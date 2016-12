Tesla Autopilot 'Predicts' Accident Before It Happens

A dash cam footage suggests a Tesla on Autopilot may have predicted a nearby freeway crash before it actually happened. A video showed that a Tesla car driving on a highway in the Netherlands started to beep a few seconds ahead of two cars colliding with each other in front of it. A Tesla representative confirmed to media that the beeping heard in the video is indeed the sound of Autopilot's Forward Collision Warning . Elon Musk tweeted a news article about the incident, adding more credibility to the matter. From a report on Engadget: