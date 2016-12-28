Some Google Pixel Devices Are Shutting Down At 30% Battery (androidauthority.com) 35
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Android Authority: It seems that some Pixel devices are affected by the same infamous shutdown bug that plagued the Nexus 6P where the device would prematurely turn off at 25 to 35 percent. The Huawei Nexus 6P has finally received the Nougat update. But ever since, Google's last ever Nexus device has been on the news, and for all the wrong reasons. Among the problems was a shutdown bug: the phone would shut down when the battery is at 30 percent or so. Well, it looks like the issue isn't unique to those Nexus 6P users. A few Reddit users are reporting that their Pixel devices are also suffering from the same shutdown bug. Some Pixel phones would prematurely shut down at or around 30 percent and would not turn back on until a charger is connected. A user by the name of vrski_15, who started the thread explains: "Twice in last 5 days, has the phone shutdown abruptly while I am in middle of something. In both instances, battery was between 25-35%, and the phone under normal conditions should have lasted for at least next 3-4 hours." With the Nexus 6P, Huawei first ruled that this was not a hardware problem but a software-related one. However, users found that the problem persisted even after downgrading to Android Marshmallow. This led Huawei to investigate further with Google, and although the company hasn't revealed the cause yet, it is probably related to the problem that these Pixel users have been experiencing.
Really? You don't have to copy everything Apple does.
Well at least Pixels aren't doing poor imitations of a hand grenade. That's a plus
... isn't it?
I wish that Google released a real Nexus 5 replacement. I'm talking about an affordable and reasonably-sized device. After I used my Nexus 5 to destruction (it actually held up better than any other phone I've ever had) I looked at their newer devices, but they were all too big or too expensive for what you get. I had to get an iPhone, but I hate it. I really wish that Google releases a real Nexus 5 successor, and that it quits throwing these big and costly phones our way.
There's plenty of fantastic Android phones besides Google offerings. I'm very partial to OnePlus these days - the bang-for-the-buck ratio on their products is ridiculous.
Do any of those non-Google phones get software updates as often and as quickly as Google provides for their phones?
Yes. Samsung, LG and OP are usually pretty speedy with their updates.
How many of them are made by Chinese companies?
Pretty much all of them. And i mean all cellphones, Android or not.
...and I thought it was just me. I have been having the premature battery shutdown problem ever since I installed Nougat. I just assumed the battery was getting tired.
