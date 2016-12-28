Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Windows XBox (Games)

Windows 10 Getting a Game Mode That Would Improve Game Performance - Report (gamespot.com) 35

Posted by msmash from the enhanced-gaming dept.
Microsoft may have plans to improve gaming experience on Windows 10. The speculation comes after long time watcher @h0x0d found a new "gamemode.dll" in the latest Windows 10 developer build, reports GameSpot. The feature appears to allow Windows 10 to adjust CPU and GPU resources when running a game to allocate more power for the game that's running instead of toward any background apps. From the article: The feature will reportedly launch as part of the Creators update and will be enabled for Windows Insider users soon. What's unclear is exactly which games this is compatible with. It's possible it could be limited to only to those downloaded from the Windows Store, or it might be much more far-reaching. We should know more once Windows Insiders testers get their hands on the feature.

Windows 10 Getting a Game Mode That Would Improve Game Performance - Report More | Reply

Windows 10 Getting a Game Mode That Would Improve Game Performance - Report

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

The relative importance of files depends on their cost in terms of the human effort needed to regenerate them. -- T.A. Dolotta

Close