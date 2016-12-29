Automatic Brakes Stopped Berlin Truck During Christmas Market Attack (dw.com) 19
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Deutsche Welle: The truck that plowed into a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12, came to a halt due an automatic braking system, according to German media reports on Wednesday. The automatic braking system potentially saved the lives of many more people in the recent terrorist attack. An investigation by newspaper "Suddeutsche Zeitung" and broadcasters "NDR" and "WDR" found the Scania R 450 semi-trailer stopped after between 70 and 80 meters (250 feet). The system was reportedly engaged after sensing a collision. Previous reports speculated that the truck had driven erratically and stopped due to the heroic actions of the truck's Polish driver, who lay fatally wounded in the cabin. In 2012 the European Union adopted regulations requiring all new trucks exceeding 3,500 kilograms be fitted with advanced emergency braking systems. The systems initially alert drivers and then take evasive action. The regulation was adopted to reduce the number of rear end collisions by trucks.
Double edged sword (Score:2)
Could have stopped. Should have stopped.... Technology is evolving fast.
If this technologically non-savvy terrorist had no idea about automated braking, just think about technologically savvy terrorist who will be able to program automatic trucks to ignore collision by hacking certain sensors. We are talking about automatic road killing robot.
How would you stop such autonomous cargo truck with no driver to shoot at?
Re: (Score:2)
At least we only have to deal with those highly capable ones instead of any peon who have a gun and can drive.
The highly capable attacker might be sitting in his office in Petersburg, Shengzhou or D.C.
Re: (Score:2)
Fortunately you have to be kind of an idiot to want to murder people like this anyway.
Re: (Score:2)
Need to keep ahead of them by making mandatory Automatic self-testing with Error memory until serviced by a certified shop And monitoring of line pressure and devices, at least at engine start, periodically when idling or running at low speed, when initially accelerating from a full stop, And Failsafe Interlocks to the automatic braking systems To prevent applying power after an error is detected in the braking system.
If the braking system fails to self-test, or Auto-braking has engaged but accelera
Re: (Score:2)
If the auto break is on, it does not matter if the accelerator is pushed.
The break is always stronger than the engine and will kill the engine.
Re: (Score:2)
How would you stop such autonomous cargo truck with no driver to shoot at?
Well, how about not letting Islamic hordes of hoodlums into your country in the first place?
It also takes too long to manually process all the asylum applications. Germany needs an AI system to flag those who obviously have no grounds for seeking asylum. These could be expedited, with a human making the final judgement. Any asylum seeker found guilty of committing a violent crime should be booted immediately. A group of Islamic asylum seekers set a homeless man on fire in a Berlin subway station . . .
no double edged sword (Score:2)
Automatic immigration control (Score:1)
SubjectIsSubject (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Perhaps you should learn german and read german news.
This was not a refugee but a planted "terrorist" or call him an insane criminal who planted himself with plenty of false documents.
If you have an idea how to handle the refugee crisis, then speak up. If you only has malice for the people suffering then please keep it for your self.
what, wait a second (Score:2)
The system was reportedly engaged after sensing a collision.
The regulation was adopted to reduce the number of rear end collisions by trucks.
So,
... this system reduces the number of rear end collisions by slamming on the breaks after it hits something?
Re: (Score:2)
The system was reportedly engaged after sensing a collision.
The regulation was adopted to reduce the number of rear end collisions by trucks.
So,
... this system reduces the number of rear end collisions by slamming on the breaks after it hits something?
Yessir, unfortunately the biomatter sensor had been bypassed after multiple roe deer collisions. [go.com]