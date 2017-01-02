Tesla Rolling Out Autopilot Software Updates to 1,000 Cars (bloomberg.com) 9
Tesla Motors began rolling out software updates to customers with newer cars, bringing them to parity with owners who have what's known as "Autopilot 1" and setting the stage to ultimately unleash full self-driving capability. From a report on Bloomberg:"HW2 Autopilot software uploading to 1,000 cars this eve. Will then hold to verify no field issues and upload to rest of fleet next week," Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said. When Musk announced in October that all vehicles now being produced at the Fremont, California, factory are shipping with a new hardware suite to enable full self-driving, he warned that the cars would temporarily lack some of the features currently available on Tesla vehicles with "first generation" Autopilot as the company validated the software. That includes some standard safety features like automatic emergency breaking, collision warning and active cruise control. Now customers with the âoeHardware 2â suite will have those features. .
Dammit, Elon! (Score:2)
If you had rolled this out just a couple of days earlier I could have gotten as drunk as I wanted on New Years Eve without this drunk driving charge!
Marketing Stunt (Score:3)
Simply because there aren't any jurisdictions which will allow autonomous driving anytime in the future.
I don't think there's even a full qual/cert process which will allow autonomous vehicles in any jurisdiction/let alone something like the entire United States.
But, it does keep Mr. Musk's name in the news in a positive light (and overshadows what's going on at SpaceX).
Re: (Score:2)
What's going on at SpaceX?
Breaking, or braking? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I don't want a car that breaks, automatically or not.
Then biking (don't fall and watch out for door prizes) and public transit, except for all those times it's not working well, is for you.
Or walking. Or not leaving the house
Re: (Score:2)
Amusing at several levels but I agree with you. It seems that my life is filled with updates of too many various devices. Phone, computer, router, printer, printer, boat electronics, half the crap at work, my little drones, the camera gear.
Nowadays, if it has a battery it has a USB port (of some various flavor, that's another rant) that is there for charging (fine, just pick ONE goddamned connector please) and upgrading. Lately, I've just been leaving things alone. If it sort of works, then it doesn't g