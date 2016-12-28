Tesla Autopilot 'Predicts' Accident Before It Happens (engadget.com) 45
A dash cam footage suggests a Tesla on Autopilot may have predicted a nearby freeway crash before it actually happened. A video showed that a Tesla car driving on a highway in the Netherlands started to beep a few seconds ahead of two cars colliding with each other in front of it. A Tesla representative confirmed to media that the beeping heard in the video is indeed the sound of Autopilot's Forward Collision Warning. Elon Musk tweeted a news article about the incident, adding more credibility to the matter. From a report on Engadget:Tesla's Autopilot 8.0 has a particularly clever feature: it uses radar to track road activity two cars ahead, helping it avoid danger that you wouldn't normally see. And it now appears that this tech just averted a disaster. Dutch Model X owner Frank van Hoesel has dashcam footage showing his electric crossover reacting to a bad highway crash before it even starts. As you can hear in the video, the Model X's Forward Collision Warning system starts braking when it detects the SUV two vehicles ahead coming to an abrupt stop, even though the driver of the car directly behind it is unaware. The result? Van Hoesel's EV remained untouched when it could easily have contributed to a pile-up.
Re: (Score:1)
Must have been those dangerous radar waves it uses. You know the military uses those in advanced weapon systems?
And it's the same type of thing a microwave uses to boil water. So why is tesla shooting them at innocent people, huh?
Re:No. It didn't "predict" anything. (Score:5, Insightful)
"Predict" is exactly what it did. "Predict" doesn't mean the mystical fortune-telling you seem to think it means.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
It predicted that *it* would crash if it didn't slow down. It didn't predict jack about the collision between the other cars.
Re: (Score:2)
It did literally "predict" the accident, just like I can "predict" that my pen will hit the floor should I drop it. It responded to inputs and reacted. In this case, it responded to inputs, drew a conclusion, and responded in a fashion that a human would have likely missed. There's definitely something there.
Still, I think an equally appropriate title would be "Tesla Autopilot avoids getting into an accident." Every action the autopilot takes (or even actions taken by human drivers) are based on predictions
Re: (Score:2)
By the time it "predicted", the accident sequence was already well under way, starting with the sudden deceleration of the larger vehicle. A 100% probability of loss-of-separation is an easy enough "prediction" so as to be called a calculation.
Re: (Score:2)
There is such a thing as predictive modeling. Maybe the word "predict" bothers you somehow, yet the computer may have understood there was likely to be a crash before it happened. Maybe it only understood that it was a good time to brake. Giving probability to a future possibility sounds like prediction to me.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:No. It didn't "predict" anything. (Score:4, Funny)
But - but - but - Elon Musk tweeted a news article about the incident, adding more credibility to the matter!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Would a person notice and react in the same way? If they are even semi-competent to be driving, yes. If they belong to either the 'stare directly at the car in front of you at all times' or 'my phone is so much more important than driving' camps, then no.
Re: (Score:2)
You're correct, of course, that there was no mystical prognostication powers at work here. But in the same way we can predict a spacecraft's flight through our solar system based on a known starting state, so too can we say Telsa "predicted" the accident when it was apparent that the laws of physics were in control instead of the drivers.
Prediction doesn't necessarily imply the existence of magic. After all, meteorologists predict (although they prefer "forecast") future weather a week from the current da
Re: (Score:2)
After the semicolon, you begin to explain (at a high level, without much detail) how it made the prediction.
And by teaching people how to predict things (observe a system's current state and extrapolate where it's going) you are helping to teach people that computers are not magic. Good for you. I didn't even know that anyone was trying to prese
Confirmation bias? (Score:1)
Did Tesla also report any/all instances where the forward collision warning sounded, regardless of whether or not a crash subsequently occurred? Otherwise this is just PR.
Re: (Score:3)
So we live in an age where the only acceptable stories that can be reported in the media are negative ones?
Re: (Score:2)
So we live in an age where the only acceptable stories that can be reported in the media are negative ones?
No, that's not true at all....
It doesn't matter if it's positive or negative.
Re:Confirmation bias? (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Did Tesla also report any/all instances where the forward collision warning sounded, regardless of whether or not a crash subsequently occurred? Otherwise this is just PR.
First off, an erratic driver is obviously worth paying attention to, so it's worth having the beep for near-crashes as well.
Also, in terms of the warning system's efficacy effects this probably isn't relevant unless it beeps so much as to cause drivers to ignore it. The false positive rate could be 75% and it still probably wouldn't beep more than once a week at the most (depending on where you live / Boston joke goes here.)
Re: (Score:2)
Did Tesla also report any/all instances where the forward collision warning sounded, regardless of whether or not a crash subsequently occurred? Otherwise this is just PR.
Tesla never reported any instances where the forward collision warning sounded. It's hard for it to be PR when it's not Tesla doing the reporting.
Horrific way of reporting it (Score:1)
So does that mean it also "predicted" that it would kill that driver who slammed into a transport at high speed? Maybe it needs a "You are about to die!" indicator too! =D In all seriousness thou, this isn't a very good way to explain results. Imagine if you were selling a parachute... Well it worked great that one time out of a few hundred. Telsa's super-cruise system may be fairly advanced but it probably isn't something to entirely trust your life on. After all airbags and seatbelts have saved count
cars with radars (Score:2)
It's amaaaazing! (Score:2, Insightful)
Just pay no attention to the other non-Tesla cars in the video that were also able to stop on the side of the road without hitting anything...
Re: (Score:1)
You mean the ones that had the advantage of having both cars in view, instead of a blocked view like the Tesla (driver) had. Ah, those cars.
Bert
Quick Pick (Score:2)
Wake me up when my Tesla can predict tonight's Lotto numbers.
Re: (Score:2)
It can. DE AD BE EF and the powerball is 69
Even better than mitigating a developing accident (Score:2)
would be for the small car in front to be piloted by a non-human.
Predicts? (Score:2)
It can see the cars ahead and it saw the SUV breaking so it reacted. It did not predict anything other than a vehicle in front is breaking and it started breaking faster than a human can react.
Tomorrow on slashdot..... "Scientists perform witchcraft by telling us that we will have a solar eclipse this next summer, and your jaw will drop and be speechless with a blown mind"
Credibility (Score:2)
Elon Musk tweeted a news article about the incident, adding more credibility to the matter.
How the hell does this add credibility? Discounting entirely the nutjob stuff the guy has promoted[1], when CEO of Foo, Inc. tweets a news article about Foo's product, that does not in my mind increase the credibility of that news article.
1. I'm sorry to all the starry-eyed engineer geeks out there, but the hyperloop in its proposed forms is a fantasy that really isn't all that fast (only 2x Maglev), won't be cheap (a jet engine, linear motor AND an airtight tube instead of a track? And how many tick
Re: (Score:2)
Your hyperloop "flaws" are absurd (Score:2)
This requires some basic independent critical thinking
Wow, talk about a real "physician heal thyself moment".
really isn't all that fast (only 2x Maglev),
A 2x speed improvement is a huge deal for any traveller.
won't be cheap (a jet engine, linear motor AND an airtight tube instead of a track? And how many ticket-paying people can cram into these cars vs. traditional rail?)
It may not be cheap but it uses a lot less energy per trip, and requires less maintenance, AND has dramatically safer failure mode (i.e.
Cutting through contention and nonsense (Score:3)
Gee, the comments on this so far stink. People seem to be prejudiced.
First, the dashcam video presented is not from Tesla, it's from an independent car fan who seems to have gotten it from the driver. It was then retweeted by Elon Musk.
The activity demonstrated is the Tesla Autopilot triggering on sudden deceleration of the second car ahead, which is not clearly visible from the dashcam view (and presumably equally not clearly visible to the driver). It appears that autopilot warns and brakes.
Autopilot does not predict what happens to the cars ahead (although in second-car detections it's probably implied) and "anticipate" would be a better word anyway. Autopilot anticipates that the Tesla will hit something if it doesn't brake.
Soneone on twitter pointed out that he heard the "disengage" sound after the warning sound, indicating that the driver brakes. I don't hear if, but I don't know what it sounds like. Does anyone else hear it?
Someone pointed out that the Joshua Brown accident might not have happened if the radar had worked then. Yes, it might not have. One should also point out that Brown was speeding and apparently not looking. Despite its name, "autopilot" is not ready for the driver to disengage.