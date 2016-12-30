Sonos Alarms Are Waking Users a Day Early (engadget.com) 20
Waking up to your favorite music is always nice, but it becomes rather annoying when you can'' turn off said alarm. From a report on Engadget: That's exactly what Sonos users are experiencing and one editor on our staff dealt with the headache first hand. In fact, the alarms are also going off a day early, meaning Saturday wake-up calls were playing this morning. The company posted in its forums this morning that it's looking into the issue and recommends users delete all alarms from the Sonos app for right now. As our editor and many others have experienced, deleting the alarms is the only way to make them stop. We'll have to wait for official word on the cause, but alarms set for December 31st going off on December 30th could be a New Year's or Leap Year bug. Back in 2011, Apple had a problem with iPhone alarms not working correctly on January 1st.
Curly Quotes (Score:1)
Waking up to your favorite music is always nice, but it becomes rather annoying when you can'' turn off said alarm.
Just because the internet killed the curly quote, doesn't mean you need to overcompensate...
Unlike editing (Score:2)
but it becomes rather annoying when you can'' turn off said alarm.
Because sloppy editing is never annoying.
Some alarmateuring is going on here... (Score:2)
Obviously.
Re: (Score:3)
Most 1st or 2nd year calendar CS assignments would fail in the real world though. It is that hard.
http://infiniteundo.com/post/2... [infiniteundo.com]
http://infiniteundo.com/post/2... [infiniteundo.com]
Re: (Score:2)
I have to work on saturdays you insensitive clod!
Re: (Score:2)
I like how that little jab at Apple was tossed in just at the end of the summary without any context whatsoever
Isn't this context?
Back in 2011, Apple had a problem with iPhone alarms not working correctly on January 1st.
Sonos... (Score:3)
...Sorry, not a clue. Off to Soylent News I go!
It's like... (Score:2)
It's like a Portlandia sketch [youtube.com] come to life
Testing failure (Score:2)
Basically it says they aren't doing proper boundary testing. Stuff like that should be easy to automate.
Another home-spun date-time implemenation (Score:2)
There are plenty of libraries available that have worked pretty much all the date-time functions out. They are open source too, so you can freely use them in your projects.
I don't know how people still fail at this.