Windows 10 Gains 14% Desktop Market Share in 2016, Edge Continues to Struggle

From a report by long time Microsoft watcher Brad Sams on Petri.com: With 2016 now behind us, we can take a look at how far Windows 10 has come thanks to usage-share with statistics from Net Marketshare. At the end of December for 2016, Windows 10 is installed on roughly 24.5% of devices whereas, at the end of 2015, the OS was only installed on around 10% of machines. During the same period, Windows 7 declined from 55.68% to 48.34%, Windows 8.1 usage dropped from 10.3% to 6.9% and XP dropped slightly from 11% to about 9%. Also, released alongside Windows 10, is the company's new browser, Edge. While the market share of the desktop OS has grown steadily, Edge has not performed as well. At the end of 2015, Edge obtained a market share of 2.79% and at the end of 2016, it has climbed to 5.33%. But, Chrome, which had a market share of 32.33% at the end of 2015 now commands 56.43% of the market. During the same period, Internet Explorer dropped from 46.32% in 2015 to 20.84% in 2016.

  • So what? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by barrywalker ( 1855110 ) on Monday January 02, 2017 @07:34PM (#53594755)
    It's still a turd of an operating system.

    The only reason they can show higher adoption numbers is because they FORCED it on people.
    • Yup. Win10 uptime is well under a week, figure 3-5 days before a reboot. Typically a reboot that happens while the laptop is closed and your snug in a rug sleeping.
      Got the uptime up to 3-5 days by realizing I could restart Windows Explorer when it crashed, which it does 1-2 days in.
      Win10 is the buggiest, most unreliable PoS I've run in decades.
      Did I mention I "upgraded" from Win 8.1 to 10 because I was installing something, and Microsoft took that millisecond to put up the "Pssst. Hey bud, wanna up

  • Would help if Edge actually worked (Score:4, Interesting)

    by snickers ( 36112 ) on Monday January 02, 2017 @07:35PM (#53594761)

    I've just moved to Windows 10 for work and and Edge just doesn't run on my machine. It opens and then closes straight away. Googling the problem has shown it appears to be affecting a reasonable number of users. I can't be bothered to spend more than an hour trying to fix it.

  • So... after a year of ... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by QuietLagoon ( 813062 ) on Monday January 02, 2017 @07:36PM (#53594763)
    giving away Windows free of monetary cost, and using what seemed to be malware-like tactics to trick Microsoft customers into installing Windows 10 even if they did not want to, Window 10 has less than a 25% marketshare?

    .
    Surely this cannot be seen as a success, even by the rose-coloured glasses that Microsoft PR usually looks through.

    It is a colossal failure.

    • What I'd like to know is what percentage of the machines running Windows 10 were stealth upgrades, and how many of those weren't reverted because the users either didn't know that they could go back to their old system or were afraid to try.

  • Chrome works (Score:3)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Monday January 02, 2017 @07:38PM (#53594771)
    he who lives by the Enterprise Management tool dies by the Enterprise Management tool. More and more I have to put users on Chrome because the numbskulls who manage their domain profiles have cranked IE's security settings so high nothing works. And there are so many esoteric settings buried in the registry good luck finding the one causing your JavaScript to go haywire. But they let 'em install Chrome. So I get to have this conversation a lot:

    Me: Does it work in Chrome?
    Them: Yes.
    Me: Wanna spend 8-16 hours of your life figuring out which of the 800+ settings it could be that's breaking IE?
    Them: No.
    Me: Use Chrome.

  • Edge is a POS (Score:3, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 02, 2017 @07:39PM (#53594787)
    When I launch a browser I want to start using it immediately, not after it has pestered me about some bullshiat I care nothing about. It is insanely frustrating to have Edge ignore the fact that I am typing a URL and have it take me off to some recommended shiat page telling me how much better Edge is than its competition. Quit trying to sell me on your walled garden web experience and stay out of my way, you imbeciles. Your UI includes a Stop button for a reason. The fact that it doesn't work when you are cramming your shit in my face only serves to piss me off.

  • I want to believe (Score:4, Funny)

    by grasshoppa ( 657393 ) <.skennedy. .at. .tpno-co.org.> on Monday January 02, 2017 @07:51PM (#53594827) Homepage

    I want to believe MS has competent design managers working for them. Maybe they are being micromanaged to the point of irrelevance, but I want to believe that after 20 years of trying to make a decent web browser they'd achieve success...or lacking that, they'd fail because some idiot manager keeps fucking them up.

    Because damn...I'm embarrassed FOR them. How do you not put out at least a baseline capable browser by this point? Multi-billion dollar company who's spent 20+ years in the market, and they still fuck it up.

    • Maybe they are being micromanaged to the point of irrelevance, but I want to believe that after 20 years of trying to make a decent web browser they'd achieve success...or lacking that, they'd fail because some idiot manager keeps fucking them up.

      Apply that same thought pattern to the crap that is the latest version of Firefox...

  • My Xmas present to my parents - remove that piece of shit MS Windows 10 off their laptop and restore MS Windows 7 on it.

    The utterly braindead MS Windows 10 installer decided to run itself on an i3 machine with 2GB of memory. That made the machine totally unusable despite Firefox and Skype being the only programs used.

    Changing it to MS Win7 gave it a usable interface that doesn't change or put ads in your face. Putting in 8GB of memory did the rest.

