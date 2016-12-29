Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Automatic Brakes Stopped Berlin Truck During Christmas Market Attack (dw.com) 130

Posted by BeauHD from the better-late-than-never dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Deutsche Welle: The truck that plowed into a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12, came to a halt due an automatic braking system, according to German media reports on Wednesday. The automatic braking system potentially saved the lives of many more people in the recent terrorist attack. An investigation by newspaper "Suddeutsche Zeitung" and broadcasters "NDR" and "WDR" found the Scania R 450 semi-trailer stopped after between 70 and 80 meters (250 feet). The system was reportedly engaged after sensing a collision. Previous reports speculated that the truck had driven erratically and stopped due to the heroic actions of the truck's Polish driver, who lay fatally wounded in the cabin. In 2012 the European Union adopted regulations requiring all new trucks exceeding 3,500 kilograms be fitted with advanced emergency braking systems. The systems initially alert drivers and then take evasive action. The regulation was adopted to reduce the number of rear end collisions by trucks.

  • Double edged sword (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Trachman ( 3499895 ) on Thursday December 29, 2016 @08:10AM (#53570895) Journal

    Could have stopped. Should have stopped.... Technology is evolving fast.

    If this technologically non-savvy terrorist had no idea about automated braking, just think about technologically savvy terrorist who will be able to program automatic trucks to ignore collision by hacking certain sensors. We are talking about automatic road killing robot.

    How would you stop such autonomous cargo truck with no driver to shoot at?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Kill the tires, kill the engine, kill the energy supply (gas tank or batteries).

    • Re:Double edged sword (Score:4, Insightful)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) <mojo&world3,net> on Thursday December 29, 2016 @08:28AM (#53570973) Homepage

      Fortunately you have to be kind of an idiot to want to murder people like this anyway.

      • How would you stop such autonomous cargo truck with no driver to shoot at?

        Fortunately you have to be kind of an idiot to want to murder people like this anyway.

        That fact doesn't lessen the threat; the world is filled with idiots, after all.

        • Re:Double edged sword (Score:5, Insightful)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) <mojo&world3,net> on Thursday December 29, 2016 @09:26AM (#53571219) Homepage

          Sure, but if you strive to make the world idiot-proof it sucks for everyone.

          We shouldn't react to events like this by compounding the loss of life with a loss of rights, loss of dignity and loss of humanity. Most Germans can still remember what that was like.

          • We shouldn't react to events like this by compounding the loss of life with a loss of rights, loss of dignity and loss of humanity.

            You should repeat that quote the next time a shooter goes crazy and the vocal minority calls for gun bans.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by lgw ( 121541 )

            Sure, but if you strive to make the world idiot-proof it sucks for everyone.

            There's a difference between printing "do not eat" on the moisture-absorbent insert in foods, and making heavy equipment operate safely.

            Also, anti-terrorist measures that only stop dumb terrorists are useful.. If we're going to make rational tradeoffs, we shoudl consider that. (Of course, we'll never make rational trade-offs, we'll get increased inconvenience from the TSA because terrorists haven't gone after US airplanes for 10 years now).

      • terrorism and intelligence (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Fortunately you have to be kind of an idiot to want to murder people like this anyway.

        There's some evidence to suggest otherwise:

        Which academic pursuit has been the most prevalent among Islamic jihadis?

        It’s not the oddest question to come up at a dinner party, especially at the University of Oxford. But when it comes up between a Middle East expert and a sociologist, idle talk yields to a quest for data. That’s how political scientist Steffen Hertog and sociology professor Diego Gambetta soon found themselves poring through records of 404 people from 30 countries engaged in political violence between 2005 and 2007. Their answer? Engineering.

        Of the 178 whose academic focus could be ascertained, 44 percent of those were engineers—most of them in electrical engineering, civil engineering, and computer studies. The next-largest group, Islamic studies, had fewer than half as many, at 19 percent [see table below, ”Fields of Study”].

        * http://spectrum.ieee.org/telecom/security/extremist-engineers

    • Re:Double edged sword (Score:4, Interesting)

      by mysidia ( 191772 ) on Thursday December 29, 2016 @08:36AM (#53571011)

      Need to keep ahead of them by making mandatory Automatic self-testing with Error memory until serviced by a certified shop And monitoring of line pressure and devices, at least at engine start, periodically when idling or running at low speed, when initially accelerating from a full stop, And Failsafe Interlocks to the automatic braking systems To prevent applying power after an error is detected in the braking system.

      If the braking system fails to self-test, or Auto-braking has engaged but accelerator still pushed, then the engine computer will throttle the engine down to Zero and if accelerating after 1 second, kill drive power.

      • If the auto break is on, it does not matter if the accelerator is pushed.
        The break is always stronger than the engine and will kill the engine.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by sims 2 ( 994794 )

          Why doesn't the parking brake do that? People driving around with the Ebrake on happens quite often.

          • Because the parking break is designed to hold a resting car, not to stop a moving car. Hence the name, I would guess?

          • Most brake's can't stop the engine. That's why modern engine's have engine-brake interlocks. Engine power is reduced when the brake pedal is pushed.

            I had an old pickup with a stuck gas-pedal. The brakes were completely unable to stop the engine. Luckily, it was in winter, and the truck was on ice. The truck went forward until the front tires hit pavement, and then I had time to experiment. It was a rear-wheel drive vehicle and the rear set of brakes were unable to stop the rear-wheels from spinning.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by lgw ( 121541 )

              brake's

              Look, just remove the ' key from your keyboard, for at least a year. That will make the world, ever so slightly, a better place.

              For passenger cars and light trucks, the brakes have far more power than the engine if they're in good condition. Heavy trucks are a different story, though, as they have some very tall gears, and stopping on a slope can be challenging to begin with when loaded.

              • Sorry boss, despite your arrogance and confidence, your more wrong than right. I have done SAE brake certifications for off and on road vehicles. Most vehicles probably could not be brought to a complete stop from speed if they engine was at full power by brakes alone. The 2 problem are: 1) the brakes do not have sufficient cooling, the engine/transmission have much better cooling, and thus can produce power for a longer time period. Most brakes cannot sustain high power for more than a minute before fad

      • Well, it's good to know that in the event of a zombie apocalypse Europe will be completely screwed because none of their large vehicles will be able to plow through the zombie hordes or parked cars.

    • How would you stop such autonomous cargo truck with no driver to shoot at?

      Well, how about not letting Islamic hordes of hoodlums into your country in the first place?

      It also takes too long to manually process all the asylum applications. Germany needs an AI system to flag those who obviously have no grounds for seeking asylum. These could be expedited, with a human making the final judgement. Any asylum seeker found guilty of committing a violent crime should be booted immediately. A group of Islamic asylum seekers set a homeless man on fire in a Berlin subway station . . .

      • Re:Double edged sword (Score:4, Interesting)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) <mojo&world3,net> on Thursday December 29, 2016 @09:31AM (#53571243) Homepage

        1. There have not been "hoards" of Muslim hoodlums entering Germany. Most of the refugees are actually fleeing Islamic terrorists.

        2. The guy had his asylum application processed in good time. The problem was they could not deport him because his country would not take him back.

        3. The falling is that the security services knew about him but didn't stop him.

        This does not warrant your extreme, xenophobic reaction.

        • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

          by KiloByte ( 825081 )

          1. There have not been "hoards" of Muslim hoodlums entering Germany. Most of the refugees are actually fleeing Islamic terrorists.

          No, most are economic migrants rather than refugees. And many of the latter are both fleeing terrorists and terrorists themselves. You see, their holy book demands that.

          Worshipping the Bible takes a steaming load of doublethink and cherry-picking, it has several hundreds of non-trivial contradictions. We of the western culture have been conditioned for this as kids and thus take this as normal. With Islam, it isn't so -- Uthman has carefully edited the Koran to weed out any contradictions, and mostly

          • You are an idiot.

            Fleeing islamic terrorism, might it be IS, or ISIS, or Sadad is the same as fleeing for economic reasons.

            No food is no food, regardless if it gets burned, confiscated, stolen, or did not grow in the first place. And it does not really matter if you get bombed by ISIS or Sadam or the Russians ...

            The Islam does not demand murdering 'non believers'. It demands spreading gods word to heathens, just like the catholics do. And: neither christians nor jews are heathens or non believers, idiot.

            They

            • "Slay them wherever you find them...Idolatry is worse than carnage...Fight against them until idolatry is no more and God's religion reigns supreme." (Surah 2:190-) "Fighting is obligatory for you, much as you dislike it." (Surah 2:216) If you should die or be slain in the cause of God, His forgiveness and His mercy would surely be better than all the riches..." (Surah 3:156-) "Seek out your enemies relentlessly." (Surah 4:103-) "Believers, when you encounter the infidels on the march, do not turn you

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

            While I wouldn't defend the Koran and agree it is somewhat worse then the Bible, in practical terms I'm more often affected by Christians demanding their values be enforced in law.

            The only real difference is that Christians have largely realised that legal means and working within democracy is more effective than murder and terrorism.

        • 1. There have not been "hoards" of Muslim hoodlums entering Germany. Most of the refugees are actually fleeing Islamic terrorists.

          About half are from Syria most of those people fleeing democide inflicted by a secular government.

          The guy had his asylum application processed in good time. The problem was they could not deport him because his country would not take him back.

          Nobody cares about lame excuses.

          The falling is that the security services knew about him but didn't stop him.

          See above. Germany is at the very least to blame for not being prepared, putting out an invite that got thousands killed plus above "won't take him back" nonsense. You can structure migration in a way where these problems are mitigated or you can just take a bunch of half-assed measures and act surprised when it blows up in your face.

          This does not warrant your extreme, xenophobic reaction.

          Back in the real world when all you see when

        • #2 is bs. It's not like we haven't got rubber dingies if they came from a coastal country, or parachutes to drop them back where they came from. Do that often enough, you will eliminate the phony economic migrants claiming to be refugees. As for the UN convention on stateless people, they're only stateless if their country refuses to take them back. Just don't give their home country a heads up so they can refuse to take them back, they aren't yet stateless. Outsiders can't do regime change. Only the peop

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

            Do you really think forcibly kicking someone out of a plane with a parachute over another country is a good idea?

            You would need to violate their airspace. It would breach human rights laws in the EU. That country might retaliate. Even if you were enough of a dick to actually try it, it wouldn't work.

            Anyway, if you want people to leave, a lot of natives are leaving the UK now due to Brexit and xenophobia. We are screwed anyway, robots will take those jobs if immigrants don't.

    • i don't see any double edged sword : you can get a vehicle to accelerate without braking with a stone and a bit of tape, and "ignore collision" is the default mode without that system. But the problem would not be to accelerate without a driver, the problem would be to drive at all. You would need to remote control the vehicle, a much harder problem. Even if you used a driver-less car you would need to change the software to bypass all securities. Needless to say, it is much easier terror wise to get a che

    • I'm fine with a robot that automatically kills roads; surely, this can only hasten the arrival teleportation as a practical method of transit.

    • Could have stopped. Should have stopped.... Technology is evolving fast.

      If this technologically non-savvy terrorist had no idea about automated braking, just think about technologically savvy terrorist who will be able to program automatic trucks to ignore collision by hacking certain sensors. We are talking about automatic road killing robot.

      How would you stop such autonomous cargo truck with no driver to shoot at?

      You don't make these systems available remotely. In order for a terrorist to mod the controls, they would need physical access to the truck - and you would still have protection, for example, if you had a system with a burned in checksum that refused to operate if it detected modifications to the firmware. With traditional drivers, all they have to do is slit the brake lines or tranquillize the driver... And automated driving also takes misinterpretation mistakes, aggressive driving, and sleepiness out of t

      • Slitting the break lines does not work in a truck.

        Trucks have a breaking system that uses pressured air to keep the breaks open.

        If you cut a line, the air pressure vanishes imediatly and the breaks close and the truck stops.

        I guess you have heared the puffs and whistles when a truck starts moving, this is the air preassure opening the breaks.

        • Slitting the break lines does not work in a truck.

          Trucks have a breaking system that uses pressured air to keep the breaks open.

          If you cut a line, the air pressure vanishes imediatly and the breaks close and the truck stops.

          I guess you have heared the puffs and whistles when a truck starts moving, this is the air preassure opening the breaks.

          Ahh, thank you. I'm afraid I'm only passingly familiar with vehicles, but it's excellent to see someone thought of that. But then, surely somebody could tamper with the break pedal, or in some other manner circumvent the truck's ability to stop? If nothing else, incapacitating the driver would still be an option, and an autonomous truck would still have the benefits of the pressurized braking system, for example. This scenario would, at worst, have turned out the same way, and potentially could have been av

    • Too complicated. Simpler
      - implement system for police to take control over any vehicle so thieves and terrorists will no longer be able to flee and we'll finally be safe from bad people.
      - then get an authorization key and access the system. Also, the only people overriding the external access will be..

      • How is a permanent backdoor into the operation of my vehicle any better an idea than a permanent backdoor into my security products? If it's there in every person's vehicle to be exploited, it's much more likely to be exploited by bad actors than by the police. Here's something simpler: .50 cal api rounds into the engine block. It's very straightforward and effective.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by ChefJoe ( 808832 )

      Killer trucks that do what they want ? I saw that, thanks to How Did This Get Made highlighting Maximum Overdrive, the film that killed any desire for Stephen King to direct.

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

  • The system was reportedly engaged after sensing a collision.

    The regulation was adopted to reduce the number of rear end collisions by trucks.

    So, ... this system reduces the number of rear end collisions by slamming on the breaks after it hits something?

    • The system was reportedly engaged after sensing a collision.

      The regulation was adopted to reduce the number of rear end collisions by trucks.

      So, ... this system reduces the number of rear end collisions by slamming on the breaks after it hits something?

      Yessir, unfortunately the biomatter sensor had been bypassed after multiple roe deer collisions. [go.com]

    • Re:what, wait a second (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Sique ( 173459 ) on Thursday December 29, 2016 @08:59AM (#53571107) Homepage
      After you already hit something? What would you win by not hitting the brakes? People rear ending you still have their airbags and seatbelts and crumple zones, which will protect them from the worst. People in front of you don't. So breaking and getting some 40 ton heap of steel into stillstand as soon as possible once it is out of control (and because it hit something, there is enough proof to call it out of control) is in any case better than let it run to save the people driving to close behind it a few bucks by keeping their cars undamaged.

      • People rear ending you still have

        ...responsibility for following too close, the cause of the majority of rear end collisions. (The rest are caused by inattentive driving.)

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

      So, ... this system reduces the number of rear end collisions by slamming on the breaks after it hits something?

      It's probably designed to prevent issues of runaway trucks where the driver is in someway incapacitated (asleep, passed out, heart attack, whatever) or simply inattentive. It applies after the first strike to keep from plowing on down the road or pushing the first car it hit into the car in front and cascading on down the road.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        It would have started braking before the collision but if you were travelling along a clear (moving steadily) road and then turned into a crowded market you're not going to stop immediately.

        https://www.daf.com/en/products/euro-6-range/comfort-and-safety-systems/advanced-emergency-braking-system

        The Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS) is combined with FCW, which stands for Forward Collision Warning. Radar continuously measures if, in an emergency, there is enough room to prevent a collision with the vehi

        • I drive a DAF CF Euro 6 with this fitted. It will slam the brakes on hard. Unfortunately it currently suffers from too many false positives, for example if there is a car stationary in a central reservation waiting to turn into a side road on the outside of a sharp bend the truck will decide you're going to hit it even though you're going round the bend and slam on the brakes.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by c ( 8461 )

      So, ... this system reduces the number of rear end collisions by slamming on the breaks after it hits something?

      A stopped out-of-control vehicle is a shitload safer than a moving out-of-control vehicle.

      It's not exactly a novel concept; RV's and pretty much any towable trailer containing a battery and braking system have had automatic brakes in case of hitch failure for ages (I had a 1979 RV with a stock system).

    • No, the system is designed (in this case, this is not an autonomous car or driver assisting car) to give an audio alarm. This alarm has to be acknowledged after a second or two by the driver. If the driver does not hit the 'dead man switch' the car performs an automatic break.
      The attacker in this case did not know about that system and/or where the switch is.

  • Why was this story published? It's exactly the kind of information the next would-be mass murderer would need to refine his attack.
    I'm astonished by the amount of detail law enforcement is willing to give on cases like this one. Safety features on the truck, details on how the attacker fled (and how much success he had using those methods). Nobody except greedy media companies benefits from these being common knowledge, and we should stop indulging them.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Security through obscurity is not security.

      • The only way to prevent all terrorist attacks is to have draconian security measures and an end to all personal freedom. That's not a desirable option.
        The next-best thing is to deny attackers the information they would need to improve their attacks. That won't work for all attackers, but there are far fewer meticulously-planned attacks than there are half-cocked affairs. If we can help a few attackers to remain ignorant and ineffective at no cost to society, why not?

    • Sort of, from what I've seen it's pretty hard to prevent attacks especially if the attacker is suicidal. It seems that a lot of these folks use the easiest least common denominator way of doing attacks. Can't get a gun, use a pressure cooker. Can't even get that use a truck... In the grand scheme of things a lot of these folks are trying to get publicity on the news which the media does indirectly help but I don't see how that will ever change. Well unless we want the government to start covering up al

      • Well unless we want the government to start covering up all incidents as "accidents".

        Might not be a bad approach. Deny them their notoriety, and terrorism becomes even more pointless than it already was. Isaac Asimov described this in his Foundation books (the 'Moron decree').

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by wbr1 ( 2538558 )
      Why are IT exploits published? Why is code open source?

      Secrecy avails little to nothing. THose that want to know will figure it out and abuse it, but others will not have accessibility to find solutions.

