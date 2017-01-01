Slashdot's 10 Most-Visited Stories of 2016 (slashdot.org) 32
Slashdot's most-visited story of the year was "Microsoft Live Account Credentials Leaking From Windows 8 And Above," which was visited more than 330,910 times since we published it August 16. And our second and third most popular stories came in the spring -- Apple Is Fighting A Secret War To Keep You From Repairing Your Phone and Google Chrome To Disallow Backspace As a 'Back' Button. Click through for a complete list of Slashdot's 10 most-visited stories of 2016.Here's a quick reminder for 2017. You can always find a list of Slashdot's ten most-visited stories for the preceding year in the Slashdot "Hall of Fame." It will also tell you which stories got the most comments during the preceding year, and also reveals the most active submitters and most active poll topics.
Here's our 10 most-visited stories for 2016.
Microsoft Live Account Credentials Leaking From Windows 8 And Above
Apple Is Fighting A Secret War To Keep You From Repairing Your Phone
Google Chrome To Disallow Backspace As a 'Back' Button
Can Cow Backpacks Reduce Global Methane Emissions?
Confirmed: In an Unprecedented Move, Samsung Recalls All Galaxy Note 7
World Reacts To The Worst Mass Shooting In U.S. History
The Case Against a Universal Basic Income
Ask Slashdot: Would You Recommend Updating To Windows 10?
FBI: Review of New Emails Doesn't Change Conclusion on Clinton
The Slashdot Interview With Larry Wall
What?!
We can't throw Trump, the Russians, the DNC or Hillary in to the fray ?
They are ranked by the number of hits on the page, not the number of comments. Those stories probably got linked to from other popular sites it highly ranked on Google.
It's a shame they don't list the highest rated and most prolific commenters too.
Sometimes the comment section is much more interesting and entertaining than the article itself.
...
Okay, maybe most of the time.
Comment Totals
Added post counts in case anyone else is interested:
I think for most of us, silence said it all.
It would have been big news if we learned they weren't leaking credentials and huge number of posts discussing how that was possible.
Exactly. We would have been surprised if the convenient leakimg feature hadn't been built in.
It's depressing how familiar that list is. Microsoft bugs/hate, mass shootings in the US, Apple being dicks, global warming denial, some bastard made a minor charge to the UI...
It could be 2005 again.
It is obviously based on vaporware analytics.
Deja Vu. (Score:1)
Does "most visited" include the dupes?
Just goes to show how generic Slashdot is (Score:3)
No longer news for nerds, it's just mainly a generic site where political and "OMG big corporations are fucking us" posts are the highlights.
No longer news for nerds, it's just mainly a generic site where political and "OMG big corporations are fucking us" posts are the highlights.
I bet this post was made by a Russian hacker!
No Trump story? (Score:2)
Kinda surprised that one isn't in the list. It had close to 2800 comments.
Donald Trump Wins US Presidency [slashdot.org]
Less Politics Than Expected (Score:1)
It's interesting to see that there aren't many political posts in the top ten. I was expecting Trump, Clinton, Brexit, Trump, Russian Hackers, Clinton, etc, but may of the posts are actually technology related. Maybe Slashdot should realise that its readers don't want another political news site and would rather they stick with science and technology.
Finally (Score:2)
Finally... a "the year that was" story that comes AFTER THE END OF THE YEAR IT IS DISCUSSING!
So sick of news stories being release before the end of the year.