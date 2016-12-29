Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Google Mobile Search Shows Recipe Suggestions When You Look For Food (engadget.com) 4

Posted by msmash from the knowledge-graph dept.
In the past few years, Google has used its so-called "knowledge graph" to make search results far more useful than just a list of links -- you can get lots of info on a variety of topics right in Google without having to click on any search results. The latest addition to Google search is something foodies should take note of. Now, when you search for food on mobile, you'll see a carousel of recipes at the top of the results page. From a report on Engadget: Google also added some filters to those recipe results -- right below the search bar are additional suggestions you can use to refine your results. Searching for "fried chicken" gave me the option to add "oven-fried," "buttermilk," and "southern fried" filters to narrow down the recipes. You can also tap "view all" to move out of the standard search page and see bigger, more detailed recipe cards that show a picture and quick preview of the recipe.

Google Mobile Search Shows Recipe Suggestions When You Look For Food

