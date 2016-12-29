Automatic Brakes Stopped Berlin Truck During Christmas Market Attack (dw.com) 130
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Deutsche Welle: The truck that plowed into a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12, came to a halt due an automatic braking system, according to German media reports on Wednesday. The automatic braking system potentially saved the lives of many more people in the recent terrorist attack. An investigation by newspaper "Suddeutsche Zeitung" and broadcasters "NDR" and "WDR" found the Scania R 450 semi-trailer stopped after between 70 and 80 meters (250 feet). The system was reportedly engaged after sensing a collision. Previous reports speculated that the truck had driven erratically and stopped due to the heroic actions of the truck's Polish driver, who lay fatally wounded in the cabin. In 2012 the European Union adopted regulations requiring all new trucks exceeding 3,500 kilograms be fitted with advanced emergency braking systems. The systems initially alert drivers and then take evasive action. The regulation was adopted to reduce the number of rear end collisions by trucks.
Could have stopped. Should have stopped.... Technology is evolving fast.
If this technologically non-savvy terrorist had no idea about automated braking, just think about technologically savvy terrorist who will be able to program automatic trucks to ignore collision by hacking certain sensors. We are talking about automatic road killing robot.
How would you stop such autonomous cargo truck with no driver to shoot at?
Kill the tires, kill the engine, kill the energy supply (gas tank or batteries).
He doesn't believe in horses. They're leftist propaganda.
If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it probably is not a duck. Because all ducks are peaceful. It is probably Putin or alt-right, and don't underestimate fake news!
"because all ducks are peaceful"
All are peaceful or none are peaceful. There's more than two options here.
Ducks are notorious rapists.
https://www.google.com/search?... [google.com]
You beat me to it. That old cliche should really be updated to "if it walks like a duck, and rapes like a duck,
At least we only have to deal with those highly capable ones instead of any peon who have a gun and can drive.
The highly capable attacker might be sitting in his office in Petersburg, Shengzhou or D.C.
I have it on good authority that there are no highly capable people at desks in DC. The jury is still out about those folks at an army base slightly south of Baltimore.
So? Technology is already there and even if you don't accept it because you are a Luddite doesn't mean someone else can't do it.
someone Savy can still illegally hook up a truck to an Ardupilot without you or the governments approval.
Yes ppl are building killer lawn mowers already so it doesn't take much to scale it up a bit more.
Just Google it up a bit. You'll find that you are already living in the dystopian future you envisioned before you even tried to make a fuss over it pointing out the obvious point f
Fortunately you have to be kind of an idiot to want to murder people like this anyway.
How would you stop such autonomous cargo truck with no driver to shoot at?
Fortunately you have to be kind of an idiot to want to murder people like this anyway.
That fact doesn't lessen the threat; the world is filled with idiots, after all.
Sure, but if you strive to make the world idiot-proof it sucks for everyone.
We shouldn't react to events like this by compounding the loss of life with a loss of rights, loss of dignity and loss of humanity. Most Germans can still remember what that was like.
We shouldn't react to events like this by compounding the loss of life with a loss of rights, loss of dignity and loss of humanity.
You should repeat that quote the next time a shooter goes crazy and the vocal minority calls for gun bans.
Sure, but if you strive to make the world idiot-proof it sucks for everyone.
There's a difference between printing "do not eat" on the moisture-absorbent insert in foods, and making heavy equipment operate safely.
Also, anti-terrorist measures that only stop dumb terrorists are useful.. If we're going to make rational tradeoffs, we shoudl consider that. (Of course, we'll never make rational trade-offs, we'll get increased inconvenience from the TSA because terrorists haven't gone after US airplanes for 10 years now).
Fortunately you have to be kind of an idiot to want to murder people like this anyway.
There's some evidence to suggest otherwise:
Which academic pursuit has been the most prevalent among Islamic jihadis?
It’s not the oddest question to come up at a dinner party, especially at the University of Oxford. But when it comes up between a Middle East expert and a sociologist, idle talk yields to a quest for data. That’s how political scientist Steffen Hertog and sociology professor Diego Gambetta soon found themselves poring through records of 404 people from 30 countries engaged in political violence between 2005 and 2007. Their answer? Engineering.
Of the 178 whose academic focus could be ascertained, 44 percent of those were engineers—most of them in electrical engineering, civil engineering, and computer studies. The next-largest group, Islamic studies, had fewer than half as many, at 19 percent [see table below, ”Fields of Study”].
* http://spectrum.ieee.org/telecom/security/extremist-engineers
Need to keep ahead of them by making mandatory Automatic self-testing with Error memory until serviced by a certified shop And monitoring of line pressure and devices, at least at engine start, periodically when idling or running at low speed, when initially accelerating from a full stop, And Failsafe Interlocks to the automatic braking systems To prevent applying power after an error is detected in the braking system.
If the braking system fails to self-test, or Auto-braking has engaged but accelerator still pushed, then the engine computer will throttle the engine down to Zero and if accelerating after 1 second, kill drive power.
If the auto break is on, it does not matter if the accelerator is pushed.
The break is always stronger than the engine and will kill the engine.
Why doesn't the parking brake do that? People driving around with the Ebrake on happens quite often.
Because the parking break is designed to hold a resting car, not to stop a moving car. Hence the name, I would guess?
Most brake's can't stop the engine. That's why modern engine's have engine-brake interlocks. Engine power is reduced when the brake pedal is pushed.
I had an old pickup with a stuck gas-pedal. The brakes were completely unable to stop the engine. Luckily, it was in winter, and the truck was on ice. The truck went forward until the front tires hit pavement, and then I had time to experiment. It was a rear-wheel drive vehicle and the rear set of brakes were unable to stop the rear-wheels from spinning.
brake's
Look, just remove the ' key from your keyboard, for at least a year. That will make the world, ever so slightly, a better place.
For passenger cars and light trucks, the brakes have far more power than the engine if they're in good condition. Heavy trucks are a different story, though, as they have some very tall gears, and stopping on a slope can be challenging to begin with when loaded.
Sorry boss, despite your arrogance and confidence, your more wrong than right. I have done SAE brake certifications for off and on road vehicles. Most vehicles probably could not be brought to a complete stop from speed if they engine was at full power by brakes alone. The 2 problem are: 1) the brakes do not have sufficient cooling, the engine/transmission have much better cooling, and thus can produce power for a longer time period. Most brakes cannot sustain high power for more than a minute before fad
Well, it's good to know that in the event of a zombie apocalypse Europe will be completely screwed because none of their large vehicles will be able to plow through the zombie hordes or parked cars.
How would you stop such autonomous cargo truck with no driver to shoot at?
Well, how about not letting Islamic hordes of hoodlums into your country in the first place?
It also takes too long to manually process all the asylum applications. Germany needs an AI system to flag those who obviously have no grounds for seeking asylum. These could be expedited, with a human making the final judgement. Any asylum seeker found guilty of committing a violent crime should be booted immediately. A group of Islamic asylum seekers set a homeless man on fire in a Berlin subway station . . .
1. There have not been "hoards" of Muslim hoodlums entering Germany. Most of the refugees are actually fleeing Islamic terrorists.
2. The guy had his asylum application processed in good time. The problem was they could not deport him because his country would not take him back.
3. The falling is that the security services knew about him but didn't stop him.
This does not warrant your extreme, xenophobic reaction.
1. There have not been "hoards" of Muslim hoodlums entering Germany. Most of the refugees are actually fleeing Islamic terrorists.
No, most are economic migrants rather than refugees. And many of the latter are both fleeing terrorists and terrorists themselves. You see, their holy book demands that.
Worshipping the Bible takes a steaming load of doublethink and cherry-picking, it has several hundreds of non-trivial contradictions. We of the western culture have been conditioned for this as kids and thus take this as normal. With Islam, it isn't so -- Uthman has carefully edited the Koran to weed out any contradictions, and mostly
You are an idiot.
Fleeing islamic terrorism, might it be IS, or ISIS, or Sadad is the same as fleeing for economic reasons.
No food is no food, regardless if it gets burned, confiscated, stolen, or did not grow in the first place. And it does not really matter if you get bombed by ISIS or Sadam or the Russians
The Islam does not demand murdering 'non believers'. It demands spreading gods word to heathens, just like the catholics do. And: neither christians nor jews are heathens or non believers, idiot.
They
While I wouldn't defend the Koran and agree it is somewhat worse then the Bible, in practical terms I'm more often affected by Christians demanding their values be enforced in law.
The only real difference is that Christians have largely realised that legal means and working within democracy is more effective than murder and terrorism.
1. There have not been "hoards" of Muslim hoodlums entering Germany. Most of the refugees are actually fleeing Islamic terrorists.
About half are from Syria most of those people fleeing democide inflicted by a secular government.
The guy had his asylum application processed in good time. The problem was they could not deport him because his country would not take him back.
Nobody cares about lame excuses.
The falling is that the security services knew about him but didn't stop him.
See above. Germany is at the very least to blame for not being prepared, putting out an invite that got thousands killed plus above "won't take him back" nonsense. You can structure migration in a way where these problems are mitigated or you can just take a bunch of half-assed measures and act surprised when it blows up in your face.
This does not warrant your extreme, xenophobic reaction.
Back in the real world when all you see when
Do you really think forcibly kicking someone out of a plane with a parachute over another country is a good idea?
You would need to violate their airspace. It would breach human rights laws in the EU. That country might retaliate. Even if you were enough of a dick to actually try it, it wouldn't work.
Anyway, if you want people to leave, a lot of natives are leaving the UK now due to Brexit and xenophobia. We are screwed anyway, robots will take those jobs if immigrants don't.
Was that before or after he called all Mexicans criminals? (You know, where he ended with "And some, I assume, are good people.")
Was that before or after he said he wanted to create a registry for an entire religion? (Which he's since flip-flopped on.)
Yeah, I'm not sure at all (sarcasm intended) where he got this rep for being a bigot.
He didn't.
But hey, fake news is only fake when we disagree with it, right.
You're right, he only called the one coming to America criminals, or do you think they not only fake the news but fake the trump giving the speech as well.
There's a lot of reaso
The difference is: the Bible has a New Testament. It's primary message? Scripture can be hard to interpret, so if you think it's telling you to hurt someone, that's how you know you're reading it wrong. That Jesus guy just wouldn't shut up about this: turn the other cheek, do unto others as you would have them do unto you, etc., etc.
The Koran desperately needs its own New Testament, just as Islam desperately needs it's own Reformation. That can only happen from within, of course, but we should recogni
The difference is: the Bible has a New Testament. It's primary message? Scripture can be hard to interpret, so if you think it's telling you to hurt someone, that's how you know you're reading it wrong. That Jesus guy just wouldn't shut up about this: turn the other cheek, do unto others as you would have them do unto you, etc., etc.
The Koran desperately needs its own New Testament, just as Islam desperately needs it's own Reformation. That can only happen from within, of course, but we should recognize it for what it is.
Just in 2016 [thereligionofpeace.com] there were 2455 Islamic attacks in 60 countries, in which 21152 people were killed and 26499 injured. If that number surprises you, it's because the western press doesn't care to report attacks without western victims. Your false equivalence is obvious and foolish.
If all those rules of the OT aren't important, then why did the Council of Nicaea and subsequent generations of scholars and clergy leave them in there? The OT is still part of the Bible, so by choosing not to follow those rules you are proving my point that both religions pick and choose (and different followers of the religions choose differently than others) which to follow. As for Jesus saying turn the other cheek, you are correct. But simply read the Wikipedia page on the Bible and Violence and you
There already is legal precedent: 8 U.S. Code 1182 - Inadmissible aliens [cornell.edu] clause f Suspension of entry or imposition of restrictions by President. If you don't believe in western values don't come to the west. Show us a democratic co
Do you mean that you be shown Turkey?
If you don't know democratic countries where the majourity is Muslim, you probably should ask google.
Or ask yourself if you still have the right to remain in your country if you ask such questions from immigrants.
Or ask yourself if you still have the right to remain in your country if you ask such questions from immigrants.
Hah, we can't even secure our borders you silly man. Fear not! Germany is slowly catching up to America, once you quadruple the immigrants in your country you can proudly lecture others. I'm looking forward to the New Years event and the press suppressions of the mass gropings.
Show us a democratic country that is majority Muslim.
All of these are either Islamic democracies or Islamic republics:
Iraq
Iran
Egypt
Afghanistan
Pakistan
Tunisia
Lebanon
Morocco
Turkey
Kuwait
Gambia
Mauritania
Now, to be fair they do have different degrees of freedom, but they all qualify as democratic governments.
And Obama did that deporting more people than any other president ever, yet people say he's sod on immigration.
no double edged sword (Score:3)
What "cheap" drone can haul 500kg?
Re: (Score:2)
It doesn't take much to make a regular aircraft into a pilotless drone. All it requires is a parachute. This Mig flew into NATO airspace with no pilot. [latimes.com]
I am unaware of any drone that can lift 500kg.. that is a lot of explosive. Maybe 500g.....
We use them all the time: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
You probably meant "any cheap drone", which is true enough.
I'm fine with a robot that automatically kills roads; surely, this can only hasten the arrival teleportation as a practical method of transit.
Could have stopped. Should have stopped.... Technology is evolving fast.
If this technologically non-savvy terrorist had no idea about automated braking, just think about technologically savvy terrorist who will be able to program automatic trucks to ignore collision by hacking certain sensors. We are talking about automatic road killing robot.
How would you stop such autonomous cargo truck with no driver to shoot at?
You don't make these systems available remotely. In order for a terrorist to mod the controls, they would need physical access to the truck - and you would still have protection, for example, if you had a system with a burned in checksum that refused to operate if it detected modifications to the firmware. With traditional drivers, all they have to do is slit the brake lines or tranquillize the driver... And automated driving also takes misinterpretation mistakes, aggressive driving, and sleepiness out of t
Slitting the break lines does not work in a truck.
Trucks have a breaking system that uses pressured air to keep the breaks open.
If you cut a line, the air pressure vanishes imediatly and the breaks close and the truck stops.
I guess you have heared the puffs and whistles when a truck starts moving, this is the air preassure opening the breaks.
Slitting the break lines does not work in a truck.
Trucks have a breaking system that uses pressured air to keep the breaks open.
If you cut a line, the air pressure vanishes imediatly and the breaks close and the truck stops.
I guess you have heared the puffs and whistles when a truck starts moving, this is the air preassure opening the breaks.
Ahh, thank you. I'm afraid I'm only passingly familiar with vehicles, but it's excellent to see someone thought of that. But then, surely somebody could tamper with the break pedal, or in some other manner circumvent the truck's ability to stop? If nothing else, incapacitating the driver would still be an option, and an autonomous truck would still have the benefits of the pressurized braking system, for example. This scenario would, at worst, have turned out the same way, and potentially could have been av
Too complicated. Simpler
- implement system for police to take control over any vehicle so thieves and terrorists will no longer be able to flee and we'll finally be safe from bad people.
- then get an authorization key and access the system. Also, the only people overriding the external access will be..
Killer trucks that do what they want ? I saw that, thanks to How Did This Get Made highlighting Maximum Overdrive, the film that killed any desire for Stephen King to direct.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
The system was reportedly engaged after sensing a collision.
The regulation was adopted to reduce the number of rear end collisions by trucks.
So,
... this system reduces the number of rear end collisions by slamming on the breaks after it hits something?
The system was reportedly engaged after sensing a collision.
The regulation was adopted to reduce the number of rear end collisions by trucks.
So,
... this system reduces the number of rear end collisions by slamming on the breaks after it hits something?
Yessir, unfortunately the biomatter sensor had been bypassed after multiple roe deer collisions. [go.com]
People rear ending you still have
...responsibility for following too close, the cause of the majority of rear end collisions. (The rest are caused by inattentive driving.)
So,
... this system reduces the number of rear end collisions by slamming on the breaks after it hits something?
It's probably designed to prevent issues of runaway trucks where the driver is in someway incapacitated (asleep, passed out, heart attack, whatever) or simply inattentive. It applies after the first strike to keep from plowing on down the road or pushing the first car it hit into the car in front and cascading on down the road.
It would have started braking before the collision but if you were travelling along a clear (moving steadily) road and then turned into a crowded market you're not going to stop immediately.
https://www.daf.com/en/products/euro-6-range/comfort-and-safety-systems/advanced-emergency-braking-system
A stopped out-of-control vehicle is a shitload safer than a moving out-of-control vehicle.
It's not exactly a novel concept; RV's and pretty much any towable trailer containing a battery and braking system have had automatic brakes in case of hitch failure for ages (I had a 1979 RV with a stock system).
No, the system is designed (in this case, this is not an autonomous car or driver assisting car) to give an audio alarm. This alarm has to be acknowledged after a second or two by the driver. If the driver does not hit the 'dead man switch' the car performs an automatic break.
The attacker in this case did not know about that system and/or where the switch is.
Why was this story published? It's exactly the kind of information the next would-be mass murderer would need to refine his attack.
I'm astonished by the amount of detail law enforcement is willing to give on cases like this one. Safety features on the truck, details on how the attacker fled (and how much success he had using those methods). Nobody except greedy media companies benefits from these being common knowledge, and we should stop indulging them.
Security through obscurity is not security.
The only way to prevent all terrorist attacks is to have draconian security measures and an end to all personal freedom. That's not a desirable option.
The next-best thing is to deny attackers the information they would need to improve their attacks. That won't work for all attackers, but there are far fewer meticulously-planned attacks than there are half-cocked affairs. If we can help a few attackers to remain ignorant and ineffective at no cost to society, why not?
Well unless we want the government to start covering up all incidents as "accidents".
Might not be a bad approach. Deny them their notoriety, and terrorism becomes even more pointless than it already was. Isaac Asimov described this in his Foundation books (the 'Moron decree').
Secrecy avails little to nothing. THose that want to know will figure it out and abuse it, but others will not have accessibility to find solutions.
Perhaps you should learn german and read german news.
This was not a refugee but a planted "terrorist" or call him an insane criminal who planted himself with plenty of false documents.
If you have an idea how to handle the refugee crisis, then speak up. If you only has malice for the people suffering then please keep it for your self.
And I'm pretty sure that the Old Testament says that kids who sass their parents should be put to death. Not to mention the large number of "abominations" outside of being gay that are routinely ignored in Leviticus.
What was your point again?
Maybe, and I'm just throwing this out there, we shouldn't base the entirety of our behavior models on books over 1000 years old. I'm just saying....
Quran (5:51) - "O you who believe! do not take the Jews and the Christians for friends; they are friends of each other; and whoever amongst you takes them for a friend, then surely he is one of them; surely Allah does not guide the unjust people."
And I'm pretty sure that the Old Testament says that kids who sass their parents should be put to death. Not to mention the large number of "abominations" outside of being gay that are routinely ignored in Leviticus.
You are comparing a book that is routinely ignored with a book that is routinely followed.
I'm pretty sure both books are routinely ignored.
I went to school with a number of Muslim students. They didn't attack me, or condemn me, or anything like that. I was actually in a study group with a couple of them for one semester. And at least one of them routinely ignored the Koran's prohibition on drinking.
I worked with at least one Muslim co-worker at my last job. He didn't attack me, or condemn me, or anything like that. I had a number of Muslim customers (including at least one who converted to Islam). None of them attacked me, or condemned me, or anything like that.
There are an estimated 3.3 million Muslims living in the U.S. I think we would have noticed if most of them were routinely attacking Christians.
It is not the religion, per se, that is the problem. It is fundamentalists or extremists who claim to be part of the religion that are the problem.
It is not the religion, per se, that is the problem. It is fundamentalists or extremists who claim to be part of the religion that are the problem.
I think we can safely say that it is both. Idiots are a problem, and people who get them worked up to do stupid things in the name of religion are also a problem. Take away that excuse and they'll have many less takers.
It is not the religion, per se, that is the problem. It is fundamentalists or extremists who claim to be part of the religion that are the problem.
I think we can safely say that it is both. Idiots are a problem, and people who get them worked up to do stupid things in the name of religion are also a problem. Take away that excuse and they'll have many less takers.
Not really, not all fundamentalists, and religions or ideologies, contribute to the problem. But for extremists, I think most agree they're a problem in every culture.
Okay, I will chime in
There are an estimated 3.3 million Muslims living in the U.S. I think we would have noticed if most of them were routinely attacking Christians.
You are probably in the US as well. Regardless what we may think, the US as nation and the Americans in general are quite law-abiding . And even though there may be some very extreme and mostly conservative views in that great nation, it is rare relatively that folks resort to violence due to secular differences.
Do not fool yourself thinki
The Koran actually does not prohibit drinking.
....
It prohibits 'getting high' (as in loosing control) from any drug.
In other words it allows drinking with measure (and in plenty of islamic countries drinking is common).
But then came the Sharia
I'm pretty sure both books are routinely ignored.
The one book directly forms the basis of government and law in many countries; it is, indeed, routinely followed to the letter.
[snipped anecdotal evidence]
It is not the religion, per se, that is the problem. It is fundamentalists or extremists who claim to be part of the religion that are the problem.
In case you hadn't noticed, the fundamentalist followers of one of the books number so few that they are hardly a rounding error, while the fundamentalist followers of the other book (while still in a minority) comprise a significant percentage of the followers.
Your point that both the books prescribes barbarism is correct, your conclusion that both the religions are practiced in a
Completely false. Christians account for over 50 million Germans vs 21 million unaffiliated.
http://www.pewforum.org/2015/04/02/religious-projection-table/
Please quit spreading lies.
Germany is quite christian, it is just not nearly as religious as USA. Christians form the majority of German population, most German holidays are christian in nature and the chancellor belongs to the christian democratic union.
As your parent already pointed out: germans are not christians, 80% or more are agnostics or atheists.
Going to church on christmas or voting for CDU or even being a member does not make you a Christian.
I bet minimum 30% of the non Jew, non Muslim and non others even explicitly left Church to safe the church tax.
After France Germany is most likely the country with the biggest 'non Christian' population and in Europe most certainly the biggest 'non believers' population.
Don't say that loudly in rural Bavaria.