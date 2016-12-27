With Cyanogen Dead, Google's Control Over Android Is Tighter Than Ever (greenbot.com) 35
Last week, Cyanogen Inc announced it is shutting down all its services. A day later, CyanogenMod announced that it is going away too. Regardless of how you found Cyanogen's commercial operating system or open source fork CyanogenMod, the demise has bigger implications. From a report on GreenBot: Cyanogen might never have seriously threatened to take control of Android, but the upstart's shutdown still represents a major victory for Google. As Google showed with the launch of the Pixel, the company is taking steps to ensure no one ever gets close to stealing Android's soul ever again. [...] In many ways, Cyanogen encapsulated more of the spirit of Google's mobile OS project than Android itself ever did. As an early offshoot of the mainstream project designed and supported by habitual modders, Cyanogen was in many ways more aligned with the iOS jailbreaking community than Android proper, bringing customization and features far beyond those available in the stock OS. But almost as quickly as Android took off, Google began reining it in. By implementing stricter rules for manufacturers to prevent further fragmentation -- including licensing of its apps and mandatory inclusion of its search bar widget -- Google actively worked to keep deviant versions of Android on the fringes. Nonetheless, CyanogenMod persisted, surviving cease-and-desist orders, takeover rumors and general Google-led consternation. And now it's all over. Google won, not by waging war with Cyanogen but by doubling down on its own vision, forging partnerships with manufacturers, and working to ensure that Google's Android remained the world's Android.
We are back to square one (Score:1)
Only instead of the carriers telling us what we can do with our phones, it's Google and Apple.
Goolge needs to ban carrier builds and let people (Score:2)
Goolge needs to ban carrier builds and let people update there os with out needing to wait for the carrier to do it.
Re: (Score:3)
Why do they "need to"? You can buy a Pixel phone if you want an iPhone-like carrier free experience.
Re: (Score:2)
If you live in Australia, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, or United States, then yes, you can. If you don't, you can't, at least not easily.
The number of countries the iPhone 7 was available to pre-order in five times the number of countries the Pixel is available in two months after release.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
except google won't do it because they are like the old Microsoft. no retail presence and they are content to let others sell and support their product as long as they control it
Re: (Score:1)
"there" instead of "their" and "with out" instead of "without" - And you focus on the typo in Google?
Re: (Score:1)
Goolge needs to ban carrier builds and let people update there os with out needing to wait for the carrier to do it.
I was told that Google couldn't do that, because Android was Open Sores.
Re:Goolge needs to ban carrier builds and let peop (Score:4, Interesting)
Way I see it, the carrier problem isn't Google's responsibility. It's a market problem - vertical integration causing lack of customer fluidity. The carriers own the towers, the service, and also sell the phones. GSM tackled the problem by requiring SIM cards, basically forcing all phones to be interchangeable between carriers. The U.S. doesn't have that so your phone is frequently tied to your carrier, giving them an unprecedented level of control over your phone.
Re: (Score:1)
Yeah! Let's all switch to Windows Phone!
Crackpot (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
No, they run OxygenOS [oneplus.net].
Re: (Score:1)
They run both on OnePlus One.
And the best part is... (Score:2)
Google won't do a damn thing to flex that muscle on something as simple as forcing the carriers to not stymie any updates. I have an unlocked LG G5 and all of the carrier versions are getting updates rolled out. I contacted LG and asked the WTF is going on that my unlocked RS988 is not getting the update. Their response to when it'll be allowed? \_()_/
Probable FUD (Score:1)
Unless you want to be accused of contributing the the Google-FUD, be sure to make mention of this whenever Cyanogen/CyanogenMod is mentioned:
https://github.com/LineageOS
http://lineageos.org/
Lineage OS (Score:5, Informative)
Another Cyanogen ? (Score:2)
I thought Cyanogen was open source? If there is so much traction, another player will pick up where Cyanogen left off and the whole thing will continue.
Re: (Score:1)
http://lineageos.org/Yes-this-... [lineageos.org]
LineageOS (Score:5, Informative)
So CyanogenMod is only closing-down due to trademark stuffs surrounding Cyanogen. The actual OS is going to live on as LineageOS, still organized by Steve Kondik.
Re: (Score:1)
Yup. Someone just created a clickbait headline and summary to pull traffic over to greenbot.
Ah, if only there was a one strike system for clickbait submissions.
No basis in reality (Score:2)
The name is dead but the software itself isn't going anywhere. Ass kissing is only necessary to distribute Google Play Services (GPS)... a proprietary bundle of Google malware otherwise Android is open source and there isn't shit they can do about how you use it.
The only real competition Google has ever had with respect to GPS was from Amazon who operates their own app store separate from Google.
Personally I will never use an Android phone with Google Play Services installed. For me it isn't a choice betw
But remember, Google is not a monopolist. (Score:2)
Over time, every human venture goes to a bad place. Why?
Because suddenly it has dependents, and those tend toward rent-seeking, and then that influences leadership to try to "keep the herd together" instead of admitting that it must cull the weak.
So now Google is an abusive monopolist because its leaders look out there, and see all those smiling hopeful faces, and realize they have to keep growing in order to keep everyone happy, even though that means (1) worse things for the consumer and (2) eventual doom
Stick a Fork in it... (Score:1)
And nothing of value was lost.
Re: (Score:1)
But
... has Netcraft Confirmed it?
But will the OEMs still control security patching? (Score:2)