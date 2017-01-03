Facebook Is Sorry for Taking Down a Photo of a Nude Neptune Statue

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Facebook has apologized for mistakenly blocking a photo of a famous statue for being "sexually explicit." From a report on Fortune: The social media giant flagged a photograph of a 16th-century statue of the sea god Neptune in the Italian city of Bologna. The picture of the sculpture -- which was created in the 1560s -- was featured on the Facebook page of local writer and art historian Elisa Barbari called "Stories, curiosities and view of Bologna." Facebook told Barbari that the picture violated the company's privacy policies. "It shows an image with content that is explicitly sexual and which excessively shows the body or unnecessarily concentrates on body parts," the company said in a statement. The company added: "The usage of images or video of nude bodies or plunging necklines is not allowed, even if the use is for artistic or educational reasons." Facebook later said that blocking the photo was a mistake.

  • Remember this when they decide fake news... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by aicrules ( 819392 ) on Tuesday January 03, 2017 @01:02PM (#53598871)
    oops we accidentally removed your verified news article that just happened to conflict with our corporate interests or political views....

    • If one side disproportionately supports fake news, then Facebook's algorithms will disproportionately identify one side as the source of all of it. And I won't be a bit surprised when that one side complains about it. Cry me a river.

  • This is an automatic process (Score:4, Informative)

    by JcMorin ( 930466 ) on Tuesday January 03, 2017 @01:05PM (#53598891)
    As they said in the article they are processing million of images and that's expected to have some false positive. There is no way in the world a human can review every single photo posted. I think it's a story out of nothing special.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 )
      Ditto. This crap belongs on Yahoo "News", not Slashdot. "OMG - view this one weird picture Facebook banned"

    • Re:This is an automatic process (Score:5, Insightful)

      by omnichad ( 1198475 ) on Tuesday January 03, 2017 @01:07PM (#53598909) Homepage

      A false positive that hasn't been seen by a human should be reversible by the poster and restored immediately. It can be added to a queue for human review in the meantime.

      Facebook has so many options for getting this right.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by jedidiah ( 1196 )

        What you just described would be so easy to abuse it's not even funny. If you seriously trust every single random pervert that posts to Facebook, there's no point in having a filter to begin with.

        People like you are as bad as the morons that get their panties bent out of shape over the fact that David has all of his parts.

        • How do you "abuse" it? I said it should only happen to automated flags. If it gets flagged for human review, it could even jump to the front of the queue and go back down again very quickly. That doesn't mean you have to stay eligible for that reversal capability if you've shown a repeated failure to understand the content guidelines.

          If you don't get notified when your post is taken down, then the response priority goes to the people who are paying attention and are aware that their post was flagged - a

          • You forget that Facebook has more -- far more -- users posting pictures than it has staff to review them. Allowing users to override an image filter invites the users to abuse the override whenever they get flagged. They'll treat the override as just another step to perform in order to post the picture.

            The current system allows flagged photos to be reviewed. The content can be restored if the flag is a false positive. And a user can be sanctioned if they trigger too many true positives.

            Facebook has a legiti

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by tepples ( 727027 )

              That doesn't mean you have to stay eligible for that reversal capability if you've shown a repeated failure to understand the content guidelines.

              They'll treat the override as just another step to perform in order to post the picture.

              Read again: Repeat troublemakers would lose the override.

              • That doesn't mean you have to stay eligible for that reversal capability if you've shown a repeated failure to understand the content guidelines.

                They'll treat the override as just another step to perform in order to post the picture.

                Read again: Repeat troublemakers would lose the override.

                That's not good enough. Read my post again for the reasons.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by lgw ( 121541 )

          It's not about trusting, it's about limiting the scope of what humans must review. Auto-flag everything that looks sketchy. If the person who posted the image takes not further action, the image is blocked. If the person who posted the image is willing to take a minute to justify the image, put it in the queue for human review - obviously posters who abuse this get banned promptly.

      • Also, Facebook can just put an age/regional requirement on the picture (in addition to adding the functionality you describe). After all, they have that information on their users. There is no reason to block it outright.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by isj ( 453011 )

      It isn't the first time that facebook censored photos of statues, eg. The Little Mermaid http://www.independent.co.uk/l... [independent.co.uk]
      Or the famous Vietnam war photo: http://www.nytimes.com/2016/09... [nytimes.com]

      So they clearly need to improve the system, whether that is fine-tuning image recognition algorithm or educating ignorant reviewers.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by DarkOx ( 621550 )

        According to FB's own rules that photo probably should be censored.

        Unless you subscribe to the SCOTUS "you know it when you see it standard" its pretty explicit.

        I am torn over this issue. As a conservative, I do think the prevalence of pornography and the accessibility of these images is harmful to society on the whole. The image in question is certainly an example of something that makes a profound and worth while statement, which I am not sure it could be made as effectively without the explicit cont

        • Yeah, in Facebook's defense, the statue is, in fact, sexually explicit.

          I don't care for Facebook's censorship, but then I don't care for Facebook, either.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by isj ( 453011 )

          The crux of the matter is the intent of presenting the photo. I don't think an algorithm will be able to tell anytime soon.

          Facebook's other problem is their global reach. What is perfectly natural in one region can cause offense in another. So they go for the lowest common denominator so they won't get blocked in conservative countries. But that causes liberals as myself to see it as censorship. I think instead they should filter content based on the viewer so people who get offended can chose to not see it

        • Unless you subscribe to the SCOTUS "you know it when you see it standard" its pretty explicit.

          The facebook lawyer told us we need some sort of warning, so if you feel offended by the following picture don't look at it. Thanks!

    • But was it really a false positive?

      Reading their own criteria, it doesn't look like it was a mistake.

      The usage of images or video of nude bodies or plunging necklines is not allowed, even if the use is for artistic or educational reasons.

      The only mistake here is that this particularly well-known statue generated enough outrage with the public, that it became an issue.

      Had the statue be a lesser known piece? I'll bet we wouldn't even be having this discussion.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DRJlaw ( 946416 )

      As they said in the article they are processing million of images and that's expected to have some false positive. There is no way in the world a human can review every single photo posted. I think it's a story out of nothing special.

      The fact that they use an automated process that might make mistakes does not excuse a human-generated policy that wholeheartedly embraces such "mistakes":

      The company added: "The usage of images or video of nude bodies or plunging necklines is not allowed, even if the use is fo

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      No, the article states that the poster tried to get it reinstated, and received a reply from Facebook that it would not be reinstated because it violated their ad policies.A human reviewed it and decided the material wasn't suitable for Facebook.

  • The Problem (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The problem isn't with Facebook. The problem is with society's inconsistent and contradictory values. In fact, I'd bet a significant percent of the United States would object to the Neptune statue while another significant percentage would not object to nude women. It is impossible to please both sides on this titillating issue.

  • So, lemme get that straight... (Score:5, Funny)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Tuesday January 03, 2017 @01:09PM (#53598915)

    A picture of a guy with his wang out is only ok on Facebook if it's rock hard?

  • Don't Worry (Score:3)

    by Comboman ( 895500 ) on Tuesday January 03, 2017 @01:29PM (#53599065)
    "The usage of images or video of nude bodies or plunging necklines is not allowed, even if the use is for artistic or educational reasons."

    But don't worry, hate-filled racist "jokes" and biased fake news stories are still A-OK. Facebook has it's priorities straight.

  • Know it when they see it? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If "the usage of images or video of nude bodies or plunging necklines is not allowed, even if the use is for artistic or educational reasons", then how was taking down that photo a mistake? That's exactly what it is.

    But hey, wouldn't want people to see censorship for what it is, so better make an exception real quick!

  • Plunging necklines? (Score:3)

    by shaitand ( 626655 ) on Tuesday January 03, 2017 @01:33PM (#53599089) Journal
    Seriously? Puritanbook.

    • Re:Plunging necklines? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 03, 2017 @01:41PM (#53599153)

      Yes. And nipples. That's why religious folks don't breastfeed or they cover the infant's eyes to that it can't see those filthy disgusting *gasp* NIPPLES!

      Because the child will be irreparably harmed if it should see a *whispering* N-I-P-P-L-E.

      It's better to distract them with a nice wholesome video game where they can blow fake people's heads off.

      • There is definitely a middle ground on that issue but little chance we'll find it. If you think any discretion rather than just publicly exposing yourself and excreting bodily fluids is appropriate you are an evil sexist woman hater and on the other end of the spectrum you have the kind of nuts you refer to.

        Some people aren't trying to protect the children, they actually don't find human larva and all things related to them beautiful and they don't all deserve to have their stomachs turned when you excrete

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by tepples ( 727027 )

          Some people aren't trying to protect the children, they actually don't find human larva and all things related to them beautiful

          Minor nit: Nymphs, not larvae. Humans metamorphose incompletely [asu.edu].

      • religious folks don't breastfeed

        This assertion is totally contrary to my experience. But since it was modded "Insightful", I am sure you must have a credible source for the information. Could you please provide it so I can be better-informed? Thanks in advance.

  • Is nudity allowed or not? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Stan92057 ( 737634 ) on Tuesday January 03, 2017 @01:35PM (#53599115)
    what they should be sorry for is the continued confusion of their very confusing nudity TOS rules. They say no nudity for any reason,then say sorry for removing a nude image....Is nudity allowed or not. Have the balls to enforce the rules you create zook or change them. Any problems FB has in this matter are of their own making by being balless cowards. I would hate to be working on thier abuse team.

  • I don't get the double standard (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 03, 2017 @01:36PM (#53599121)

    Logic tells me a schlong is a schlong.
     
    Sculpture or real, it should either be ok to post it or not okay to post it.
     
    Personally, I think the over-reactive attitude we here in America have about human body parts is annoyingly illogical.
     
    They have ads and movies with (omg, quick, cover your eyes!!!) bare breasts for everyone to see in parts of Europe, and the people in those countries seem to do just fine.

  • An understandable mistake (Score:4, Funny)

    by Cro Magnon ( 467622 ) on Tuesday January 03, 2017 @01:45PM (#53599175) Homepage Journal

    They meant to block a statue of Uranus. They just got the wrong god.

  • In Facebook's defense (Score:4, Funny)

    by elrous0 ( 869638 ) on Tuesday January 03, 2017 @02:16PM (#53599409)

    When Lena Dunham saw how thin Neptune was, she reported it for fat-shaming.

  • hooray for AI...

  • So why did they unban the image then?

  • Look, Facebook is not a media or news outlet. It simply allows users to share content. True, different countries have different rules to what is legal. But once Facebook thinks that it should control content, it is on a downward spiral.

