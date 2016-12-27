Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Social Networks Privacy Your Rights Online

Turkey Says It's Investigating 10,000 Social Network Users

Posted by msmash from the crackdown dept.
Turkey has been cracking down on internet activity at a frenetic pace ever since an attempted military coup in the summer, and it's now clear that there are a lot of people caught in the dragnet. From a report: The country's interior ministry has revealed that officials are investigating about 10,000 social network users suspected of backing terrorism. About 3,710 people have been questioned in the past 6 months, authorities say, and 1,656 were arrested. The rest were let go, but 1,203 of them are still under watch. There's one inescapable question, however: just how many of those internet socialites really support terrorism?

Turkey Says It's Investigating 10,000 Social Network Users

  • are being monitored by the Five Eyes countries? Never mind how many are being monitored by corporations that may be "encouraged" to share the data with various governments.

  • has gone insane with paranoia, maybe a coup would be best, get rid of that insane paranoid government and install a secular democratic/republic government that has a separation of islam and state, religion tends to ruin democratic processes and islam is the worst offender, (just look at the brutal states run by islam) so democracy needs republic oversight otherwise it is just tyranny of the majority

  • Just how many of those internet socialites really support terrorism?

    Probably close to zero. Most of them are likely supporters of Kurdish or other opposition parties, people who think the hate campaign against Fethullah Gülen is a giant smoke screen or just people who made the mistake to point out that Erdogan bears a striking resemblance to Gollum .

  • Turkey is very far along on the way to becoming both a non-Democracy and a repressive Theocracy. After the ruling AK party forcibly turned about 90% of the country's mainstream media outlets into its mouthpieces over the years, tens of millions of secular Turks flocked to social media sites like Facebook and Twitter to be able to talk to each other, to be able to get "unfiltered news", to be able to express themselves freely and to also openly criticize the direction the country is being dragged in. Now THA

