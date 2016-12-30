Firefox 52 Borrows One More Privacy Feature From the Tor Browser (bleepingcomputer.com) 24
An anonymous reader writes: Mozilla engineers have added a mechanism to Firefox 52 that prevents websites from fingerprinting users using system fonts. The user privacy protection system was borrowed from the Tor Browser, where a similar mechanism blocks websites from identifying users based on the fonts installed on their computers, only returning a list of "default fonts" per each OS. While sabotaging system font queries won't stop user fingerprinting as a whole, this is just one of the latest privacy-related updates Mozilla has added to Firefox, taken from Tor. Back in July 2016, Mozilla engineers started the Tor Uplift project, which aims to improve Firefox's privacy features with the ones present in the Tor Browser.
Re: (Score:3)
if you don't have anything to hide, why worry about privacy?
...says the Anonymous Coward...
Re: (Score:1)
Same as all the others (Score:2)
I'm sure some Firefox supporters will post a bunch of unrealistic benchmarks showing how Firefox can run some convoluted JavaScript benchmark the fastest.
No I wouldn't bother with that. I don't think benchmarks mean much. What I can say is that anecdotally I use all the major browsers routinely and whatever speed difference they have are too insignificant for me to care about. I use Firefox the most because it's the one that annoys me the least but we're talking marginal differences. Safari and Edge aren't available cross platform so they aren't contenders to me though I do use them a fair bit for various reasons. Chrome is fine too - my preference is
Re: (Score:2)
We already use a browser's rendering engine for almost everything else, why not emulate fonts?
I have no doubt Firefox's crack engineers are working on fonts.js even as we speak.
Re: (Score:2)
Great then the whole page will look as shitty as the UI.
Font design is an art. Not something that can be slapped together in a few algorithms.
Donald Knuth's Metafont package is great and all, but it is no match for the combined brilliance over 400 years of human type designers.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm getting really worried. I fear that sometime during 2017 we'll see Firefox drop below 5%. I wouldn't be at all surprised if 2017 ended with Firefox down around 3%.
The foundation losing all its money, followed by the sacking of the entire management team, might be the best thing that could happen for the actual Firefox web browser - in the long term, at any rate.
I know I stopped using Firefox a few years ago, once it became apparent the browser itself was of (at best) only secondary importance to the Mozilla Foundation.