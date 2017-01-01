Eavesdropping Uber Driver Helps Rescue 16-Year-Old From Her Pimps (washingtonpost.com) 39
Slashdot reader sabri writes "In California, an Uber driver saved a 16 year old girl from human traffickers after he overheard them talk about delivering the girl to a customer." The Washington Post reports: Uber driver Keith Avila picked up a passenger who looked like a 12-year-old girl in a short skirt Monday night. That was the first sign that something was off, he would say later. Two women got into his car with the girl outside a house in Sacramento. Halfway to their destination -- a Holiday Inn in Elk Grove, California -- they asked Avila to turn up the music, he said. Then the women turned to the girl. Avila listened in.
"They were describing what they were going to do when they get there: 'Check for guns. Get the money before you start touching up on the guy,'" Avila said on Facebook Live minutes after he dropped off the passengers, then called police to report the women whom he suspected of prostituting the child. The girl was 16, not 12, Elk Grove police told local news outlets. But Avila's suspicions were right, they said. The teen was being sold for sex at the Holiday Inn, and her eavesdropping Uber driver had saved her.
The teen girl was returned to her family, while the two women with her were charged with multiple felonies. The driver had only joined Uber a few weeks earlier, but his Facebook Live video from outside his fare's house has now been viewed more than 240,000 times.
"They were describing what they were going to do when they get there: 'Check for guns. Get the money before you start touching up on the guy,'" Avila said on Facebook Live minutes after he dropped off the passengers, then called police to report the women whom he suspected of prostituting the child. The girl was 16, not 12, Elk Grove police told local news outlets. But Avila's suspicions were right, they said. The teen was being sold for sex at the Holiday Inn, and her eavesdropping Uber driver had saved her.
The teen girl was returned to her family, while the two women with her were charged with multiple felonies. The driver had only joined Uber a few weeks earlier, but his Facebook Live video from outside his fare's house has now been viewed more than 240,000 times.
Re:Not news (Score:4, Insightful)
"Careless idiots overheard planning a criminal act. Person overhearing them called the police!"
If this is what counts as news today I guess we've got everything under control.
It's a fluff piece for Uber (Score:2)
I'm glad the girl got rescued, but whenever I hear these stories I always think, what now? It's not like the systemic problems that lead her down that path are just going to vanish...
Re: (Score:1)
Wouldn't a taxi be better. Being anonymous and all.
Re: (Score:1)
But the hope is that each time such a story gets in the news it'll lead to something being done about it sooner. (but honestly, I doubt it looking at human nature)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Not news (Score:1)
Cost them $54 (including tip) to get them home in an evil taxi btw.
Re: Not news (Score:2)
Driver Admirable (Score:2)
No one says that Uber drivers are not hardworking and conscientious. The issue is with the Uber system that passes the cost of the business model onto the lowest paid person in the chain.
Re: (Score:2)
It is news when taxi drivers do this too. You think underage prostitution being caught wont make the news? Do you even think of the children bro?
marketing (Score:1)
Uber has one hell of a good marketing team. Stay in the news at all costs. Become a household name. Pretty good for a taxi company.
Not making them any money but who needs that when everyone knows your name.
disruptive technology (Score:2)
Prostitution is just Uber for sex.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not sure I'd call a 16 year old a "little girl". Young person, sure.
Trump (Score:1)
Trump will pardon these two savy businesswomen and jail the prostitute if she got pregnant and had an abortion!
You talkin' to me? You talkin' to me? (Score:2)
I think I prefer the Taxi Driver to the Uber driver.
Someday a real rain will come and wash all this scum off the streets.
The problem with society (Score:3, Interesting)
He posted it on Facebook Live and *then* called the police. Thats the astounding part...
Re: (Score:2)
whatever. nit pick if you want.
bottom line uber guy did the right thing, namely he didn't look the other way.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Eesh man. I think I understand what you're suggesting, but give the guy a break for doing the right thing.
Perhaps FB Live was the handiest option to document what was going down? Once he had his proof, he was able to do something about it. You seem to think this was a case of "ready fire aim" but it worked.
Still strange values.... (Score:2)
I'm entirely happy he did the right thing,
I suppose it makes no difference since the girl was saved. Why turn it into a political commercial?
Certainly people who were not Trump supporters would have done the same thing.
Uber driver (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
You are assuming that she is indeed "prostituting herself" rather than being sold . The story and outcome makes it sound like the second possibility is the reality here...
Re: (Score:2)
The guy, obviously, spends too much time on Facebook. He even called the cops only after posting, which increased the risk to her health, obviously.
But, hey, the woman was 16 — in many places that's well above the age of consent. Not in California, but, be honest, had it been, say, a priest, notifying the girl's parents/teachers/police after seeing her fornicating with a boyfri
Re: (Score:2)
I'm astounded that you'd blame the victim here ("turn around and do the same thing next week.") She was apparently a vulnerable person who was actively exploited by these two women. She had been reported missing by her family. Whether she ran away or was kidnapped doesn't really change the fact she was exploited, which is wrong and illegal.
Posting to facebook live astounds me, but come on, the guy did the right thing. Most people would just walk away. Kudos to him for acting, regardless of which taxi co
what? (Score:3)
Just because Uber is involved this is "news"? And almost a week late at that? This is not "news for nerds", sorry.
Hurray for surveillance! (Score:2)
Let's raise one for surveillance in general and snitching on your customers in particular!