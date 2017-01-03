Programmer Finds Way To Liberate Ransomware-Ridden Smart TV, Thanks To LG (theregister.co.uk) 32
Television production factory LG has saved Darren Cauthon's new year by providing hidden reset instructions to liberate his Google TV from ransomware. From a report on The Register: The company initially demanded more money than the idiot box was worth to repair the TV and relented offering instructions for resetting the telly after Cauthon took to Twitter to express his displeasure. The infection came after the programmer's wife downloaded an app to the TV promising free movies. Instead, it installed the ransomware, with a demand of US$500 to have the menace removed. Cauthon said LG offered factory reset steps which are not publicly revealed nor known to its customer support technicians. He says a family member showed him the TV over Christmas laden with ransomware purporting to be a FBI message bearing a notice that suspicious files were found and the user has been fined.
programmers wife!... (Score:2)
yeah right!
Re: (Score:3)
I am still trying to figure out why the person's profession or skill set even matters in this story?
"LG gives user unpublished reset instructions" is more appropriate of a title.
Re: (Score:2)
One of the biggest problems in IT and CIS is the assumption that if one is capable on one's particular field, that one is capable in all fields. This simply isn't true in most examples; most people are jack-of-all-trades or are master of a single discipline, and s
Re: (Score:2)
Really? Same problem is rampant with shysters, particularly shysters who have been elected to federal office.
It's rampant worldwide, the very worst cases are physicists. Who constantly repeat the mantra 'all science reduces to physics' forgetting the rest; 'Physics reduces to Math, Math reduces to Philosophy, Philosophy reduces to masturbation.'
Welcome (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
No one said anything about owning the software. In the contraty, this is usually about NOT running the manufacture provided firmware. (OpenWRT for example)
Or to stick to your restaurant example in its full absurdness: We are talking about paying a menu in a restaurant and then leaving early and cook at home instead. (The main difference is, that most of the money paid for a tv is for the hardware, and so writing of the cost for software you paid for by not using it is usually neglegible.)
Twitter (Score:2)
Android bootloader (Score:1)
FTA: "With the TV powered off, place one finger on the settings symbol then another finger on the channel down symbol. Remove finger from settings, then from channel down, and navigate using volume keys to the wipe data/ factory reset option."
It sounds like the common procedure to enter the Android boot loader. Anybody wants to "fastboot oem unlock" that TV?
Don't buy a smart TV (Score:3)
They have no purpose. Most people now simply use TVs as monitors for a set top box and if you need any more functionality simply plug your computer or tablet into a normal TV. Why anyone would pay a significant extra amount of cash for an oversized underpowered android tablet I have no idea.
Re: (Score:2)
It will probably get harder and harder to find a TV without these "smart" features. If you don't want them, just don't give the TV your wifi password.
Re: (Score:2)
It will probably get harder and harder to find a TV without these "smart" features. If you don't want them, just don't give the TV your wifi password.
We are fast approaching a time where the TV will come with built in cellular data, and lifetime subscription (for specific uses). I've already seen several devices that have this scheme... for example a 'cloud punch clock'.
You might have to enter your wifi password to stream 4k from netflix, but it might send its telemetry, get advertising updates, firmware updates, and its cloud 'siri/cortana/google voice recognition stuff' via a separate always-on cellular network connection.
The price of the chipset itsel
What's the alternative? (Score:2)
They offer, what the manufacturer believes you want in one package.
I too would rather just buy a nice 65" monitor — because I have a capable set-top box running my IPTV apps and a nice surround-sound setup already — but there aren't any good ones for sale. Or, rather, there are, but they all have the "smart TV" built into them — and I am as annoyed about paying for the "smart" features and the extra hardware they require (USB-readers and WiFi), a
Re: (Score:2)
Sure the courts are gonna slam them for their completely legal and common business practice.
"Programmer finds" (Score:2)
No, programmer didn't find shit. He was given the instructions, it's that fucking simple.
FBI has an image problem (Score:3)
That people believe such "warnings" in large enough numbers to make it worthwhile for the crooks to make them, is a sign, that FBI has an image problem.
It is an organization we fear, rather than one we trust (such as to hunt the scammers down). And they had this image problem for so long now, one can begin suspecting, it is not just a perception...
Re: (Score:2)
Ironically, the same people that fall for these scams usually think nothing of ignoring the FBI warnings that play at the beginning of movies...
Re: (Score:2)
The ransomware described in TFA was not made for television. The picture shows the letter on its side — no one watches TV that way. The scammers targeted phones and tablets — the TV just happened to run the same OS.
...discontinued Google TV. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
It's normal Android ransomware. "Good" ransomware doesn't care on what Android it runs, be it your phone, tablet, TV, smartwatch or car: it's all the same system, same API. Since that old software in this old TV never got any security updates by the manufacturer, it was probably much easier to root for the malware to install itself very deepy into the system too.
Not Simple (Score:2)
With the television, you have even more buttons to worry about, so trial and error