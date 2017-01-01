Once Mocked, Facebook's $1 Billion Acquisition of Instagram Was Genius (bgr.com) 72
anderzole writes: "In April of 2012, Facebook shocked the tech world when it acquired Instagram for $1 billion," reports BGR. "At the time, the acquisition raised quite a few eyebrows, along with many more questions than answers. Not only did people wonder how Instagram would fit into Facebook's existing business, many also questioned if Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had lost his mind by outlaying $1 billion for a company that, at the time, had no revenue." Nearly five years later, Facebook's Instagram acquisition "not only looks like a bargain, but a full-fledged stroke of genius."
Today Instagram still shows no signs of slowing down. Instagram's active user base jumped from 500 to 600 million in just the last 6 months alone, marking its fastest growth rate ever. "Incredibly, Facebook saw the long-term potential and impact of Instagram and managed to swoop in and acquire the company long before its user base began to accelerate wildly," writes BGR. "From an economic standpoint, Instagram is already paying dividends via highly targeted and lucrative ads. During the first quarter of 2016, for example, it was estimated that revenue from Instagram checked in at $572.5 million and accounted for 10% of Facebook's overall revenue. In fact, analysts at Credit Suisse believe that Instagram will have delivered $3.2 billion in revenue for Facebook by the time 2016 comes to a close. That's not bad for a $1 billion acquisition that Facebook is still in the relatively early stages of monetizing."
Instagram was also the second-fastest growing app of 2016, increasing its user base by 36% in just 12 months.
is still in the relatively early stages of monetizing.
i.e. they haven't pissed off their userbase enough yet. Nothing on the internet follows a linear growth curve forever. Remember AOL? MySpace?
Facebook is suffering from its own success. It's now a cesspool that has combined 'forwards from Grandma' and the Eternal September. Read the comments on any 'news' story. Worse is most people will say that with their real name attached.
Instagram is becoming the new Twitter. It has better photo sharing than Twitter, better video support, and it allows for longer messages to be posted. As people flee the sinking ship that is Twitter, they're fleeing to Instagram.
Which would have nothing to do with what you posted, except...
i.e. they haven't pissed off their userbase enough yet. Nothing on the internet follows a linear growth curve forever. Remember AOL? MySpace?
They're benefiting from Twitter pissing off their userbase by both censoring too much and not enough (different halves of the userbase, but it adds up to the whole). And then the process will repeat, as the same people th
How is it valuable (Score:4, Insightful)
One billion pictures of what people ate for lunch may have information content but is it valuable?
Training data for neural networks.
21st century celeb magazines (Score:2)
instagram is nothing more than a 21st century version of the 20th century celeb magazines in the supermarket checkout lane. only difference is the cost of entry is low where anyone can build a small following posting non-stop selfies and other photos to sell yourself.
So it's the same thing, only totally different! I like this game, grandpa!
Google is nothing more than a 21st century yellow pages, only it's easier to use and gives back different kinds of information.
Podcasts are nothing more than 21st century serial dramas, only anybody can do them and they cover different things.
Uber is just like the 21st century version of taking an ocean cruise, only there's no boat and you don't actually go anywhere.
If you have any more ideas like that, let me know
You could have just written: "I have never used Instagram and I have no idea what I'm talking about". It would have been much shorter.
Like an ad (Score:2)
Are you incapable of reading more than one article on a given subject?
119999900% growth? (Score:2, Funny)
From 500 to 600 million is a factor of 1.2 million!
Selling eyeballs (Score:1)
"Instagram is already paying dividends via highly targeted and lucrative ads."
Remember when businesses used to make money by offering something of value to customers?
Re:Selling eyeballs (Score:4, Insightful)
They are offering something of value to their customers. The complaint should be: Remember when businesses considered their users and customers to be the same people?
ChickenOrEgg (Score:3)
Relative (Score:4, Insightful)
Even if it was a total flop, a $1 billion flop would still look brilliant compared to Microsoft buying LinkedIn... or Microsoft buying Nokia... or... Microsoft buying aQuantive... or... well, whoever ends up actually buying Yahoo, because even Microsoft learns from their mistakes.
Microsoft just bought LinkedIn. It's ironic that you'd make such a comment given how this article is about people who said the exact same thing when FB bought Instagram.
It was still stupid. (Score:2)
FB certainly could have replicated Instagram for a lot less than a billion dollars. What they've done with it since the acquisition doesn't change that fact.
FB certainly could have replicated Instagram for a lot less than a billion dollars. What they've done with it since the acquisition doesn't change that fact.
Well you certainly missed the point. FB's acquisition of Instagram was not so much about the technology; it was about the users. Sure FB could have developed a clone of Instagram but what they really wanted were the users.
Are there numbers on new Instagram users who are not already users of FB and vice versa? That would be a meaningful metric because simply showing the same ads to the same users on multiple interrelated platforms isn't a great value nor a great success.
Google and Microsoft tried to, failed (Score:2)
> FB certainly could have replicated Instagram for a lot less than a billion dollars
Maybe. Microsoft tried to build a social network and failed (so.cl). Google tried and failed (Google+). Facebook did manage to build one social network successfully, but there's little certainty that they could build another one and have success.
As someone else said, they could build most of the SOFTWARE the powers the site for several thousand dollars, but that's not where the value is.
I'll go out on a limb and predict... (Score:2)
... that instagram and the entertainment social networks have peaked and will now start to decline. Unlike past inventions like email, instagram's, and to a lesser degree, facebook's, utility is limited. I have unfollowed almost everyone on my facebook feed and haven't posted on my wall in weeks, although I still occasionally comment on other posts. Having experienced that feeling I don't plan to go ever go back.
