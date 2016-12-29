Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Social Networks Twitter

Jack Dorsey Says Twitter Needs An Edit Function (buzzfeed.com) 24

Posted by msmash from the shape-of-things-to-come dept.
Twitter is considering an edit function for tweets. In a seemingly impromptu chat on his platform Thursday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey gave hope to those who have long advocated for the feature, telling one user that "a form of edit is def needed" and another that an edit function is something the company is "thinking a lot about." From a report: The demand for an edit button has become something of a meme on Twitter. After seemingly every new Twitter product announcement, many of the platform's users respond with some form of "Yes, but still no edit button?" Meanwhile the feature has become standard in competing platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

Jack Dorsey Says Twitter Needs An Edit Function More | Reply

Jack Dorsey Says Twitter Needs An Edit Function

Comments Filter:

  • Hmm... familiar (Score:4, Funny)

    by Dutch Gun ( 899105 ) on Thursday December 29, 2016 @03:53PM (#53574311)

    What other platform do we know of that needs an odit feature? Let me think... let me think...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      Twitter supports Unicode, what are they complaining about?

    • I gave up wishing for an edit feature here before Twitter was even founded.

    • There is an edit function. I'm using it now. You get a box to type text into, and you can go and edit it, and then you can preview it to see what it looks like. How much more editing do you need? You want to edit what has already been posted instead of thinking about what you say before you post it. I understand. But you are told as soon as you submit -- if you don't like what you see online you should have previewed.

      As for an "edit" button for twits. That's about as stupid as a "recall" button for email m

  • There needs to be a time limit, and "Edited" flag. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by ZorinLynx ( 31751 ) on Thursday December 29, 2016 @03:53PM (#53574313) Homepage

    There needs to be a time limit for editing tweets. Five minutes is good. This keeps someone from going back and changing what they said long after they said it.

    There also needs to be a flag that tells people that the tweet was edited. This prevents modifying a tweet after people have already agreed with it, etc.

    • Another option is to show the final, edited tweet as the default, but then show what the original(s) was/were by clicking on a history button. That way everyone can present their intended content as the default (e.g. fixing typos or punctuation), but it won't let someone completely alter their content and meaning with the intent to deceive.

    • Highlight replies, retweets and likes that occur before any edit, so its obvious to observers without any interaction required that the reply, retweet or like was for a version other than the "All Jews must die!" a tweet was later edited to.

      If an edit is substantial or (and here is one for all you machine learning junkies out there) changes the context of the tweet ("I like kittens" becomes "the Jews deserved the holocaust"), then perhaps also notify anyone who has interacted with that tweet by means of r

    • or maybe develop a versioning system to go along with the edit button, so everyone can see what changed and when...

  • With no edit button... (Score:3)

    by istartedi ( 132515 ) on Thursday December 29, 2016 @04:06PM (#53574433) Journal

    With no edit button, you have to *think* before you post, and own up to your mistakes. It isn't surprising that people are clamoring for edit.

  • If I have second thoughts about something I tweeted I delete it.
    If I feel the need to edit, I do the following: click on the tweet, Copy it, delete it, and then paste into a new message, making edits I feel necessary.

  • I haven't looked at my Twitter feed in years. When I did recently, I was shocked to discover I'm following a ton of porn bots. I spent a few hours removing those.
  • You could tweet, "I love [some new movie]. Retweet if you agree! Then, after a bunch of retweets, edit it to say "Retweet this message if you eat other people's boogers!"

    If the retweets would update, it could prove quite humorous for a day or two.

Slashdot Top Deals

I don't have any use for bodyguards, but I do have a specific use for two highly trained certified public accountants. -- Elvis Presley

Close