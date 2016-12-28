Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Windows XBox (Games)

Windows 10 Getting a Game Mode That Would Improve Game Performance - Report (gamespot.com) 89

Posted by msmash from the enhanced-gaming dept.
Microsoft may have plans to improve gaming experience on Windows 10. The speculation comes after long time watcher @h0x0d found a new "gamemode.dll" in the latest Windows 10 developer build, reports GameSpot. The feature appears to allow Windows 10 to adjust CPU and GPU resources when running a game to allocate more power for the game that's running instead of toward any background apps. From the article: The feature will reportedly launch as part of the Creators update and will be enabled for Windows Insider users soon. What's unclear is exactly which games this is compatible with. It's possible it could be limited to only to those downloaded from the Windows Store, or it might be much more far-reaching. We should know more once Windows Insiders testers get their hands on the feature.

Windows 10 Getting a Game Mode That Would Improve Game Performance - Report More | Reply

Windows 10 Getting a Game Mode That Would Improve Game Performance - Report

Comments Filter:

  • Delay Windows Update? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by archer, the ( 887288 ) on Wednesday December 28, 2016 @03:47PM (#53567265)
    Will it also delay Windows Update so that it doesn't download and install packages while I'm multiplayer-gaming?
    • I came here to make that same comment. I've seen a number of streams that abruptly ended because Windows 10 thought it would be a great time to update. At first people laughed it off but it's quickly losing its charm.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sinij ( 911942 )
        If BSM losing its charm, then you need to escalate. Take denial and withholding to the next level - refuse to allow any games unless you show deference to the patching mistress.

        On other hand, many people might not be into that at all.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by JazzXP ( 770338 )
        It wouldn't be so bad if we got incremental updates rather than the massive download every time. Absolutely kills my net connection for a good hour (Aussie internet, yay :/) every time.
    • Just disable the Windows Update service. That's how we deal with the problem on security camera computers which need to be running 24/7 with no reboots. For bonus points, you can disable BITS too to prevent it from exchanging downloaded data with other Windows computers on your network.

      What's more annoying to me is how Microsoft blithely ignores your customized configuration and resets stuff after certain updates. Like re-enabling Cortana, and pinning Edge and the Windows Store back to your taskbar.

      • Re: Delay Windows Update? (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Your security camera server has Internet access and your biggest concern is that it might reboot?!?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Osgeld ( 1900440 )

      just shut off updates, cause we all know there's not a time you wont be playing multiplayer games :p

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Yeff ( 1108747 )
      A recent leak of the Windows 10 Creators Update build 14997 suggest an option to "pause" updates for up to 35 days is coming. It's not yet clear, though, whether this will be an Enterprise only update or if it'll also be coming to the consumer versions.
  • Microsoft article? Micro$oft Bad! +5 Insightful

  • Oh you can turn it off after you log into the XBox app, don't have an XBox account? Well then I guess you are creating one or hacking the registry to break it so it stops running.

  • Fuck Windows 10 and everything to do with it. Forever....

  • GNU/Linux (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Linux doesn't need this because Linux has no games.

  • Next up someone will write a program to keep whatever the current active window is in game mode.

    Because whatever the user is interacting with should pretty much always take precedence over what isn't even visible on screen.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by SeaFox ( 739806 )

      Next up someone will write a program to keep whatever the current active window is in game mode.

      Because whatever the user is interacting with should pretty much always take precedence over what isn't even visible on screen.

      Except when you're doing a processing-heavy task that does not require your interaction and you're just playing around on something else on the computer to waste time while that job is completing.

  • ...you found a .dll. And you HOPE this is what its for? Ok, cool story bro. ALIENS!!!!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sims 2 ( 994794 )

      Hahaha what's next are they going to claim the windows NT _NSAKEY is for use by the nsa?

  • Can we get an option where Game Mode is always on? The user experience should be greatly improved without even running any games.

    • NO the user experience would be greatly diminished, but it can be valuable for some and is already available. If you want an always on game mode just disable all the services in the OS you think you don't need like search etc.
  • ...or that it will be possible to disable it.

    Right now, I can play my games, while recording the whole audio/video output, AND record a secondary audio through a third program. All of this without performance issue. I'm fairly certain if MS implement any sort of "better" scheduling for gaming this will not work as well anymore.
    Call me a pessimist if you want, but at this point it's more akin to experience.
  • This is a good step in the right direction. If it is a clean install it may reduce the need for imaging, just join the domain and let the servers push the rest.

  • Normally Windows runs in an inefficient mode where it prioritizes background tasks, the OS, and other things that are not in the immediate interest of the user, but if a game is running it can now optionally decide to play nice and prioritize the user's chosen activity?

    Gee, that's nice. Maybe a little late - I mean, I sort of expected my personal computer to prioritize the f'ing work I'm actually trying to do _at all times_, and I've pretty much done that since I first encountered multitasking back in 1985,

  • Does it provide a "pure" environment for just the game? That would be something.

  • This takes me back to the days of having a special DR DOS boot disk for each game. Each one was set up to tweak high memory, video parameters, etc. optimally for each game while not loading anything not needed for the game. Part of the fun really.

Slashdot Top Deals

I think there's a world market for about five computers. -- attr. Thomas J. Watson (Chairman of the Board, IBM), 1943

Close