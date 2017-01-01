Eavesdropping Uber Driver Helps Rescue 16-Year-Old From Her Pimps (washingtonpost.com) 19
Slashdot reader sabri writes "In California, an Uber driver saved a 16 year old girl from human traffickers after he overheard them talk about delivering the girl to a customer." The Washington Post reports: Uber driver Keith Avila picked up a passenger who looked like a 12-year-old girl in a short skirt Monday night. That was the first sign that something was off, he would say later. Two women got into his car with the girl outside a house in Sacramento. Halfway to their destination -- a Holiday Inn in Elk Grove, California -- they asked Avila to turn up the music, he said. Then the women turned to the girl. Avila listened in.
"They were describing what they were going to do when they get there: 'Check for guns. Get the money before you start touching up on the guy,'" Avila said on Facebook Live minutes after he dropped off the passengers, then called police to report the women whom he suspected of prostituting the child. The girl was 16, not 12, Elk Grove police told local news outlets. But Avila's suspicions were right, they said. The teen was being sold for sex at the Holiday Inn, and her eavesdropping Uber driver had saved her.
The teen girl was returned to her family, while the two women with her were charged with multiple felonies. The driver had only joined Uber a few weeks earlier, but his Facebook Live video from outside his fare's house has now been viewed more than 240,000 times.
"Careless idiots overheard planning a criminal act. Person overhearing them called the police!"
If this is what counts as news today I guess we've got everything under control.
I'm glad the girl got rescued, but whenever I hear these stories I always think, what now? It's not like the systemic problems that lead her down that path are just going to vanish...
Wouldn't a taxi be better. Being anonymous and all.
Cost them $54 (including tip) to get them home in an evil taxi btw.
It is news when taxi drivers do this too. You think underage prostitution being caught wont make the news? Do you even think of the children bro?
Uber has one hell of a good marketing team. Stay in the news at all costs. Become a household name. Pretty good for a taxi company.
Not making them any money but who needs that when everyone knows your name.
Prostitution is just Uber for sex.
I think I prefer the Taxi Driver to the Uber driver.
Someday a real rain will come and wash all this scum off the streets.
He posted it on Facebook Live and *then* called the police. Thats the astounding part...