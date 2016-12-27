Facebook's Safety Check Activated For Fake Bangkok Bombing (cnet.com) 7
Fake news has plagued Facebook over the last year, and now even the social media giant is falling for it. From a report on CNET: The site's Safety Check feature has been crucial during terrorist attacks and natural disasters, helping friends and families find out if their loved ones are safe during emergencies. It's been activated across the world more than 335 times by its users, for events like hurricanes, mass shootings and terrorist attacks. On Tuesday, the automated tool went haywire, pushing out an alert about an explosion in Bangkok, Thailand, citing "media sources" as a confirmation. It was deactivated within an hour after those media sources turned out to be fake news. One of the sites used as a media source was Bangkok Informer, which scraped a video from the 2015 Erawan bombing.
Centralization fail...try something else... (Score:2)
Like Cell 411, which is decentralized: http://getcell411.com/ [getcell411.com]
