Windows 10 Gains 14% Desktop Market Share in 2016, Edge Continues to Struggle (petri.com) 35
From a report by long time Microsoft watcher Brad Sams on Petri.com: With 2016 now behind us, we can take a look at how far Windows 10 has come thanks to usage-share with statistics from Net Marketshare. At the end of December for 2016, Windows 10 is installed on roughly 24.5% of devices whereas, at the end of 2015, the OS was only installed on around 10% of machines. During the same period, Windows 7 declined from 55.68% to 48.34%, Windows 8.1 usage dropped from 10.3% to 6.9% and XP dropped slightly from 11% to about 9%. Also, released alongside Windows 10, is the company's new browser, Edge. While the market share of the desktop OS has grown steadily, Edge has not performed as well. At the end of 2015, Edge obtained a market share of 2.79% and at the end of 2016, it has climbed to 5.33%. But, Chrome, which had a market share of 32.33% at the end of 2015 now commands 56.43% of the market. During the same period, Internet Explorer dropped from 46.32% in 2015 to 20.84% in 2016.
So what? (Score:5, Insightful)
The only reason they can show higher adoption numbers is because they FORCED it on people.
Re: (Score:3)
Got the uptime up to 3-5 days by realizing I could restart Windows Explorer when it crashed, which it does 1-2 days in.
Win10 is the buggiest, most unreliable PoS I've run in decades.
Did I mention I "upgraded" from Win 8.1 to 10 because I was installing something, and Microsoft took that millisecond to put up the "Pssst. Hey bud, wanna up
Re: (Score:2)
Edge has extensions now, one of which is adblocking. Well, maybe more than one. But I didn't see a need to install more than one.
I use Vivaldi on my desktop, but I use Edge on my Windows tablet, because it comes closest to having a good touch UI of all the browsers.
Chrome and Firefox removed their touch UIs. Irksome.
Re: (Score:2)
Of course Edge is struggling, its not yet got a good plugin system, and by extension no decent ad blocker yet.
Actually, it does have extensions [microsoft.com], albeit just a tiny selection (although it does include Adblock Plus). That said, even going to a page without ads I still find Edge to be an appallingly slow browser. I just can't stand to use it. It is slow to load, slow to open even simply web pages, and it lacks basic features that every single desktop browser has like F11 to enter full screen mode. (Didn't that start on Internet Explorer?)
If I ever have to open something in a browser that isn't one of the other three t
Would help if Edge actually worked (Score:4, Interesting)
I've just moved to Windows 10 for work and and Edge just doesn't run on my machine. It opens and then closes straight away. Googling the problem has shown it appears to be affecting a reasonable number of users. I can't be bothered to spend more than an hour trying to fix it.
Re:Would help if Edge actually worked (Score:4, Funny)
I can't be bothered to spend more than an hour trying to fix it.
Neither can Microsoft, since they let their QA department go.
/rimshot
So... after a year of ... (Score:5, Insightful)
.
Surely this cannot be seen as a success, even by the rose-coloured glasses that Microsoft PR usually looks through.
It is a colossal failure.
Re: (Score:2)
...seriously...
Seriously... when Microsoft has to change the fundamental operations of Windows UI controls, going against [thurrott.com] the published guidelines of how those controls should work, the users are not "too fucking stupid" when they expect Windows controls to operate as they always have operated.
From the linked article:
...Last week, Microsoft silently changed Get Windows 10 yet again. And this time, it has gone beyond the social engineering scheme that has been fooling people into inadvertently upgrading to Windows 10 for months. This time, it actually changed the behavior of the window that appears so that if you click the “Close” window box, you are actually agreeing to the upgrade. Without you knowing what just happened....
What percentage? (Score:2)
Chrome works (Score:3)
Me: Does it work in Chrome?
Them: Yes.
Me: Wanna spend 8-16 hours of your life figuring out which of the 800+ settings it could be that's breaking IE?
Them: No.
Me: Use Chrome.
Re: (Score:2)
It's all relative. If you don't have anything critical on your computer then why lock it down? I have a cdrom based os I use for banking. I boot from it, do my business and shutdown and reboot the computer to my playtime system. I'm not going to build a fucking fortress unless I have a reason to.
Re: (Score:2)
It's just an incredibly stupid and embarrassingly dated name to use. Microsoft is always about 10 years late on everything and when they try to be "hip", they just expose what huge dorks and losers they are.
So what name for a browser do you think they would be allowed to use? Of all the dumb and annoying things that Microsoft has done, choosing the name Edge is not one of them. I think that this is a case of wanting to find fault in absolutely everything that Microsoft does whether they deserve it or not.
Re: (Score:2)
We have a fucking music artist called "The Weekend" and another called "Lady Gaga." Edge seems to be in time since fucking stupid is up to date.
Re: (Score:2)
It does sound like the kind of browser that a sonic OC artist would use.
Edge is a POS (Score:3, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
It sounds like the fucktard is the person that designed the UI. Since you yelped did he hit you with that rock?
I want to believe (Score:4, Funny)
I want to believe MS has competent design managers working for them. Maybe they are being micromanaged to the point of irrelevance, but I want to believe that after 20 years of trying to make a decent web browser they'd achieve success...or lacking that, they'd fail because some idiot manager keeps fucking them up.
Because damn...I'm embarrassed FOR them. How do you not put out at least a baseline capable browser by this point? Multi-billion dollar company who's spent 20+ years in the market, and they still fuck it up.
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe they are being micromanaged to the point of irrelevance, but I want to believe that after 20 years of trying to make a decent web browser they'd achieve success...or lacking that, they'd fail because some idiot manager keeps fucking them up.
Apply that same thought pattern to the crap that is the latest version of Firefox...
My Xmas present to my parents - Win10 gone (Score:2)
The utterly braindead MS Windows 10 installer decided to run itself on an i3 machine with 2GB of memory. That made the machine totally unusable despite Firefox and Skype being the only programs used.
Changing it to MS Win7 gave it a usable interface that doesn't change or put ads in your face. Putting in 8GB of memory did the rest.