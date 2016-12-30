Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Mozilla Firefox Privacy Your Rights Online

Firefox 52 Borrows One More Privacy Feature From the Tor Browser (bleepingcomputer.com) 24

Posted by msmash from the stronger-privacy dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Mozilla engineers have added a mechanism to Firefox 52 that prevents websites from fingerprinting users using system fonts. The user privacy protection system was borrowed from the Tor Browser, where a similar mechanism blocks websites from identifying users based on the fonts installed on their computers, only returning a list of "default fonts" per each OS. While sabotaging system font queries won't stop user fingerprinting as a whole, this is just one of the latest privacy-related updates Mozilla has added to Firefox, taken from Tor. Back in July 2016, Mozilla engineers started the Tor Uplift project, which aims to improve Firefox's privacy features with the ones present in the Tor Browser.

