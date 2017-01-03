Linksys Latest Company To Unveil a Wi-Fi Mesh System (engadget.com) 20
From an Engadget report: Mesh networking has become trendy for folks looking to fill every nook and cranny of their homes with Wi-Fi. So it should be no surprise that the makers of the most iconic router ever is unveiling its own system. The Linksys tri-band Velop setup is a modular system that the company says is made to expand as your needs do. Each Velop Tri-Band 2x2 802.11ac Wave 2 MU-MIMO node pulls quadruple duty as a router, range extender, access point and bridge. According to Linksys, each Velop is capable of a combined speed of 2,200 Mbps. It's like having a bunch of little routers in your home all working together to make sure you can stream The OA regardless of which room you're in.Linksys' Velop will set you back by at least $200 for an individual modular, with the pack of two and three priced at $350 and $500, respectively. This makes it costlier than Google's Wi-Fi router, which starts at $129.
Google is in the game (Score:2)
Game over guys
Just. Run. The. Damn. Wire. (Score:4, Insightful)
Seriously, one afternoon, a power drill and a crimp tool. How hard can it be?
I wired my previous house, but it was a one-story and I could route the wires up the wall to the attic and back down to the router......but I don't have any clue how to do the same in my 2-story house. Otherwise, I'd wire it.
Honestly most people give me a blank stare when I say crimp tool. Those who know what that is has no idea how to configure router properly. Just face it, the vast majority of people don't want to be bothered with managing their WiFi. I found google wifi care very useful with helping out with propblems (even though my problem is probably qwests messed up PPP implementation).
Before or after you suddenly get packet loss eight years later because one of the punch-downs didn't hold the wire quite well enough inside the wall, and suddenly you're having to take a panel off the wall behind a bunch of equipment?
:-)
But seriously, yes, wires are good, and for the most part, fairly easy to set up and maintain. With that said, what the heck are people building their walls and floors out of that they need a mesh network in a house!?!
Mesh Solves Little (Score:5, Insightful)
Lets be honest here, the problem most people have is radio congestion in dense areas and the problem everyone else has is that consumer routers are buggy pieces of shit.
I can see how this solves our problems.
I can't speak for linksys, but the google solution auto updates. Buggy routers don't get fixed because no one updates them anyway. Force updates and now vendors have incentives to fix their bugs.
I live in a 300-unit apartment complex. Just about every one has a wireless router for cable or DSL service. Congestion during the day when everyone is at work isn't an issue. Between 7PM to 2AM, it's really bad.
I live in a 30 unit complex right behind a 200 unit complex, and while the 2.4Ghz band is crowded and littered with AT&T and Xfinity SSID's, there's not much interference on 5Ghz, the DFS bands are nearly empty.
Obligatory off-topic snark (Score:5, Funny)
It's like having a bunch of little routers in your home all working together to make sure you can stream The OA regardless of which room you're in.
This is a good reason not to upgrade. The OA is neither as entertaining nor as plausible as the "buffering, please wait" progress bar it would supersede.
Why? (Score:4, Insightful)
Seriously, why? For a single home? I just picked up a bunch of 802.11n wireless routers for $10/ea brand new off of Amazon Prime. Disabled DHCP and all other routing services on each, so they all act as just access points and nothing more. *BAM*, great wireless coverage all throughout the house now, and was super freaggin cheap, too.
