Power Surge: Chinese Electric Car Battery Maker Charges For Global Market
A dusty village on the outskirts of Ningde, a third-tier city in China's southeast, seems an unlikely place for the headquarters of a potential global leader in future automotive technology. Reuters writes about a promising company from China that is eyeing global expansion. From the article: Yet China's top-down industrial policy diktats - move up the value chain, clean up polluted urban skies, and shift to plug-in cars -- have Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd poised to go from hometown hero to national champion, and beyond. China's answer to Japan's Panasonic Corp and South Korea's LG Chem Ltd has tripled its production capacity for lithium-ion car batteries in the past year to keep up with a surge in China's sales of electric cars. After a second major funding round completed in October, the company's value quadrupled to 80 billion yuan ($11.5 billion), CEO Huang Shilin said last week. CATL, which hopes to list on Beijing's over-the-counter exchange as part of plans to raise at least another 30 billion yuan by 2020, could be a dominant force globally.
They should focus on these power plants and on their kitchen fireplaces first.
Experience the calming warmth of our new coal power plant..join us and be soothed.
This isn't material to the decision making in China. What IS material is that there are either explicit (not likely) or hidden (likely) ownership interests by people in the government who stand to benefit. They will benefit if it's a scam or a bona fide export engine and will quietly squirrel the proceeds out of the country. The only people worried about dirty air in China are the impacted citizens and they don't have a shred of political power to influence the outcome.
Or they could plan to charge from home solar, and gain multiple benefits.
I just dont understand the negative attitude to what is a logical technological change.