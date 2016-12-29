Jack Dorsey Says Twitter Needs An Edit Function (buzzfeed.com) 24
Twitter is considering an edit function for tweets. In a seemingly impromptu chat on his platform Thursday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey gave hope to those who have long advocated for the feature, telling one user that "a form of edit is def needed" and another that an edit function is something the company is "thinking a lot about." From a report: The demand for an edit button has become something of a meme on Twitter. After seemingly every new Twitter product announcement, many of the platform's users respond with some form of "Yes, but still no edit button?" Meanwhile the feature has become standard in competing platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.
What other platform do we know of that needs an odit feature? Let me think... let me think...
I gave up wishing for an edit feature here before Twitter was even founded.
There needs to be a time limit, and "Edited" flag. (Score:5, Insightful)
There needs to be a time limit for editing tweets. Five minutes is good. This keeps someone from going back and changing what they said long after they said it.
There also needs to be a flag that tells people that the tweet was edited. This prevents modifying a tweet after people have already agreed with it, etc.
Another option is to show the final, edited tweet as the default, but then show what the original(s) was/were by clicking on a history button. That way everyone can present their intended content as the default (e.g. fixing typos or punctuation), but it won't let someone completely alter their content and meaning with the intent to deceive.
Highlight replies, retweets and likes that occur before any edit, so its obvious to observers without any interaction required that the reply, retweet or like was for a version other than the "All Jews must die!" a tweet was later edited to.
With no edit button... (Score:3)
With no edit button, you have to *think* before you post, and own up to your mistakes. It isn't surprising that people are clamoring for edit.
If I have second thoughts about something I tweeted I delete it.
If I feel the need to edit, I do the following: click on the tweet, Copy it, delete it, and then paste into a new message, making edits I feel necessary.
If the retweets would update, it could prove quite humorous for a day or two.