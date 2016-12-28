Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Android Google Cellphones Power Software Hardware

Some Google Pixel Devices Are Shutting Down At 30% Battery (androidauthority.com) 72

Posted by BeauHD from the powering-down dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Android Authority: It seems that some Pixel devices are affected by the same infamous shutdown bug that plagued the Nexus 6P where the device would prematurely turn off at 25 to 35 percent. The Huawei Nexus 6P has finally received the Nougat update. But ever since, Google's last ever Nexus device has been on the news, and for all the wrong reasons. Among the problems was a shutdown bug: the phone would shut down when the battery is at 30 percent or so. Well, it looks like the issue isn't unique to those Nexus 6P users. A few Reddit users are reporting that their Pixel devices are also suffering from the same shutdown bug. Some Pixel phones would prematurely shut down at or around 30 percent and would not turn back on until a charger is connected. A user by the name of vrski_15, who started the thread explains: "Twice in last 5 days, has the phone shutdown abruptly while I am in middle of something. In both instances, battery was between 25-35%, and the phone under normal conditions should have lasted for at least next 3-4 hours." With the Nexus 6P, Huawei first ruled that this was not a hardware problem but a software-related one. However, users found that the problem persisted even after downgrading to Android Marshmallow. This led Huawei to investigate further with Google, and although the company hasn't revealed the cause yet, it is probably related to the problem that these Pixel users have been experiencing.

  • Copy Cats (Score:4, Funny)

    by Kozar_The_Malignant ( 738483 ) on Wednesday December 28, 2016 @07:49PM (#53568577)
    Really? You don't have to copy everything Apple does.

  • Will they release a Nexus 5 replacement? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I wish that Google released a real Nexus 5 replacement. I'm talking about an affordable and reasonably-sized device. After I used my Nexus 5 to destruction (it actually held up better than any other phone I've ever had) I looked at their newer devices, but they were all too big or too expensive for what you get. I had to get an iPhone, but I hate it. I really wish that Google releases a real Nexus 5 successor, and that it quits throwing these big and costly phones our way.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Google will get bored of Android soon and will discontinue it.

    • There's plenty of fantastic Android phones besides Google offerings. I'm very partial to OnePlus these days - the bang-for-the-buck ratio on their products is ridiculous.

  • ...and I thought it was just me. I have been having the premature battery shutdown problem ever since I installed Nougat. I just assumed the battery was getting tired.

    • Both I and a friend of mine bought 6P's a few months ago and neither of us has seen this issue. Awesome batterylife ( way better than my S6 edge had ) since 6.x was running on it, and no problems during 7.0 or 7.1.1.

      Being seemingly sporadic it makes me wonder if maybe it is some kind of settings or app issue. I personally shut down as many services on the phone as possible, and my friend has been running the 7.x betas since the phone was bought.

       

  • My Samsung phone does the same thing
  • My nexus 4 did that some times too. I thought it was mostly due to the battery being old (it is an old fone anyway), but other times it would run all the way down to 3% just fine. There's too many reasons or factors that could cause it like overheating or just some app causing some huge error. Or maybe it has some issue with the rom. Actually now thinking about it I don't think i've had the issue on my Nexus since I flashed it to Chroma.

  • But they charge to 130% (Score:3)

    by MobyDisk ( 75490 ) on Wednesday December 28, 2016 @09:25PM (#53569143) Homepage

    Maybe they discharge at 30%, but they charge to 130%! With some recent battery innovations, they may be able to reach 150% of charge and shut down at 50%!!!!

  • Recently my Nexus 5 has been doing this as well. Shuts off with between 30% & 50% battery and I can't get it stay on until I plug it into a charger. Then it's OK for a day or so, then we do it again.
  • I have a Motorola Nexus 6 (not 6p) recently on 7/nougat. Reflashed with newest Google image last week. I also have a 2nd gen Nexus 7, running marshmallow. Neither have exhibited this fysyhfyexhb%73CARRIERLOST

