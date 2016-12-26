Windows 10 For PCs Build 14997 Leaks Online (neowin.net)
An anonymous reader writes: Microsoft had last week said that it wouldn't be releasing a new Windows 10 build for insiders on Fast ring this year. But the supposed build has leaked online. The build 14997 contains a few new features, such as a refreshed Settings app, theme support from the Store (you might recall that with 14986, you could download them from the Store, but had to install them manually), a number of Edge improvements such as tab expansion, blue light reduction features, and more. Since it's a leaked build, we would suggest treading carefully before downloading it. You might just want to avoid it until it's available from the official channel.
