msm1267 writes: Last week Box.com moved quickly and quietly to block search engines from indexing links to confidential data owned by its users. That is after security researcher Markus Neis surfaced private data belonging to a number of Fortune 500 companies via Google, Bing and other search engines. Box.com said it's a classic case of users accidentally oversharing. Neis isn't convinced and says Box.com's so-called Collaboration links shouldn't have been indexed in the first place. Box.com has since blocked access to what security researchers say was a treasure trove of confidential data and fodder for phishing scams.
This is why "the cloud" is stupid (Score:2, Insightful)
Don't let someone else have custody of your data.
People are so stupid.
Do any archives have copies? (Score:2)
I'd like to look through the data. For science, yeah, that's the ticket...
What is shared should be indexed (Score:1)
I'm with box.com on this. If users overshare their links, why should it be box.com or the search engines' responsibility to know that the information is confidential and prevent indexing? Why do the idiots who overshare get preferential treatment over people who willingly want their information to be public and deliberately post links in places where search engines will index them so the content can be found?
Hmmm (Score:2)
Box.com said it's a classic case of users accidentally oversharing.
Next time you feel trepidation about oversharing, remember, someone once said in a meeting, "Let's make a film with a tornado full of sharks."
Hipchat does this with every file transferred (Score:2)
