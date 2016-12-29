Microsoft Tests New 'Green Screen of Death' On Latest Windows 10 Builds (bleepingcomputer.com) 9
An anonymous reader writes: Windows 10 Insider builds will now feature Green Screen of Death (GSOD) instead of the classic Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error page we have all become accustomed to. The change was teased on Twitter by Matthijs Hoekstra, Senior Program Manager for Windows Enterprise Developer Platform, and spotted by a user that goes by the nickname of Chris123NT. According to Hoekstra, only Windows 10 Insider builds will feature the green error screen, while stable Windows 10 versions will continue to use the classic blue-themed error page. Hoekstra didn't elaborate on the reasons behind the color change, but the color-coded error screens would allow Microsoft support staff to triage bugs and prioritize customers.
