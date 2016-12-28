Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Transportation Security The Internet

Frequent Flyer Points Put at Risk By Website Flaws (bbc.com) 10

Posted by msmash from the security-woes dept.
Airline booking systems lack basic security checks that would stop attackers changing flight details or stealing rewards, warn experts. From a report on BBC: The problems emerge because the six-digit codes booking systems use to identify travellers are easy to guess. Two researchers demonstrated the weaknesses by changing a flight booking and seat assignment for a reporter. The security investigators presented their findings at the Chaos Communications Congress in Germany. In a blog detailing their work Karsten Nohl and Nemanja Nikodijevic of Security Research Labs (SRL) said the computer systems behind the airlines' travel bookings system dated from the 1970s and 1980s. Though these have been updated with web services they lack security systems that would prevent abuse, they said. In particular, they added, the systems have no way to check, or authenticate, who is querying the system for flight details.

Frequent Flyer Points Put at Risk By Website Flaws More | Reply

Frequent Flyer Points Put at Risk By Website Flaws

Comments Filter:
  • Seriously, who cares? Not everything needs to be 100% secure. Oh wait, some slashdotter will point out that some assassin will use this to change some journalists seat on an airplane so they can attack them or something. Codes have been six digits for decades and it hasn't been a problem.
  • All my points disappeared without notice a while back when I went over a year without flying. Thanks a lot, United Airlines. Glad my loyalty meant so much to you. Not that I could have done anything useful with 30,000 miles any ways...

Slashdot Top Deals

You are in a maze of little twisting passages, all alike.

Close