing it for you on their default supplied boxes)
        I would like to benchmark more stuff like tomato's qos against cake, the equivalent (single!) command line for outbound would be:
        tc qdisc add dev your_device root cake bandwidth 2mbit nat
        which automatically applies per host fairness, qos, and queue length management.
        inbound requires a slightly more complex setup b

    • Buffer bloat can't happen without congestion. Congestion is the real problem and talk of buffer bloat is a bit off-point. Sure, if you combat congestion with very large buffers (and hence significant queuing), you get increased latency due to the queuing. Reasonable increase in latency (say 20%) is not a huge hit on performance. Remember that you're trading that extra latency for lower probability of dropped packets.

      You're correct that bufferbloat "only happens" when there's traffic. But I don't think you appreciate the current nature of internet traffic.

      With web pages averaging 2 megabytes these days, you're "doing large file transfers" all the time. And if your iPhone kicks off an upload of its pictures, or your child starts watching videos, or your spouse starts their own web browsing/mail session, you're at the mercy of your router's queue management algorithm.

      I don't think a "20% increase" in latency is reasonable

  • The simple answer why we don't hear an answer to "Have you or has your ISP fixed your bufferbloat yet?" is because the ISPs have been usin cut-through routing and forwarding that do not suffer from the buffer bloat. Modern internet does not suffer from this problem. Maybe your home lab with a Linux router does, but that is of no concern of the ISPs.

    • Maybe in their core, but what happens when they try to fit that traffic down your 10 Mbit/s DSL link? There is going to be a buffer there.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mtaht ( 603670 )
      cut through routing works when there is no congestion. http://www.dslreports.com/spee... [dslreports.com]

    • Well... I disagree that the "modern internet does not suffer from this problem." I have seen it at my house, and at measurements at many other places. (If you're only considering FTTH as "modern", I have still seen bufferbloat there...)

      The ISP does have an opportunity to control buffering in two places: at both ends of the bottleneck (which is likely to be your cable/DSL/FTTH/etc.) link between your house and their facility.

      a) Their "head end" gear might control queues for traffic going *to* you
      b) Their Cus

  • Yes (Score:3)

    by Bender Unit 22 ( 216955 ) on Monday December 26, 2016 @06:07AM (#53555015) Journal

    Now it is after I got my fiber connection it is all gone. My old *DSL connected at 50/10 mbit(errorfree) but I couldn't get anywhere near that(30mbit at most) and latency were way too high. Only place it caused me some problems was when I worked from home and the Citrix connection as I don't play online games.

  • At least in Tranna
  • I built my own router because I don't want any of these mass-produced, consumer piece of shit routers with more holes in them than swiss cheese.

