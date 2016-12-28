Windows 10 Getting a Game Mode That Would Improve Game Performance - Report (gamespot.com) 89
Microsoft may have plans to improve gaming experience on Windows 10. The speculation comes after long time watcher @h0x0d found a new "gamemode.dll" in the latest Windows 10 developer build, reports GameSpot. The feature appears to allow Windows 10 to adjust CPU and GPU resources when running a game to allocate more power for the game that's running instead of toward any background apps. From the article: The feature will reportedly launch as part of the Creators update and will be enabled for Windows Insider users soon. What's unclear is exactly which games this is compatible with. It's possible it could be limited to only to those downloaded from the Windows Store, or it might be much more far-reaching. We should know more once Windows Insiders testers get their hands on the feature.
Re: (Score:3)
And the remainder is the battleground between the antivirus and the bloatware.
Re: (Score:2)
If you're running bloatware, or need on-access antivirus that would inhibit gaming performance... you're doing it wrong.
Run a nightly scan and don't open crap you shouldn't.
Re: (Score:3)
So I need an I7 with 32gigs of RAM only to run the fucking OS?
I ran Windows Vista and Win7 on an AMD quad-core processor and 4GB RAM for nine years without problems. I'm currently running Win10 on an AMD eight-core processor and 8GB RAM without problems.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Woooooosh!
I should have added a note that you don't necessarily need a eight-core processor for Win10. After nine years with the same configuration, I was able to double the performance for $200 with a new processor, motherboard and ram.
Delay Windows Update? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
On other hand, many people might not be into that at all.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
What's more annoying to me is how Microsoft blithely ignores your customized configuration and resets stuff after certain updates. Like re-enabling Cortana, and pinning Edge and the Windows Store back to your taskbar.
Re: Delay Windows Update? (Score:1)
Your security camera server has Internet access and your biggest concern is that it might reboot?!?
Re: (Score:2)
just shut off updates, cause we all know there's not a time you wont be playing multiplayer games
:p
Re: (Score:1)
You either are resetting your date, or you have never rebooted - the insider preview does have a 90 day kill switch in it. Found it after not using my laptop for 4 months and then trying to boot up.
the only way i got past the switch was by resetting my bios time and then booting. I then got my files off of it and loaded win 7 pro instead.
the ONLY reason they have that kill switch in there is because at some point it'll be a rent a os.
Re: (Score:1)
Beep Boop (Score:1)
Can we finally remove / disable the Game Bar? (Score:2)
Oh you can turn it off after you log into the XBox app, don't have an XBox account? Well then I guess you are creating one or hacking the registry to break it so it stops running.
Re: (Score:1)
Fuck Win 10 (Score:1, Troll)
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
It's a trojan horse. They added the telemetry to 7/8 as a recommended update at some point. Now he wants to upsell you on Win10 offering some level of user control over the telemetry. Thing is, you don't have to download the telemetry update. I certainly didn't. And the "user control over telemetry" is percentage-based, certainly not an absolute value.
IE: Users can control 25% of the 1000 points of telemetry data MS collects about you Vs. 0% control of the 20 points of telemetry data in 7/8.
You're still get
Re:Fuck Win 10 (Score:4, Funny)
He was lying. Win 7 doesn't collect telemetry...at least it didn't originally, maybe a Windows update put it in.
You posted as AC, but from that quote it will be easy to find who you are, simply by listing people that lived in a cave for the last year or so.
Re: (Score:1)
KB971033 Windows Activation Technologies
KB3139929 Security update for Internet Explorer
KB3083710 Windows Update Client
KB3083324 Windows Update Client
KB3080149 Update for customer experience and diagnostic telemetry
KB3080149 Update for customer experience and diagnostic telemetry
KB3065987 Windows Update Client
KB3050267 Windows Update Client
KB3050265 Windows Update Client
KB3035583 Update installs Get Windows 10 app
KB3022345 Update for customer experience and diagnosti
GNU/Linux (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
We have battalion, Doom, Quake II and Xlander! What more do you need?!
Re: (Score:2)
I'll just leave these here.
https://warthunder.com/en/news... [warthunder.com]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Strat
Game mode for active window. (Score:2)
Next up someone will write a program to keep whatever the current active window is in game mode.
Because whatever the user is interacting with should pretty much always take precedence over what isn't even visible on screen.
Re: (Score:3)
Priority one critical system stuff like NTFS
Priority two whatever the user wants to do.
Priority tree whatever else needs to be done indexing can go fk itself if a user is active.
These are priorities stuff still runs just a bit slower than it normally does IIRC windows already does this to a point.
*checks*
Yeah it's done this since at least as far back as windows XP
https://www.microsoft.com/reso... [microsoft.com]
Although It's only a slight priority difference so it's not usually noticeable.
Re: (Score:3)
Next up someone will write a program to keep whatever the current active window is in game mode.
Because whatever the user is interacting with should pretty much always take precedence over what isn't even visible on screen.
Except when you're doing a processing-heavy task that does not require your interaction and you're just playing around on something else on the computer to waste time while that job is completing.
So what your saying is... (Score:1)
...you found a
.dll. And you HOPE this is what its for? Ok, cool story bro. ALIENS!!!!
Re: (Score:2)
Hahaha what's next are they going to claim the windows NT _NSAKEY is for use by the nsa?
Game Mode On! (Score:1)
Can we get an option where Game Mode is always on? The user experience should be greatly improved without even running any games.
Re: (Score:2)
I hope this will only concern games from the store (Score:2)
Right now, I can play my games, while recording the whole audio/video output, AND record a secondary audio through a third program. All of this without performance issue. I'm fairly certain if MS implement any sort of "better" scheduling for gaming this will not work as well anymore.
Call me a pessimist if you want, but at this point it's more akin to experience.
Reduced Imaging? (Score:1)
So let me see if I understand (Score:2)
Normally Windows runs in an inefficient mode where it prioritizes background tasks, the OS, and other things that are not in the immediate interest of the user, but if a game is running it can now optionally decide to play nice and prioritize the user's chosen activity?
Gee, that's nice. Maybe a little late - I mean, I sort of expected my personal computer to prioritize the f'ing work I'm actually trying to do _at all times_, and I've pretty much done that since I first encountered multitasking back in 1985,
Shut down all background processes (Score:2)
Does it provide a "pure" environment for just the game? That would be something.
Ah! Taking Us Back To The Good Old Days (Score:2)