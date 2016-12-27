Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Google Android

With Cyanogen Dead, Google's Control Over Android Is Tighter Than Ever (greenbot.com) 35

Posted by msmash from the in-the-aftermath dept.
Last week, Cyanogen Inc announced it is shutting down all its services. A day later, CyanogenMod announced that it is going away too. Regardless of how you found Cyanogen's commercial operating system or open source fork CyanogenMod, the demise has bigger implications. From a report on GreenBot: Cyanogen might never have seriously threatened to take control of Android, but the upstart's shutdown still represents a major victory for Google. As Google showed with the launch of the Pixel, the company is taking steps to ensure no one ever gets close to stealing Android's soul ever again. [...] In many ways, Cyanogen encapsulated more of the spirit of Google's mobile OS project than Android itself ever did. As an early offshoot of the mainstream project designed and supported by habitual modders, Cyanogen was in many ways more aligned with the iOS jailbreaking community than Android proper, bringing customization and features far beyond those available in the stock OS. But almost as quickly as Android took off, Google began reining it in. By implementing stricter rules for manufacturers to prevent further fragmentation -- including licensing of its apps and mandatory inclusion of its search bar widget -- Google actively worked to keep deviant versions of Android on the fringes. Nonetheless, CyanogenMod persisted, surviving cease-and-desist orders, takeover rumors and general Google-led consternation. And now it's all over. Google won, not by waging war with Cyanogen but by doubling down on its own vision, forging partnerships with manufacturers, and working to ensure that Google's Android remained the world's Android.

With Cyanogen Dead, Google's Control Over Android Is Tighter Than Ever More | Reply

With Cyanogen Dead, Google's Control Over Android Is Tighter Than Ever

Comments Filter:

  • We are back to square one (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Only instead of the carriers telling us what we can do with our phones, it's Google and Apple.

  • Goolge needs to ban carrier builds and let people update there os with out needing to wait for the carrier to do it.

    • Goolge needs to ban carrier builds and let people update there os with out needing to wait for the carrier to do it.

      Why do they "need to"? You can buy a Pixel phone if you want an iPhone-like carrier free experience.

      • If you live in Australia, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, or United States, then yes, you can. If you don't, you can't, at least not easily.

        The number of countries the iPhone 7 was available to pre-order in five times the number of countries the Pixel is available in two months after release.

      • Is this correct for AT&T? When I have experimented with non-AT&T phones, AT&T will not allow access to their LTE service, so always end up stuck at HSPA+.

    • except google won't do it because they are like the old Microsoft. no retail presence and they are content to let others sell and support their product as long as they control it

    • Goolge needs to ban carrier builds and let people update there os with out needing to wait for the carrier to do it.

      I was told that Google couldn't do that, because Android was Open Sores.

    • Re:Goolge needs to ban carrier builds and let peop (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Solandri ( 704621 ) on Tuesday December 27, 2016 @12:14PM (#53560477)
      Then Android wouldn't be open source anymore. Which do you want? An OS which is open and that anyone can fork and modify if they don't like how the original author made it? Or an OS which is closed and proprietary so you have to take it the way the original author made it, no alterations?

      Way I see it, the carrier problem isn't Google's responsibility. It's a market problem - vertical integration causing lack of customer fluidity. The carriers own the towers, the service, and also sell the phones. GSM tackled the problem by requiring SIM cards, basically forcing all phones to be interchangeable between carriers. The U.S. doesn't have that so your phone is frequently tied to your carrier, giving them an unprecedented level of control over your phone.

  • Crackpot (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Luthair ( 847766 ) on Tuesday December 27, 2016 @11:46AM (#53560325)
    Despite the CEO of cyanogen claiming they were taking away Android from Google, they were always irrelevant. They may have had a few wins with minor players consumers had no relevance with consumers and were never going to replace Google services.

  • Google won't do a damn thing to flex that muscle on something as simple as forcing the carriers to not stymie any updates. I have an unlocked LG G5 and all of the carrier versions are getting updates rolled out. I contacted LG and asked the WTF is going on that my unlocked RS988 is not getting the update. Their response to when it'll be allowed? \_()_/

  • Probable FUD (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Unless you want to be accused of contributing the the Google-FUD, be sure to make mention of this whenever Cyanogen/CyanogenMod is mentioned:

    https://github.com/LineageOS
    http://lineageos.org/

  • Lineage OS (Score:5, Informative)

    by gti_guy ( 875684 ) on Tuesday December 27, 2016 @11:50AM (#53560349)
    http://lineageos.org/Yes-this-... [lineageos.org]

  • I thought Cyanogen was open source? If there is so much traction, another player will pick up where Cyanogen left off and the whole thing will continue.

  • LineageOS (Score:5, Informative)

    by lactose99 ( 71132 ) on Tuesday December 27, 2016 @12:01PM (#53560397)

    So CyanogenMod is only closing-down due to trademark stuffs surrounding Cyanogen. The actual OS is going to live on as LineageOS, still organized by Steve Kondik.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Yup. Someone just created a clickbait headline and summary to pull traffic over to greenbot.
      Ah, if only there was a one strike system for clickbait submissions.

  • The name is dead but the software itself isn't going anywhere. Ass kissing is only necessary to distribute Google Play Services (GPS)... a proprietary bundle of Google malware otherwise Android is open source and there isn't shit they can do about how you use it.

    The only real competition Google has ever had with respect to GPS was from Amazon who operates their own app store separate from Google.

    Personally I will never use an Android phone with Google Play Services installed. For me it isn't a choice betw

  • Over time, every human venture goes to a bad place. Why?

    Because suddenly it has dependents, and those tend toward rent-seeking, and then that influences leadership to try to "keep the herd together" instead of admitting that it must cull the weak.

    So now Google is an abusive monopolist because its leaders look out there, and see all those smiling hopeful faces, and realize they have to keep growing in order to keep everyone happy, even though that means (1) worse things for the consumer and (2) eventual doom

  • Android's Done.

    And nothing of value was lost.
  • So long as the OEMs continue to control whether or not, and when, security patches are installed, Google can claim all the control they want. But they do not have that control. Android customers are left in the lurch, subject to the whims of the OEMs and to security issues from unpatched vulnerabilities.

Slashdot Top Deals

There are new messages.

Close