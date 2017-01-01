Slashdot's 10 Most-Visited Stories of 2016 (slashdot.org) 12
Slashdot's most-visited story of the year was "Microsoft Live Account Credentials Leaking From Windows 8 And Above," which was visited more than 330,910 times since we published it August 16. And our second and third most popular stories came in the spring -- Apple Is Fighting A Secret War To Keep You From Repairing Your Phone and Google Chrome To Disallow Backspace As a 'Back' Button. Click through for a complete list of Slashdot's 10 most-visited stories of 2016.Here's a quick reminder for 2017. You can always find a list of Slashdot's ten most-visited stories for the preceding year in the Slashdot "Hall of Fame." It will also tell you which stories got the most comments during the preceding year, and also reveals the most active submitters and most active poll topics.
Here's our 10 most-visited stories for 2016.
Microsoft Live Account Credentials Leaking From Windows 8 And Above
Apple Is Fighting A Secret War To Keep You From Repairing Your Phone
Google Chrome To Disallow Backspace As a 'Back' Button
Can Cow Backpacks Reduce Global Methane Emissions?
Confirmed: In an Unprecedented Move, Samsung Recalls All Galaxy Note 7
World Reacts To The Worst Mass Shooting In U.S. History
The Case Against a Universal Basic Income
Ask Slashdot: Would You Recommend Updating To Windows 10?
FBI: Review of New Emails Doesn't Change Conclusion on Clinton
The Slashdot Interview With Larry Wall
