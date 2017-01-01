Changing Other People's Flight Bookings Is Too Easy (computerworld.com) 15
"The security of online travel booking systems are stuck in the 1990s, according to security researchers," reports Computerworld. An anonymous reader quotes their article, which argues that the ancient systems are also "woefully insecure": This allows attackers to easily modify other people's reservations, cancel their flights and even use the refunds to book tickets for themselves, according a team of researchers who analyzed this online ecosystem... They presented their findings Tuesday at the 33rd Chaos Communications Congress in Hamburg. The three major Global Distribution Systems operators...store Passenger Name Records for hundreds of millions of travelers at any given time.
Any data added or modification made to a booking is stored in their systems and all that's required to access that information is typically a last name and a six-character booking code. There are multiple access points into these systems and this includes the websites operated by airlines and travel agencies, but also third-party websites like CheckMyTrip... The booking code itself is far from secret. It's printed on luggage tags that most people throw away after each flight -- even if their entire trip has not concluded yet -- and is also embedded in the QR codes printed on tickets that an alarmingly large number of travellers photograph and post on social media websites, the researchers said.
Take the bus? But that might be limiting.
Not to sound like a
/. shill, but I've given up on flights that are to major cities less than 500 miles from where I live (Nashville). Greyhound or Superbus are much better deals for all three: money, time, and hassle. I can get a round trip bus ticket for less than 100$ to the furthest city I would want to go to (Cleveland), the bus takes ~10 hours from door-to-door. When you read that it sounds like a lot, but consider that the bus makes stops at places with food/restroom. And for their 'express(read new)
I rode the bus a good 20 times and only had one issue where there was a guy who smelled. (and I've had that on airline flights too... so *shrugs*)
One time my wife wanted to visit her father in Florida who just had an operation. I offered to drive her down from PA, and drive back then do it again a coupe weeks later, since I had some big meetings I couldn't get out of.
She said no, she would take the bus. I told her that was the last thing she wanted to do. I pleaded, I begged a cajoled. However, she is an alpha chick, and does not take telling. So the bus she took.
After coming back into town a couple weeks later, the bus was three hours late. I
I did throw a shitfit and told her that if she wanted to take another Greyhound bus trip, it would be as a single parent. She is quite headstrong, but if that was all the respect I'd get after having to worry about what I knew was going to happen, fuck it
.
Wow man - what kind of ultimatum is that for your wife?
/with/ her.
Cherish her, love her, support her. Dude, someday you'll wish you had these kinds of problems. Until then, enjoy life
Because for some strange reason, once we try doing something on the internet, possibly the most insecure and interference pronemethod of doing anything, we forget how millions of us use to fly all of the time, without these sort of problems.
Was it as easy as changing previously posted Slashdot headlines?