Checking Email as Soon as You Wake up Could be Ruining Your Day (cnbc.com) 52

From a CNBC report: If you're like most people, you wake up to an alarm ringing on your smartphone. Then you probably roll over and check your work email. That's a dangerous way to start the day, according to a woman who studies happiness for a living. Reading just one negative email could lead you to report having a bad day hours later, says Michelle Gielan, former national CBS News anchor. [...] Before you check your email or the news, put yourself in the right frame of mind by taking two minutes to draft a positive email to someone in your social support network. Thank a friend or family member for their support, or praise a colleague on their recent work, she suggests. After you send your upbeat email, move on to your regular routine of checking your work email or the news. That two-minute message primes your brain to see everything in a more positive light.

  • Starting a day with a first post really helps.

  • And if I did have time for it (and to maintain a 'social support network', whatever the fuck that is, in the first place) a few work emails first thing in the morning wouldn't be enough to bring me down.

    I check work email first thing when I wake up hoping to see confirmation that I am not already half a day's work behind schedule. If I just didn't check it, I would instead just be constantly worried that I probably was until I got to my desk and THEN maybe found out I wasn't.

    • For what it is worth, this has been widely reported for years. I decided to try to put myself in a positive frame of mind before checking email-- not the social support network BS, but some kind of happy thought. Once you get in the mode of being overwhelmed for the day, it is hard to recover.

      However, since early morning is one of my most productive times usually, I do need to get moving quickly. (And sadly, I do often turn to /. to give me something other than news to wake me up.)

      Easy there tough guy... All they are saying is have your coffee before checking your email and it will improve your quality of life.

      From your tone it sounds like you could use it.

    • "Social support network" = "friends"

  • If you don't do exactly as I say, you will have 7 years of bad luck. To avoid this bad luck you must do the following: Spend 2 minutes every morning writing a positive email to one of your contacts before checking your email. Then send that email along with a copy of this email to your contacts. This is the only way you can avoid the bad luck.

  • Why limit to just after waking up? "Reading just one negative email could lead you to report having a bad day hours later" says the article. But why would that be different in the morning compared to any time of the day? If the reaction is "those fucking incompetent bastards!" on a regular basis then it doesn't matter if it's in the morning or not. You still want to rent a chainsaw from the tool hire shop and go pay them a visit.

    One bad email once in a while is OK. I find that once in a blue moon early morn

    reading work-related emails while NOT AT WORK, could be ruining your day.

    • F'ing A!!!!!

      I was asked yesterday if I wanted to telework today. My answer was a resounding "No!" I'd rather take the time to come in to the office than contaminate my home with work BS. And I sure as hell am not going to even so much as think about work while I am not on the clock. I'm not checking email, voice mail, messaging apps, or even answering the phone if the number recognizably comes from my office.

      When I wake up in the morning to an alarm I start getting ready for work and my main thought pattern

  • When the alarm goes off on my iPad 2 at 4:30AM, it's an WW2 air raid siren that I turn off immediately. When the clock alarm goes off at 5:00AM, it's an annoying beeping that I turn off immediately and roll out of bed. I'm checking email and reading The Wall Street Journal after I get on the express bus at 6:00AM. I start work at 7:00AM.

  • "If you're like most people, you wake up to an alarm ringing on your smartphone. "

    If you're like most people over 45 you wake up because of the horribly urgent pressure on your bladder. Several times a night. The you wake up in a cold fearful sweat two minutes before your alarm is due because you're thinking about utility bills or the joy of family life. So you never actually hear an alarm, despite waking up feeling desperate and alarmed multiple times every morning.

    At least that's what they tell me.

    • If you're like most people over 45 you wake up because of the horribly urgent pressure on your bladder. Several times a night. The you wake up in a cold fearful sweat two minutes before your alarm is due because you're thinking about utility bills or the joy of family life. So you never actually hear an alarm, despite waking up feeling desperate and alarmed multiple times every morning.

      At least that's what they tell me.

      I find your comment to be disturbingly accurate.

        If you're like most people over 45 you wake up because of the horribly urgent pressure on your bladder. Several times a night.

        Really? I'm way past that age, but can't say that has ever happened to me. I may wake up hungry or thirsty sometimes, but never due to my bladder.

    The stupid factor in the article is so high, that I feel like I wasted gravity just reading it.

    The same goes with reading stressful or negative news, according to a study Gielan conducted with Arianna Huffington and her husband, happiness researcher and author Shawn Achor.

    Society pays for a "happiness researcher"?

  • I was given a smallish book years ago entitled, "365 Thank Yous: The Year a Simple Act of Daily Gratitude Changed My Life". Basically, the book is a memoir of a guy who after two divorces and a failing business received a thank you letter. He then realized how rarely in his entire life he ever had been thanked. So he choose to start writing a thank you letter to someone else every day, and it transformed his internal worldview for the better, as well as his external life and interactions with people.

    Basical

    • Actually, that reminds me of the opposite.

      What do many of us do every morning? We check Reddit or some other news aggregator. We want to feel "informed" about the world. But the news is almost universally bad. "Good news" doesn't make it and even many uplifting stories start as horrifically sad ones that turned out "okay."

      Think about the elections. It's been proven that people get sadder during the elections (regardless of what side). It's full of negativity.

      Well, this study would suggest it's a very bad th

  • I try very hard not to look at email, Facebook or the news until I've had a chance to wake up, get the kids out of bed and get ready for the day. Working for a global company in systems integration, most of the first emails in the morning are from India or other countries far ahead of us timezone-wise, and they're almost never good news. My first few morning messages from the last week have been similar to:
    - Yet another broken code release failed in production and they're throwing it back over the wall to t

  • "you are welcome to my lawn"
  • Washing down a 5 hour energy with a mocha, or letting the first dumb coworker or customer "motivate" you?

  • Nope. I wake sans an alarm, 05:00 near every day. Get up, turn on the coffee and feed the kats. Then sit and write about yesterday or surf a little bit. Emails can wait, Nothing is more important than a bit of serenity first thing. The kits usually want a little lovin'. No comparison between the outside world and soft, purring warmth early in the morning.

    1/2 hr, 40 minutes in, then I can face the world. Bring it on!!

  • "who studies happiness for a living"

    I mean, the existence of this field of study pretty much ruined it for me.

    > Checking Email as Soon as You Wake up Could be Ruining Your Day

    So what? Seriously, so what? I don't avoid crossing the street because vehicles exist. I don't live in a persistent state of fear and obsessive need to constantly be happy about everything. I am not a delicate snowflake here.

