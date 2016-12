Is Your Internet Connection Free From Bufferbloat?

Bufferbloat is that "undesirable latency that comes from a router or other network equipment buffering too much data," according to the site for an ongoing project trying to address it . Now long-time Slashdot reader mtaht writes:His submission ends with a question for Slashdot readers. "It's been nearly six years since the start of the bufferbloat project. Have you or has your ISP fixed your bufferbloat yet?"