Networking Linux

Is Your Internet Connection Free From Bufferbloat?

Posted by EditorDavid from the better-Wi-Fi dept.
Bufferbloat is that "undesirable latency that comes from a router or other network equipment buffering too much data," according to the site for an ongoing project trying to address it. Now long-time Slashdot reader mtaht writes:Inside the lede-project, two core new bufferbloat-fighting techniques are poised to enter the linux mainline kernel and thousands of routers -- the first being a fq-codel'd and airtime fair scheduler for wifi, and the second, the new "cake" qdisc, which outperforms fq_codel across the board for shaping inbound and outbound connections.
His submission ends with a question for Slashdot readers. "It's been nearly six years since the start of the bufferbloat project. Have you or has your ISP fixed your bufferbloat yet?"

        do you ever use skype, play games, surf the web, while someone or something else is more heavily using you connection?
  • Judging from the first 25 replies, the slashdot readership is suffering from an overdose of eggnog. Here's a link (which has links to results from every ISP), which shows latency under load often measured in seconds. http://www.dslreports.com/spee... [dslreports.com] The problem with this survey is that there are now plenty of folk that get sub-30ms latencies on their internet - which is what those using bufferbloat fixes get, and the question was if you or your isp was driving improved hardware to get those results. Pro
      Oh, I strongly recommend ublock, too! I go around installing that on friends and family's computers every christmas. :) But this christmas, I reflashed a ton of routers, too.

