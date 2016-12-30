Checking Email as Soon as You Wake up Could be Ruining Your Day (cnbc.com) 52
From a CNBC report: If you're like most people, you wake up to an alarm ringing on your smartphone. Then you probably roll over and check your work email. That's a dangerous way to start the day, according to a woman who studies happiness for a living. Reading just one negative email could lead you to report having a bad day hours later, says Michelle Gielan, former national CBS News anchor. [...] Before you check your email or the news, put yourself in the right frame of mind by taking two minutes to draft a positive email to someone in your social support network. Thank a friend or family member for their support, or praise a colleague on their recent work, she suggests. After you send your upbeat email, move on to your regular routine of checking your work email or the news. That two-minute message primes your brain to see everything in a more positive light.
Re: (Score:2)
Must be nice to be independently wealthy and not have to have a job you have to report to in the morning.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm neither independently wealthy nor unemployed. Each night when I go to bed, I set my alarm. Each morning, I wake up 15 minutes before the alarm goes off. This has been going on for years; I can't remember the last time I was awakened by an alarm. I set the alarm "just in case", but the case never arises.
Re: (Score:2)
Similar here. I have a good job, but am not independently wealthy or any of that horse pucky (though saving like mad to get there). I rarely set an alarm, and mostly wake up before it goes off when I do.
I prioritize going to bed at a reasonable time, and avoid alcohol and especially sugar for at least 2-3 hours before bedtime. We do a crossword before lights out to give a guaranteed 15-30 minutes of non-screen time before lights out and tend to sleep much better than when I did ipad time up to lights out
Re: (Score:2)
or the balls to refuse to do work until you arrive at work.
My work cellphone is off until I arrive at the office and it is turned off the second I leave the parking lot.
they keep wanting my personal phone number and I refuse to give it to them, they can have the Voip number for home that always goes straight to voicemail.
Worked great for the past 5 years and is working great after my last promotion this past september with the new executives I report to.
Re: (Score:2)
Person I replied to said they wake up whenever they wake up, implying they dont HAVE to arrive at the office at any particular time at all, not just that they wait until they get there to start work. You're talking about different things.
Re: (Score:2)
Do you not own a television [theonion.com] as well?
Re: (Score:1)
Go to Slashdot (Score:2)
Starting a day with a first post really helps.
Re: (Score:2)
Yucch.
Caffeine. Coffee is the only way to start your day. Everything else is just .
... well, wrong.
Re: (Score:2)
I had been up for a while.
Re: (Score:2)
WTF?!
"Former news anchor" = former high school cheerleader.
It gets worse... (Score:2)
according to a study Gielan conducted with Arianna Huffington...
Arianna Huffington is not someone I would associate with happiness.
Ain't nobody got time for that (Score:2)
And if I did have time for it (and to maintain a 'social support network', whatever the fuck that is, in the first place) a few work emails first thing in the morning wouldn't be enough to bring me down.
I check work email first thing when I wake up hoping to see confirmation that I am not already half a day's work behind schedule. If I just didn't check it, I would instead just be constantly worried that I probably was until I got to my desk and THEN maybe found out I wasn't.
Re: (Score:2)
However, since early morning is one of my most productive times usually, I do need to get moving quickly. (And sadly, I do often turn to
Re: (Score:1)
Easy there tough guy... All they are saying is have your coffee before checking your email and it will improve your quality of life.
From your tone it sounds like you could use it.
Re: (Score:2)
"Social support network" = "friends"
I've seen this before - oh yeah (Score:2)
Reading your email could ruin your day (Score:1)
Why limit to just after waking up? "Reading just one negative email could lead you to report having a bad day hours later" says the article. But why would that be different in the morning compared to any time of the day? If the reaction is "those fucking incompetent bastards!" on a regular basis then it doesn't matter if it's in the morning or not. You still want to rent a chainsaw from the tool hire shop and go pay them a visit.
One bad email once in a while is OK. I find that once in a blue moon early morn
Re: (Score:1)
correction.. (Score:1)
reading work-related emails while NOT AT WORK, could be ruining your day.
Re: (Score:2)
F'ing A!!!!!
I was asked yesterday if I wanted to telework today. My answer was a resounding "No!" I'd rather take the time to come in to the office than contaminate my home with work BS. And I sure as hell am not going to even so much as think about work while I am not on the clock. I'm not checking email, voice mail, messaging apps, or even answering the phone if the number recognizably comes from my office.
When I wake up in the morning to an alarm I start getting ready for work and my main thought pattern
Not my alarm... (Score:2)
When the alarm goes off on my iPad 2 at 4:30AM, it's an WW2 air raid siren that I turn off immediately. When the clock alarm goes off at 5:00AM, it's an annoying beeping that I turn off immediately and roll out of bed. I'm checking email and reading The Wall Street Journal after I get on the express bus at 6:00AM. I start work at 7:00AM.
If you're like most people....... (Score:2)
"If you're like most people, you wake up to an alarm ringing on your smartphone. "
If you're like most people over 45 you wake up because of the horribly urgent pressure on your bladder. Several times a night. The you wake up in a cold fearful sweat two minutes before your alarm is due because you're thinking about utility bills or the joy of family life. So you never actually hear an alarm, despite waking up feeling desperate and alarmed multiple times every morning.
At least that's what they tell me.
Re: (Score:1)
At least that's what they tell me.
I find your comment to be disturbingly accurate.
Re: (Score:2)
If you're like most people over 45 you wake up because of the horribly urgent pressure on your bladder. Several times a night.
Really? I'm way past that age, but can't say that has ever happened to me. I may wake up hungry or thirsty sometimes, but never due to my bladder.
Re: (Score:2)
Wow....
I don't think have ever seen so much backhanded vitriol and grandpa cruft in a single post before.
Have we reached peak participation trophy yet? (Score:3)
The same goes with reading stressful or negative news, according to a study Gielan conducted with Arianna Huffington and her husband, happiness researcher and author Shawn Achor.
Society pays for a "happiness researcher"?
This reminds me... (Score:2)
I was given a smallish book years ago entitled, "365 Thank Yous: The Year a Simple Act of Daily Gratitude Changed My Life". Basically, the book is a memoir of a guy who after two divorces and a failing business received a thank you letter. He then realized how rarely in his entire life he ever had been thanked. So he choose to start writing a thank you letter to someone else every day, and it transformed his internal worldview for the better, as well as his external life and interactions with people.
Basical
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, that reminds me of the opposite.
What do many of us do every morning? We check Reddit or some other news aggregator. We want to feel "informed" about the world. But the news is almost universally bad. "Good news" doesn't make it and even many uplifting stories start as horrifically sad ones that turned out "okay."
Think about the elections. It's been proven that people get sadder during the elections (regardless of what side). It's full of negativity.
Well, this study would suggest it's a very bad th
There's merit to this, I think (Score:2)
I try very hard not to look at email, Facebook or the news until I've had a chance to wake up, get the kids out of bed and get ready for the day. Working for a global company in systems integration, most of the first emails in the morning are from India or other countries far ahead of us timezone-wise, and they're almost never good news. My first few morning messages from the last week have been similar to:
- Yet another broken code release failed in production and they're throwing it back over the wall to t
Re: (Score:1)
please, let's maintain a minimum sanity here...
This one weird trick will make you happy. (Score:2)
It's called "day planning" (Score:1)
Which is worse (Score:1)
Nope. Work email can wait. (Score:1)
Nope. I wake sans an alarm, 05:00 near every day. Get up, turn on the coffee and feed the kats. Then sit and write about yesterday or surf a little bit. Emails can wait, Nothing is more important than a bit of serenity first thing. The kits usually want a little lovin'. No comparison between the outside world and soft, purring warmth early in the morning.
1/2 hr, 40 minutes in, then I can face the world. Bring it on!!
I think my day is ruined (Score:2)
"who studies happiness for a living"
I mean, the existence of this field of study pretty much ruined it for me.
And? (Score:2)
> Checking Email as Soon as You Wake up Could be Ruining Your Day
So what? Seriously, so what? I don't avoid crossing the street because vehicles exist. I don't live in a persistent state of fear and obsessive need to constantly be happy about everything. I am not a delicate snowflake here.