Has the Internet Killed Curly Quotes?

Glenn Fleishman, writing for The Atlantic: Many aspects of website design have improved to the point that nuances and flourishes formerly reserved for the printed page are feasible and pleasing. But there's a seemingly contrary motion afoot with quotation marks: At an increasing number of publications, they've been ironed straight. This may stem from a lack of awareness on the part of website designers or from the difficulty in a content-management system (CMS) getting the curl direction correct every time. It may also be that curly quotes' time has come and gone. Major periodicals have fallen prey, including those with a long and continuing print edition. Not long ago, Rolling Stone had straight quotes in its news-item previews, but educated them for features; the "smart" quotes later returned. Fast Company opts generally for all "dumb" quotes online, while the newborn digital publication The Outline recently mixed straight and typographic in the same line of text at its launch. Even the fine publication you're currently reading has occasionally neglected to crook its pinky.(Via DaringFireball -- John's take on this is insightful.) At Slashdot, we also avoid curly quotes -- and when we miss, you see them as weird characters on the site!
I don't think curly quotes are dead, either. I think they just keep getting morphed into Ã(TM) trash, as can be seen in many past Slashdot stories [google.com].
Just wait one hipster fashion cycle. Curly quotes will come back (and people will get mad over straight quotes going out of fashion).
They never did anything but cause problems anyway.
Aren't they the ones that randomly mutate into Â(TM)? Good riddance I say.
Any site that breaks them also fails utterly for non-English text or for most symbols. No one sane would use a site that broken, right? Right?!?
right (TM)
Curly quotes, like serif fonts, make text less fatiguing to read. Typesetting is a very mature science.
We have the screen resolutions now to allow screen text to benefit from some of the optimization that is present in print (especially phones, where the pixel density it starting to get high enough to make real fonts work). Sadly, the web is infested with "designers", who only want the site to look trendy and care not a bit about the reader.
Come on, man. You could have at least tried to write “designers”.
Also, some countries use double chevron quotes instead of curlies. There's less confusion with those.
Then there's the difference in whether punctuation goes inside the closing quote or outside it.
Next to the dumbbells... You'll know me, I got a hat.”
I guess not, then. [threestooges.net]
Curly quotes are primarily an aesthetic thing. If you are nesting quotes to the point you genuinely need the direction of the curl to tell you what's inside and what's outside, you're doing it wrong. Go back and figure out a better way of distinguishing quoted from non-quoted material and showing the depth of nesting.
First: who gives a flying...
Second: my manual typewriter only had quotes in one direction. So, no, the internet didn't kill smart quotes.
At Slashdot, we also avoid curly quotes -- and when we miss, you see them as weird characters on the site!
I thought the weird characters on this site were the editors!
:)
The whole smartquote thing is a bloody nightmare. One app did it, another app didn't, and when you copied data from one to the other, all hell would break lose.
It didn't matter for print. Print was print. You did whatever you wanted, and people would generally figure out what you were trying to do.
But on digital devices, everyone has to agree on every miniscule little detail so things get transferred properly, get displayed properly, etc. And unless you were literally born yesterday, you would know that
Is still a thing?
One problem with smart quotes is that you can't enter source code, or anything machine-readable, into an editor that uses smart quotes. I am sure many of us here have pasted something from documentation into XML or source-code, only to have it fail because the compiler doesn't want them.
