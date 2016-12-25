Is Your Internet Connection Free From Bufferbloat? (blogspot.com) 37
Bufferbloat is that "undesirable latency that comes from a router or other network equipment buffering too much data," according to the site for an ongoing project trying to address it. Now long-time Slashdot reader mtaht writes:Inside the lede-project, two core new bufferbloat-fighting techniques are poised to enter the linux mainline kernel and thousands of routers -- the first being a fq-codel'd and airtime fair scheduler for wifi, and the second, the new "cake" qdisc, which outperforms fq_codel across the board for shaping inbound and outbound connections.
His submission ends with a question for Slashdot readers. "It's been nearly six years since the start of the bufferbloat project. Have you or has your ISP fixed your bufferbloat yet?"
Disable Nagle's Algorithm?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
And how would that improve things?
It wouldn't. Nagle's algorithm doesn't cause congestion, it reduces it.
"Solving" a problem by going back to a probably worse one isn't really "solving it"
The first step in "solving" a problem is verifying that it is actually a problem. I am not convinced that "bufferbloat" (whatever that means) is a problem. Buffering can reduce latency, especially under heavy load, by better bandwidth utilization, and allowing faster retransmission of dropped packets. If it is slowing things down, then you should fix the buffering rather than eliminating it.
Why is bufferbloat bad?
Well, your sig was, anyway.
I took the test and got an A in buffer bloat. Is that good or bad?
bad you should immediately turn off you internet fo for 30 days to "reset" it....
Say, I wasn't born yesterday. I know very well that if I just disconnect the cables and put the router in the microwave for 45 seconds at 50% power it'll do the same thing.
OMG man, disconnect the cables!!!! NEVER, Skynet will detect that and launch! Joshua already had 8 of the launch codes! you need to make him play tic tac toe, enter zero players!
The tangible problem is if you need low latency, or want to maintain the latency you have, when your upstream connection is saturated. At least I think that is what it means.
DSL is unfortuantely the best internet connection in the small town I live in. The upload rate of these connections is really slow, and for large uploads, can saturate the connection. What this translates to in the real world is constant complaints from people about how their internet connection has just died for no good reason. What's happening in 99% of these cases is that some iPad in their house is backing up to iCloud, and bufferbloat from this upload is temporarily wiping out download speeds.
