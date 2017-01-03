Facebook Is Sorry for Taking Down a Photo of a Nude Neptune Statue (fortune.com) 101
Facebook has apologized for mistakenly blocking a photo of a famous statue for being "sexually explicit." From a report on Fortune: The social media giant flagged a photograph of a 16th-century statue of the sea god Neptune in the Italian city of Bologna. The picture of the sculpture -- which was created in the 1560s -- was featured on the Facebook page of local writer and art historian Elisa Barbari called "Stories, curiosities and view of Bologna." Facebook told Barbari that the picture violated the company's privacy policies. "It shows an image with content that is explicitly sexual and which excessively shows the body or unnecessarily concentrates on body parts," the company said in a statement. The company added: "The usage of images or video of nude bodies or plunging necklines is not allowed, even if the use is for artistic or educational reasons." Facebook later said that blocking the photo was a mistake.
Remember this when they decide fake news... (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Remember this when they decide fake news... (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I dunno, my own algorithms detect a 90% likelihood of pelvic thrust.
Reading that put me in a time warp back to 1975
Re: (Score:2)
It's just a step to the left. -PCP
Jump to the left, then a step to the right is how it goes. Or should I say "went"?
Re:Remember this when they decide fake news... (Score:4, Informative)
There's 100% chance that their "junk detection algorithm" tagged this as something that would offend uptight pricks in the suburbs. Those kind of people will insist on junk being covered on renaissance masterpieces.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
But it's not even real people, it's ink on paper or some flickering LEDs on a computer monitor! Have you ever heard about old National Geographics?
But it's just some ink on paper!
Relevant [xkcd.com] XKCD [xkcd.com] panels.
I hope that you understand how your reductionist scoffing is defeated. You are being deliberately obtuse and ignoring the actual objections of those "uptight pricks in the suburbs".
Re:Remember this when they decide fake news... (Score:5, Insightful)
I think letting kids believe the world is some kind of Disney-fied wonderland can ultimately prove harmful when they suddenly become aware that THEY have genitals. And they will become aware of that.
Should kids be sat down and made to watch hentai? Of course not.
Should kids be shielded from ever seeing that there is anything sexual anywhere ever? Of course not.
Should kids be given an explanation about what sex is? Definitely.
Are kids going to be traumatically scarred by seeing an anatomically correct statue on Facebook? Only if you have utterly and miserably failed in preparing them for the Real World.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Should kids be sat down and made to watch hentai? Of course not.
Yeah, I totally agree. Kids, and probably young adults, should stick to ecchi.
Re: (Score:2)
There's 100% chance that their "junk detection algorithm" tagged this as something that would offend uptight pricks in the suburbs. Those kind of people will insist on junk being covered on renaissance masterpieces.
Reminds me of the guy who lost an election to a dead man, but was still appointed Attorney General. Let the Eagle Soar! [usatoday.com] Just don't let any nipples show.
Re: (Score:2)
The narrative is that Ashcroft lost to Mel Carnahan, but Ashcroft was really running against Jean Carnahan, Mel's wife (who the governor announced would be appointed in the event that Carnahan won). There's really no effective campaign strategy against a recent widow whose name isn't even on the ballot.
Not that I think Ashcroft should have won, or that he was a good AG, but the "haha, he lost to a dead guy" bit really irritates me given that the actual situation was much more complicated than that. When i
Re: (Score:2)
Give it a real test. Run an article about the statue of Hermaphroditus in the Louvre.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Yes, the image detection algorithm that flagged that, automatically, is clearly a conspiracy to control "fake news".
You are kinda dumb aren't you?
The "controlling fake news" conspiracy literally is this. You now have the option when flagging a story, to mark it as fake news. That's it. It's not even an automated process (yet) it's literally giving YOU the ability to alert THEM to fake stories.
So, unless you are an asshole spreading bullshit fake news, you should be happy. But going from your tone, I think we all know you are all up in that pizzagate... Right?
"Fake news" only became a big deal when Democrats and the media that said Hillary! would win had to excuse her loss instead.
Want to talk about "fake news"? Now half of all Democrat voters actually believe that the Russian government directly affected vote counts to allow Trump to win [yougov.com].
Now there's some "fake, narrative-driven news" for you - all for the Democrat's and partisan media's goal to delegitimize Trump's win.
And it's brought to you by the same folks at CBS, ABC, NBC, The New York Times, and of cours
Re: Remember this when they decide fake news... (Score:1)
Fake news has been a problem for years, just the advertising purporting to be factual content has been problem enough, but there's been no shortage of criticisms of deceitful agenda-driven stories.
Whether it be Holocaust denial, global warming denial, birthers, truthers or exploding trucks.
But hey, Trump voters [washingtonpost.com] still believe some crazy shit.
What's up with Pizza Gate and thinking you won a landslide, el fanno de Trump?
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
That flag is about as good as the 'troll' flag is on slashdot at identifying intent. It's just as likely that the flagger is the one attempting to bias output...
Re: (Score:2)
If one side disproportionately supports fake news, then Facebook's algorithms will disproportionately identify one side as the source of all of it. And I won't be a bit surprised when that one side complains about it. Cry me a river.
This is an automatic process (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Ultimately this is why young people will avoid Facebook if they are not doing it already. It will become an echo chamber for the old.
Re: (Score:2)
Facebook is the standard for social media just as Google is the search engine of choice.
There are alternatives in tandem, but "avoid" != "abandon."
Re:This is an automatic process (Score:5, Insightful)
A false positive that hasn't been seen by a human should be reversible by the poster and restored immediately. It can be added to a queue for human review in the meantime.
Facebook has so many options for getting this right.
Re: (Score:3)
What you just described would be so easy to abuse it's not even funny. If you seriously trust every single random pervert that posts to Facebook, there's no point in having a filter to begin with.
People like you are as bad as the morons that get their panties bent out of shape over the fact that David has all of his parts.
Re: (Score:2)
How do you "abuse" it? I said it should only happen to automated flags. If it gets flagged for human review, it could even jump to the front of the queue and go back down again very quickly. That doesn't mean you have to stay eligible for that reversal capability if you've shown a repeated failure to understand the content guidelines.
If you don't get notified when your post is taken down, then the response priority goes to the people who are paying attention and are aware that their post was flagged - a
Re: (Score:2)
You forget that Facebook has more -- far more -- users posting pictures than it has staff to review them. Allowing users to override an image filter invites the users to abuse the override whenever they get flagged. They'll treat the override as just another step to perform in order to post the picture.
The current system allows flagged photos to be reviewed. The content can be restored if the flag is a false positive. And a user can be sanctioned if they trigger too many true positives.
Facebook has a legiti
Re: (Score:2)
That doesn't mean you have to stay eligible for that reversal capability if you've shown a repeated failure to understand the content guidelines.
They'll treat the override as just another step to perform in order to post the picture.
Read again: Repeat troublemakers would lose the override.
Re: (Score:2)
That doesn't mean you have to stay eligible for that reversal capability if you've shown a repeated failure to understand the content guidelines.
They'll treat the override as just another step to perform in order to post the picture.
Read again: Repeat troublemakers would lose the override.
That's not good enough. Read my post again for the reasons.
Re: (Score:2)
It's not about trusting, it's about limiting the scope of what humans must review. Auto-flag everything that looks sketchy. If the person who posted the image takes not further action, the image is blocked. If the person who posted the image is willing to take a minute to justify the image, put it in the queue for human review - obviously posters who abuse this get banned promptly.
Re: (Score:3)
Also, Facebook can just put an age/regional requirement on the picture (in addition to adding the functionality you describe). After all, they have that information on their users. There is no reason to block it outright.
Re: (Score:2)
It isn't the first time that facebook censored photos of statues, eg. The Little Mermaid http://www.independent.co.uk/l... [independent.co.uk]
Or the famous Vietnam war photo: http://www.nytimes.com/2016/09... [nytimes.com]
So they clearly need to improve the system, whether that is fine-tuning image recognition algorithm or educating ignorant reviewers.
Re: (Score:1)
According to FB's own rules that photo probably should be censored.
Unless you subscribe to the SCOTUS "you know it when you see it standard" its pretty explicit.
I am torn over this issue. As a conservative, I do think the prevalence of pornography and the accessibility of these images is harmful to society on the whole. The image in question is certainly an example of something that makes a profound and worth while statement, which I am not sure it could be made as effectively without the explicit cont
Re: (Score:2)
I don't care for Facebook's censorship, but then I don't care for Facebook, either.
Re: (Score:2)
The crux of the matter is the intent of presenting the photo. I don't think an algorithm will be able to tell anytime soon.
Facebook's other problem is their global reach. What is perfectly natural in one region can cause offense in another. So they go for the lowest common denominator so they won't get blocked in conservative countries. But that causes liberals as myself to see it as censorship. I think instead they should filter content based on the viewer so people who get offended can chose to not see it
Re: (Score:2)
Unless you subscribe to the SCOTUS "you know it when you see it standard" its pretty explicit.
The facebook lawyer told us we need some sort of warning, so if you feel offended by the following picture don't look at it. Thanks!
Re: (Score:3)
But was it really a false positive?
Reading their own criteria, it doesn't look like it was a mistake.
The usage of images or video of nude bodies or plunging necklines is not allowed, even if the use is for artistic or educational reasons.
The only mistake here is that this particularly well-known statue generated enough outrage with the public, that it became an issue.
Had the statue be a lesser known piece? I'll bet we wouldn't even be having this discussion.
Re: (Score:2)
The fact that they use an automated process that might make mistakes does not excuse a human-generated policy that wholeheartedly embraces such "mistakes":
Re: (Score:1)
No, the article states that the poster tried to get it reinstated, and received a reply from Facebook that it would not be reinstated because it violated their ad policies.A human reviewed it and decided the material wasn't suitable for Facebook.
The Problem (Score:1)
The problem isn't with Facebook. The problem is with society's inconsistent and contradictory values. In fact, I'd bet a significant percent of the United States would object to the Neptune statue while another significant percentage would not object to nude women. It is impossible to please both sides on this titillating issue.
So, lemme get that straight... (Score:5, Funny)
A picture of a guy with his wang out is only ok on Facebook if it's rock hard?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
If you don't think providing biased news to a billion people that matters, log the fuck off.
Re: (Score:2)
Don't Worry (Score:3)
But don't worry, hate-filled racist "jokes" and biased fake news stories are still A-OK. Facebook has it's priorities straight.
Know it when they see it? (Score:1)
If "the usage of images or video of nude bodies or plunging necklines is not allowed, even if the use is for artistic or educational reasons", then how was taking down that photo a mistake? That's exactly what it is.
But hey, wouldn't want people to see censorship for what it is, so better make an exception real quick!
Plunging necklines? (Score:3)
Re:Plunging necklines? (Score:5, Insightful)
Yes. And nipples. That's why religious folks don't breastfeed or they cover the infant's eyes to that it can't see those filthy disgusting *gasp* NIPPLES!
Because the child will be irreparably harmed if it should see a *whispering* N-I-P-P-L-E.
It's better to distract them with a nice wholesome video game where they can blow fake people's heads off.
Re: (Score:1)
Some people aren't trying to protect the children, they actually don't find human larva and all things related to them beautiful and they don't all deserve to have their stomachs turned when you excrete
Re: (Score:2)
Hardly, the irrational roadblock is for those who have an issue with breastfeeding in the universally present appropriate place. The restroom. Despite actually being far more sanitary than other random locations one could choose many have a hangup about it and think it is "dirty." I'm not sure how your feeling that the room is supposed to magically contaminate your nipple but apparently some think it does.
Re: (Score:2)
You're not talking about a universally appropriate place, but a personally approved place. Your opinions are not universal.
Re: (Score:2)
Some people aren't trying to protect the children, they actually don't find human larva and all things related to them beautiful
Minor nit: Nymphs, not larvae. Humans metamorphose incompletely [asu.edu].
Re: (Score:2)
This assertion is totally contrary to my experience. But since it was modded "Insightful", I am sure you must have a credible source for the information. Could you please provide it so I can be better-informed? Thanks in advance.
Is nudity allowed or not? (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
I agree with you. However, I don't know what a zook is...
Re: (Score:2)
I don't get the double standard (Score:3, Insightful)
Logic tells me a schlong is a schlong.
Sculpture or real, it should either be ok to post it or not okay to post it.
Personally, I think the over-reactive attitude we here in America have about human body parts is annoyingly illogical.
They have ads and movies with (omg, quick, cover your eyes!!!) bare breasts for everyone to see in parts of Europe, and the people in those countries seem to do just fine.
An understandable mistake (Score:4, Funny)
They meant to block a statue of Uranus. They just got the wrong god.
Re: (Score:2)
In Facebook's defense (Score:4, Funny)
When Lena Dunham saw how thin Neptune was, she reported it for fat-shaming.
ridicolous (Score:1)
Facebook Is Sorry (Score:2)
"even if the use is for artistic or education" (Score:2)
So why did they unban the image then?
Mission Creep? (Score:1)