Eavesdropping Uber Driver Helps Rescue 16-Year-Old From Her Pimps

Slashdot reader sabri writes "In California, an Uber driver saved a 16 year old girl from human traffickers after he overheard them talk about delivering the girl to a customer." The Washington Post reports:The teen girl was returned to her family, while the two women with her were charged with multiple felonies . The driver had only joined Uber a few weeks earlier, but his Facebook Live video from outside his fare's house has now been viewed more than 240,000 times.